The 30 Best Universities In The World For Economics

Given that economics is one of the most popular majors among millionaires around the world, it’s probably a valuable degree.

But not every school shows strength in its economics department. QS World University Rankings published a list of the best schools in the world for economics.

To come up with this list, QS asked professors and people in academics around the world to identify the institutions where they believe the best work is currently taking place within their field of expertise. The list below shows the picks from economics professors.

You can read the complete methodology here.

Here are the top 30 universities around the world for economics:

Harvard University (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) London School of Economics and Political Science (UK) Stanford University (USA) University of California, Berkeley (USA) University of Chicago (USA) Princeton University (USA) Yale University (USA) University of Pennsylvania (USA) University of Cambridge (UK) Columbia University (USA) University of Oxford (UK) New York University (USA) University of California, Los Angeles (USA) Northwestern University (USA) National University of Singapore (Singapore) University College London (UK) The Australian National University (Australia) University of Tokyo (Japan) Università Bocconi (Italy) University of Warwick (UK) Cornell University (USA) The University of Melbourne (Australia) Monash University (Australia) Duke University (USA) University of Michigan, Ann Arbor (USA) University of Toronto (Canada) The University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) University of California, San Diego (USA) The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong)

