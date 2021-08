10 beautiful scenic drives through national parks

Summit Road on Cadillac Mountain in Maine’s Acadia National Park is the perfect place to watch the sunrise.

Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park is 1,530 feet (466.34m), making it the highest peak on the North Atlantic coast . From October 7 through March 6, the mountain becomes especially popular because it is the first place to see the sunrise in the US . To get to the top, you have to take Summit Road, which is scenic in itself. Along the way, you can stop at several observation points to take in the national park.