10 beautiful scenic drives through national parks

Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park has a scenic landscape around every turn. Tioga Road. UniversalImagesGroup/Getty Images Tioga Road is a tricky drive because it’s always a guess as to when it will open for the season. Every winter, snow piles itself on the high road , making it difficult to plow each spring. Sometimes the road opens in May and other years, it opens in late June. But when the road does open, you’ll get spectacular views of meadows, lakes, and peaks.

Going-to-the-Sun Road is a great way to see the wildlife up close in Glacier National Park in Montana. Going-to-the-Sun Road. Wolfgang Kaehler/Getty Images At its highest point, Going-to-the-Sun Road is 6,646 feet (2,025.70m) , and it will take you two hours to drive the entire 50 miles (80km) through the majestic Glacier National Park. Along the way, you can spot mountain goats and bighorn sheep. But the Jackson Glacier Overlook, which is just off the road, has the best views of a glacier.

Jenny Lake Scenic Drive in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming offers spectacular views of water and mountains. Jenny Lake Scenic Drive. DEA/S. AMANTINI/Getty Images Jenny Lake Scenic Drive is a small road that will only take 15 to 30 minutes to drive through . The road follows the east shore of Jenny Lake, which was formed 12,000 years ago. Along the road, you’ll also be greeted by views of the mountains.

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, is the highest paved road in the US. Trail Ridge Road. Andy Cross/Getty Images Trail Ridge Road — also known as US 34 — is 12,183 feet above the ground , making it the highest paved road in the country. The 48-mile (77km)-long road gives spectacular views of the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains.

Kolob Canyons Road in Zion National Park, Utah, is a great way to see the crimson canyons. Zion National Park. George Frey/Getty Images Kolob Canyons Road is 5 miles long and will take you through some of the best landscapes of Zion National Park. The canyons in this area are known for their sweeping heights and 2,000-foot (609.60m) cliffs. The National Park Service says this road is a great place to find hiking trails and to have a multi-day trip into the canyons.

Rim Drive in Crater Lake National Park, Oregon, was designed to follow the shape of the landscape. Rim Drive. Education Images / Getty When driving down the 33-mile (53km) Rim Drive , you will pass lakes, forests, and meadows. The road was constructed to give drivers the best panoramic views possible. In fact, the National Park Service writes, “The contours of the road were designed to complement the natural landscape, and disappear from view as you look across the lake from any point.”

Skyline Drive is the best way to experience all of Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Skyline Drive. Karen Bleier/Getty Images Skyline Drive is 105 miles long and takes you straight through the scenic landscapes of Shenandoah. Along the way, you can see Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, black bears, wild turkeys, azaleas, and goldenrod.