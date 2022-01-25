I made a sandwich in my air fryer every day for a week. Here are the 6 easy recipes I’d make again.

I loved most of the air-fryer sandwich recipes I tried. Chelsea Davis

I tried seven easy air-fryer sandwich recipes and all of them came out delicious and toasty.

I especially loved my air-fryer meatball sub, Monte Cristo, and chicken Caprese panini.

The air fryer is great for grilled cheese, but I wouldn’t add mac and cheese to it next time.

If you love toasty sandwiches the air fryer is about to be your best friend.

I’ve made countless things in the air fryer, from corn to cookies, and have rarely been let down. I can also confirm that using an air fryer to make sandwiches results in crunchy, delicious magic — but some recipes are more worth the effort than others.

So I made seven sandwiches in my air fryer to see which would be the best.

I started off by making a meatball sub

Making the meatballs required the most work. Chelsea Davis

I started with a meatball-sub recipe from the food blog Project Meal Plan.

Using my hands, I combined the ingredients for the meatballs, which included ground pork, ground beef, pesto, breadcrumbs, egg, and seasoning.

I didn’t like making the meatballs with my hands. Chelsea Davis

I rolled the meat mixture into balls and placed them on a cookie sheet lined with a piece of foil that had a layer of cooking spray on top. I placed these in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.

The meatballs turned out pretty good. Chelsea Davis

A toasted bun is a necessity with a sub

I used a brioche hot-dog bun as a substitute for a hoagie roll.

I placed a buttered bun in the preheated air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for two minutes, then topped it with fresh mozzarella and cooked it until the cheese was toasty.

The cheese worked as a glue to keep my ingredients on the bread, too. Chelsea Davis

Once my bun was ready, I topped it with meatballs and warmed tomato sauce.

This was a satisfying sandwich

The air-fryer meatball sup was absolutely delicious. Chelsea Davis

This sub was delicious, filling, and worth the effort.

The bun was toasty, the cheese was melted, and the meat was extra tasty thanks to the pesto and seasonings in the mixture. I would absolutely make this again.

The next sandwich I made was a classic sausage, egg, and cheese

The food blogger behind Whisks and Mics makes this breakfast easy.

I buttered my English muffin and topped one side with cheddar cheese. I also stuck a precooked sausage patty in the same air-fryer basket.

My air-fryer basket was big enough to fit the sausage and English muffin. Chelsea Davis

I air-fried the sandwich at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for three minutes, about when the muffin got toasty and the cheese melted.

I microwaved an egg to put in between the English-muffin slices to complete the sandwich.

I cooked my egg in the microwave. Chelsea Davis

This breakfast sandwich was delicious and turned out perfectly

Making this was much simpler than toasting the bread, cooking the patty, and frying the egg separately.

This felt like a breakfast sandwich I’d buy from a restaurant. Chelsea Davis

This is an easy sandwich that can be made on busy mornings. I also think bacon could work instead of sausage.

At first, the mac-and-cheese toastie didn’t make much sense to me

I followed food blogger Pot Luck at Oh My Veggies‘ recipe for grilled cheese that includes a portion of cooked mac and cheese.

To start, I buttered two slices of bread and topped one with cheese. I also piled some cooked mac and cheese in the middle.

I wasn’t sure about this mac-and-cheese sandwich. Chelsea Davis

I stuck it in a preheated air fryer at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for about three or four minutes on each side.

This unique sandwich came out tasty and cheesy

This mac-and-cheese sandwich was really hearty and gooey. Chelsea Davis

This tasted delicious and, for those who love cheese, it’s definitely a winner. If you plan to make this, I suggest using thicker bread to hold the mac and cheese together better.

I still prefer my mac and cheese and grilled cheese separate, but this recipe can also be used to make a basic sandwich.

When I followed this recipe without macaroni, it came out cheesy, crunchy, and buttery. This was an easy way to make grilled cheese without having to get a pan out and wait to fry both sides.

The chicken Caprese panini ended up being one of my favorites.

I followed a recipe from food blog Cook the Story.

To start, I butterflied a chicken breast, put salt and pepper on both sides, and air-fried it for 13 minutes in total at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping halfway through.

Assembling the Caprese sandwich was pretty easy. Chelsea Davis

Next, I mixed equal parts of mayonnaise and pesto together. I also sliced my tomatoes and mozzarella.

The pesto-mayo sauce was delicious and kept my sandwich moist. Chelsea Davis

I quickly assembled this sandwich and popped it in the air fryer



I slathered my pesto-mayo mixture on both sides of the roll, placed the chicken on one side, and topped it with sliced tomatoes and mozzarella.

The sandwich looked pretty good. Chelsea Davis

I placed it in the air fryer, sprayed the bread with oil, and cooked it for five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Midway through cooking I gently pressed the sandwich down to create a panini effect.

This was the perfect combination of crunchiness, cheesiness, and juiciness

I’d make this chicken sandwich again and again. Chelsea Davis

This sandwich was so juicy thanks to the well-cooked chicken. It was cheesy and flavorful from the pesto-mayo mixture, too.

Overall, the sandwich was filling and stayed together perfectly in the air fryer and as I ate it.

This was my first time making a Monte Cristo sandwich

The Monte Cristo recipe needed pancake mix. Chelsea Davis

The Monte Cristo recipe from food blogger The Typical Mom uses Gouda cheese, which I think is tastier than cheddar or Swiss.

First, I made a ham-and-cheese sandwich and secured it with four toothpicks.

I also had to make pancake batter for this recipe

I kept my pancake batter on the thicker side so it would make the sandwich easier to evenly coat.

The pancake mix would be used to coat the sandwich. Chelsea Davis

I dipped the sandwich in the batter and made sure to let the excess drip off.

Coating the sandwich in batter was a messy process. Chelsea Davis

I placed the dipped sandwich onto a parchment-paper liner that I punctured several times to ensure airflow.

I used a parchment sheet with holes poked in it to keep the air flow going. Chelsea Davis

I air-fried the sandwich for seven minutes on one side, then flipped and cooked for a minute more at 380 degrees Fahrenheit.

I love a regular ham and cheese, so I knew this would be good. Chelsea Davis

I opted to not dust my sandwich with powdered sugar as the recipe suggests, but I’m sure that would have been delicious.

This was super delicious and worth the effort

The crispy Monte Cristo felt like it was meant to be air-fried. Chelsea Davis

I wish I’d used cooking spray before I put the sandwich in the fryer, as it stuck a bit when I flipped it.

Other than that, the sandwich was indulgent, filling, and extra tasty thanks to the coating of pancake batter that created a crunchy, buttery exterior on the sandwich.

Each bite was a cheesy and satisfying experience.

Lastly, I made a veggie sandwich

I had most of the ingredients already. Chelsea Davis

I started by air-frying my mushrooms for five minutes at 390 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also add other produce, like bell peppers, during this step.

This sandwich is pretty customizable. Chelsea Davis

I assembled the sandwich by spreading pesto spread on both sides, then layering cheese, veggies, and sliced cherry tomatoes.

I sprayed the bread with cooking spray so it’d get crispy, then popped it in the air fryer.

My veggie sandwich got nice and toasty. Chelsea Davis

This recipe is a great way to use up leftover produce

The produce-packed sandwich looked amazing. Chelsea Davis

This veggie sandwich was good and could be made with a variety of cheeses or produce.

I would use a heartier sourdough bread next time. I will also make sure to put cheese on both sides of the veggies to prevent the top of the sandwich from blowing off before it was done.

The cheese is really what binds everything together, so I now know to line the insides of the sandwich with it.

Overall, I’d make six of these sandwiches again

Each sandwich was easy to make and yielded a melty, rich result that would otherwise require a panini maker to make.

My favorites were the meatball sub and chicken Caprese, two sandwiches that could easily be the entree for a full meal. I’m not sure I’d make the mac-and-cheese grilled cheese again, but the tasty recipe is easy to adapt.

After making these, I can safely say you can pretty much air-fry any sandwich you want to make hot and crisp.