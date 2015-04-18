11 awesome cases for your new Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung just released what will probably be among the best Android phones of 2015 — the Galaxy S6.
It’s a lot different than Samsung’s previous Galaxy phones — it’s made of glass and metal, the camera takes better photos, and the software is cleaner and easier to use.
It’s Samsung’s best looking phone yet, and if you’re looking to buy it, you’ll probably want to protect it.
Here are some of the best cases we’ve seen so far from various accessory makers.
Price: $US29.99
Belkin's Grip Candy SE case for the Galaxy S6 is made of a flexible, shock absorbent material so that it's easy to take on and off your phone. It comes in two colour combinations: pink and purple, or black and white. It's not available yet, but Belkin's website says it's coming soon.
Price: $US29.99
Griffin's Survivor Core case comes with a thick bumper for guarding the S6's aluminium edges and a clear back so you can still see the phone's colour while protecting it. With the Survivor Core case, Griffin claims you can drop your phone from 6.6 feet without it breaking.
Price: $US19.99
Griffin's Reveal case is another great choice if you want a case that's a bit smaller than the Survivor Core, but still comes with a protective bumper. Its rubber trim is much slimmer than that of the Survivor Core.
Price: $US34.95
The Speck Candy Shell Grip is a glossy, colourful case that comes with a ribbed back so that it doesn't slip out of your hand. Speck also claims that its Candy Shell Grip cases surpass military testing requirements in terms of durability, too.
Price: $US29.99
PureGear's Slim Shell case comes with a kickstand that flips out of the back, and is available in both black and white colour options. The case is made of flexible rubber and polycarbonate, so it should be easy to snap on and off.
Price: $US99.95
Mophie's Juice Pack does exactly as its name implies -- it extends your phone's battery when it's running low. The Juice Pack comes with a built-charger that you can flip on and off for whenever you need it. The Juice Pack ships in early May.
Price: $US11.99
The Ultra Hybrid is a super slim shell that won't add much thickness to your phone. It has a transparent polycarbonate back, too, and the bumper comes in various colours.
Price: $US40
Whenever Samsung announces a new phone, it releases a new S View Cover to go with it. The S View Cover for the Galaxy S6 comes with a flap that covers the screen to protect it that has a small window so that you can still view the screen. You can even accept or reject incoming calls when the cover is closed.
Price: $US12.95
If you're looking for something on the cheap side, check out Boxwave's case. It's a sleek rubber case that comes in blue, purple, white, and black. It's great if you're looking for something basic that won't add much bulk to your phone.
Price: $US59.90 ($US49.95 on Amazon)
If you're the type of person that's gone through three phones because you can't stop dropping them, consider getting the Otterbox Defender. It's bulky, but it will protect your phone from drops and falls. Otterbox says there's three layers of protection and a built-in screen protector.
Price: $US39.95
There are certainly times where you only want to take your phone and a few quick things with you rather than bringing your whole wallet or purse. That's where cases like Speck's Candy Shell Card case come in handy. The case is a lot like Speck's Candy Shell cover, but there are slots in the back for holding credit cards, cash, a form of identification, and anything else that's card-shaped.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.