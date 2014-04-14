The Best Cases For Your New Galaxy S5

No one wants to deal with a cracked screen or a scuffed body — especially when your phone is brand new.

Last week Samsung launched one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year, the Galaxy S5, which comes with a slightly larger 5.1-inch display and a fingerprint sensor in its home button.

If you’ve been holding out for Samsung’s newest smartphone, you’re going to want to make sure you keep it safe.

Here’s a look at some of the best cases you should consider checking out.

Belkin 2-in-1 Wallet Folio Case ($39.99)

Belkin’s wallet folio case for the Galaxy S5 comes in four different colour combinations, including Azalea /Fiesta, Ink/Lavender, Black/Gravel and Lagoon/Ink. The case provides a sturdy rear bracket for locking your phone in place and a cover that’s lined with microfiber to keep your screen safe from scratches. Inside there are three card slots, meaning you can throw a few credit cards, your ID and some cash in there instead of lugging around your wallet. The cover doubles as a kickstand for propping up your phone as well.

Speck Candy Shell Grip Case ($34.95)

Speck’s Candy Shell Grip Case claims it can prevent clumsier smartphone owners from dropping their device. Not only has the case been designed to meet MIL-STD-801G drop-test standards, but it sports a rubbery, ribbed grip to prevent the phone from slipping out of your hands. Spigen offers a few colour combination choices ranging from Black/Dark Grey to Nickel/Shocking Pink.

Griffin Survivor Clear Case ($29.99)

Sometimes you don’t want to cover up the way your phone looks. That’s where a cover like Griffin’s Survivor Clear Case comes in handy. Griffin’s case pairs a clear cover with a sturdy bumper, and the company claims your Galaxy S5 can survive a 6-foot drop onto concrete without enduring any damage.

X-Doria Scene Plus ($29.99)

X-Doria’s Scene Plus is a slim, compact case with a protective bumper. It’s partially transparent, but there’s also a pattern on the back that adds a little extra style to the Galaxy S5’s solid colour back. X-Doria says its Scene Plus case is designed to absorb shock, and there’s also a raised front bezel to help protect the Galaxy S5’s screen.

Samsung S-View Flip Cover ($40.99)

Samsung’s classic leather flip cover comes with a sleek, clean design. There’s a cut-out near the top of the case so that you can see incoming calls and notifications without actually having to open the case. Like Samsung’s previous S-View Flip Covers, this case comes with a hard shell back that replaced the back of your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S5 Leather Case By Oeago ($11.99)

Oeago’s Leather Case for the Galaxy S5 sports an inviting, stitched design that the company claims is resistant to dust, oil and abrasion. The metal clasp resembles that of a leather-bound book. There are also a few card slots on the inside for stashing away your credit cards. For a Galaxy S5 case that’s on the cheaper side of the spectrum, Oegao’s case looks like a premium product.

Otterbox Commuter Series Wallet Shell ($39.99)

Otterbox has a strong track record when it comes to releasing heavy-duty protective smartphone cases, so it’s no surprise the company is offering a slew of Galaxy S5 covers. The Commuter Series Wallet Shell comes with a second layer that slides out for stashing away your cash and credit cards. You can also mix and match colour options including grey, blue, pink and black.

Obliq Samsung Galaxy S5 Case Skyline Pro ($11.99)

Obliq’s Galaxy S5 case comes with a protective shell that the company says is designed to protect against drops and scratches. There’s a slot in the back that slides out to function as a kickstand, and Obliq offers a range of bright colours including mint green, pink, white and red.

Tech21 Galaxy S5 Impact Mesh Case ($34.99)

As its name implies, Tech21’s Mesh Impact case features a mesh interior that’s meant to protect your phone from bumps and bruises. Tech21 has implemented shock-absorbing D30 material that the company claims has been scientifically proven to work. The Impact Mesh Case comes in both Clear and Smokey colour options.

Cygnett Urban Shield ($29.99)

Cygnett’s Urban Shield case for the Galaxy S5 comes with a carbon fibre design that’s reminiscent of the Kevlar back on Motorola’s line of Droid smartphones. The company claims that its Urban Shield has been “precision machined” to protect against scratches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.