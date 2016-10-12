The best replacements for your recalled Galaxy Note 7

The Galaxy Note 7 is officially toast.

If you have a Note 7, the Samsung smartphone that has caught fire in several incidents, you should power it down and return it immediately.

Luckily, all wireless carriers in the US will let you replace your Note 7 with any other phone they sell. So, which one should you choose?

Here are our picks of the best replacement options for the Note 7 (ranked in order of preference). We’re mostly sticking with big-screen, premium phones in this list.

