The best replacements for your recalled Galaxy Note 7

The Galaxy Note 7 is officially toast.
If you have a Note 7, the Samsung smartphone that has caught fire in several incidents, you should power it down and return it immediately.
Luckily, all wireless carriers in the US will let you replace your Note 7 with any other phone they sell. So, which one should you choose?
Here are our picks of the best replacement options for the Note 7 (ranked in order of preference). We’re mostly sticking with big-screen, premium phones in this list.
LG's flagship G5 Android phone has an interesting feature that lets you swap in hardware accessories like a camera grip or digital audio amplifier. It's also one of the first phones this year to introduce a dual-camera system.
Price: About $US599 ($795)
The Moto Z from Motorola sports a super-thin design, and like the G5, lets you add accessories via a connector on the back. It's also a great value compared to the rest of the phones on this list.
Price: About $US449 ($596)
HTC's latest Android phone hasn't made a huge splash, but it's still a great device. You won't be disappointed with it.
Price: About $US580 ($770)
If the Note 7 completely turned you off of the Android operating system, then you should consider the new iPhone 7 Plus instead. It's the best iPhone you can buy.
Price: Starts at $US769 ($1,020)
If you loved the Note 7, then the next closest thing you can buy is the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. It has a slightly smaller screen than the Note 7 and doesn't come with a stylus, but it looks very similar and has many of the same features.
Price: About $US600 ($796)
