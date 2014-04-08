The First 14 Apps You Have To Download For Your New Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, launches April 11.

The next version of its popular smartphone is equipped with a slew of cool features like a 16 megapixel camera.

But as with any phone, it’ really all about the apps.

We’ve rounded up the 14 best Android apps you need to get started with your new Samsung smartphone.

SwiftKey Keyboard can save you from making big mistakes in your messages The SwiftKey keyboard app makes it easier for you to send messages to your friends and family. The program is a smart keyboard equipped with an incredible autocorrect feature. The app learns your writing style and can react to spelling mistakes. Also, SwiftKey can sync with multiple devices, so you'll be able to send messages between tablets and phones. You'll never have to worry about an autocorrect fail again with this app. Price: $3.99 Audible lets you listen to all your favourite books on the go. Audible has a vast selection of audio books for you to listen to from anywhere you are. Purchase new titles from the app's mobile store. Books range from classic novels to the most current books. You can use the multitasking feature embedded in the app to do other tasks on your device while listening to something. Plus, you can switch from the audio feature to a standard reading function. Price: Free (books costs extra)

Use Circa to keep track of the news your care about. You won't find a better news app than Circa News. Important stories are delivered to your phone in bite-sized chunks making stories much easier to read while you're on the move. You can choose to follow stories that interest you so you can get consistent updates on any new developments. Most stories can be long and boring, so Circa 's goal is to deliver something you can read quickly and understand. Price: Free Cut The Rope 2 is the fun sequel to one of the classic games on Android. Cut The Rope 2 is the sequel to the classic but smartphone puzzle game. Players become the tiny monster Om Nom who must travel through forests, cities, junkyards, and other levels in order to save his beloved candy. Om Nom must balance on a platform while slicing various ropes to get the candy to drop into his gullet. Price: Free Crackle, a streaming app that doesn't require a subscription Crackle is a cool streaming app that has a ton of free titles available for streaming. The app updates with new movies and TV shows every month. You can watch classic sitcoms like Seinfeld or a variety of awesome movies. Build a watch-list for shows and movies you want to watch at a later date. Plus, you never have to pay for a subscription. Price: Free Use DU Battery Saver to keep your phone healthy. Remember that all of these apps can be serious drains on battery power, which is why you need DU Battery Saver. An awesome set of customisation tools found in the app can help you preserve up to 50% of your battery power. The best part of the app is the Fast Saver function. Tap this part of the app to quickly identify what is draining the most energy. Price: Free Play Threes at your own risk, because you'll never want to put it down. Threes is an insanely fun game you have to download. The point of the game is simple. Players have to connect a series of numbered tiles on a board to get a high score. Connect two 3s together to make a 6, a 6 and a 6 make 12, etc. You'll have to keep playing before space runs out on the board. Price: Free Download VSCO Cam to take advantage of the Galaxy S5's powerful camera. The Galaxy S5 has a 16 megapixel camera, so VSCO Cam is the best app to use in order to maximise this feature. The app is equipped with an assortment of editing features to help you make your photos look perfect. Add filters like Temperature and Exposure to change the look of the image. Use the Before & After tool compare looks of the pictures after you finish editing. Price: Free HBO Go, to get ready for the return of all your favourite shows. Despite some recent streaming struggles, HBO Go is still a fantastic app. The return of 'Game of Thrones' and the hilarious premiere of 'Silicon Valley' make this app important for catching up on stuff. The one catch is that users must have a HBO subscription on their TV. Price: Free (with subscription) Flixster will be a big help during the summer movie season Flixster will be an invaluable resource for you this summer. Use the app to check movie times, read reviews, buy tickets and more. You'll never miss out one of the dozens of blockbusters flooding movie theatres this summer. Price: Free

Plume is a better alternative to Twitter. Instead of downloading the normal version of twitter, try Plume. This alternative app is equipped with numerous customisable features. Plume supports multiple Twitter accounts, syncs with Facebook accounts, and lets you mute certain Twitter users or keywords from appearing in your stream. Price: Free

You need Evernote to help you keep everything organised. All of these apps can lead to a little bit of chaos, which is why you need Evernote. This is one of the best productivity apps on the market. Users can write notes, create to-do lists, and record voice reminders. It all syncs across your various devices. Price: Free Use Facebook to keep track of your friends The Facebook app can be a great way to stay in touch with your friends and stay entertained. The world's largest social network works the same way as an app. You'll be able to watch videos, chat with friends, get notifications and play multiple games. Price: Free Download ESPN ScoreCenter to track all your favourite teams. Sports fans have a big summer ahead of them with the arrival of the 2014 World Cup. ESPN's ScoreCenter app will be a helpful tool to keep track of the games. The best part about the app is customisation. You can create your profile to follow all your favourite teams. The app will send you consistent updates about scores, player injuries, etc. Price: Free

