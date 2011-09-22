Where To Find The Highest Wages In Europe

Photo: Images_of_Money
Despite being on the brink of the abyss, Europe still has the best quality of life of any continent.Certainly, a nice salary won’t do any harm to a good quality of life, so we’ve investigated to see which European nation is paying its workers the most.
Each figure is a mean amount, so if wages seem a little high, you can probably blame disproportionally high salaries among each country’s wealthiest.
To put things in perspective, the U.S. has a mean monthly income of $4,240 according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. Take a look at which Europeans are on a par with that.
We’ve also included each nation’s minimum wage, courtesy of the Federation of European Employees. Please note that some countries don’t have a minimum wage guaranteed by law with an amount defined by union negotiations and collective bargaining agreements instead.
Additionally, have a look at the difference between the bottom three countries and the rest of the pack; there’s quite a dramatic step up.
Mean monthly wage: $1,316
Minimum monthly wage: $442
GDP per capita: $18,344
Mean monthly wage: $1,465
Minimum monthly wage: $516
GDP per capita: $14,273
Mean monthly wage: $1,906
Minimum monthly wage: $665
GDP per capita: $21,807
Mean monthly wage: $3,013
Minimum monthly wage: $1,246
GDP per capita: $29,623
Mean monthly wage: $3,060
Minimum monthly wage: $880
GDP per capita: $32,605
Mean monthly wage: $3,200
Minimum monthly wage: None set in law; determined by union negotiations.
GDP per capita: $35,289
Mean monthly wage: $3,417
Minimum monthly wage: $1,557
GDP per capita: $37,616
NB-- Iceland's data only includes its private sector.
Mean monthly wage: $3,689
Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.
GDP per capita: $43,903
Mean monthly wage: $3,703
Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.
GDP per capita: $40,528
Mean monthly wage: $3,930
Minimum monthly wage: $1,605
GDP per capita: $35,239
Mean monthly wage: $4,001
Minimum monthly wage:$1,872
GDP per capita: $41,226
Mean monthly wage: $4,202
Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.
GDP per capita: $44,688
Mean monthly wage: $4,235
Minimum monthly wage: $1,371
GDP per capita: $45,563
Mean monthly wage: $4,428
Minimum monthly wage: $2,055
GDP per capita: $44,254
Mean monthly wage: $4,675
Minimum monthly wage: $1,954
GDP per capita: $47,889
Mean monthly wage: $5,423
Minimum monthly wage: $2,056
GDP per capita: $49,115
Mean monthly wage: $5,632
Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.
GDP per capita: $78,674
Mean monthly wage: $5,864
Minimum monthly wage: $2,411
GDP per capita: $108,706
Mean monthly wage: $5,970
Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.
GDP per capita: $56,687
