Where To Find The Highest Wages In Europe

Despite being on the brink of the abyss, Europe still has the best quality of life of any continent.Certainly, a nice salary won’t do any harm to a good quality of life, so we’ve investigated to see which European nation is paying its workers the most.

Each figure is a mean amount, so if wages seem a little high, you can probably blame disproportionally high salaries among each country’s wealthiest.

To put things in perspective, the U.S. has a mean monthly income of $4,240 according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. Take a look at which Europeans are on a par with that.

We’ve also included each nation’s minimum wage, courtesy of the Federation of European Employees. Please note that some countries don’t have a minimum wage guaranteed by law with an amount defined by union negotiations and collective bargaining agreements instead.

Additionally, have a look at the difference between the bottom three countries and the rest of the pack; there’s quite a dramatic step up.

#20 Czech Republic

Mean monthly wage: $1,316

Minimum monthly wage: $442

GDP per capita: $18,344

#19 Croatia

Mean monthly wage: $1,465

Minimum monthly wage: $516

GDP per capita: $14,273

#18 Portugal

Mean monthly wage: $1,906

Minimum monthly wage: $665

GDP per capita: $21,807

#17 Cyprus

Mean monthly wage: $3,013

Minimum monthly wage: $1,246

GDP per capita: $29,623

#16 Spain

Mean monthly wage: $3,060

Minimum monthly wage: $880

GDP per capita: $32,605

#15 Italy

Mean monthly wage: $3,200

Minimum monthly wage: None set in law; determined by union negotiations.

GDP per capita: $35,289

#14 Iceland

Mean monthly wage: $3,417

Minimum monthly wage: $1,557

GDP per capita: $37,616

NB-- Iceland's data only includes its private sector.

#13 Sweden

Mean monthly wage: $3,689

Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.

GDP per capita: $43,903

#12 Germany

Mean monthly wage: $3,703

Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.

GDP per capita: $40,528

#11 United Kingdom

Mean monthly wage: $3,930

Minimum monthly wage: $1,605

GDP per capita: $35,239

#10 France

Mean monthly wage: $4,001

Minimum monthly wage:$1,872

GDP per capita: $41,226

#9 Finland

Mean monthly wage: $4,202

Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.

GDP per capita: $44,688

#8 Austria

Mean monthly wage: $4,235

Minimum monthly wage: $1,371

GDP per capita: $45,563

#7 Belgium

Mean monthly wage: $4,428

Minimum monthly wage: $2,055

GDP per capita: $44,254

#6 Netherlands

Mean monthly wage: $4,675

Minimum monthly wage: $1,954

GDP per capita: $47,889

#5 Ireland

Mean monthly wage: $5,423

Minimum monthly wage: $2,056

GDP per capita: $49,115

#4 Norway

Mean monthly wage: $5,632

Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.

GDP per capita: $78,674

#3 Luxembourg

Mean monthly wage: $5,864

Minimum monthly wage: $2,411

GDP per capita: $108,706

#2 Denmark

Mean monthly wage: $5,970

Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.

GDP per capita: $56,687

And in at #1...Switzerland

Mean monthly wage: $6,407

Minimum monthly wage: None; determined by union negotiations.

GDP per capita: $65,003

