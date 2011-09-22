Where To Find The Highest Wages In Europe

Photo: Images_of_Money

Despite being on the brink of the abyss, Europe still has the best quality of life of any continent.Certainly, a nice salary won’t do any harm to a good quality of life, so we’ve investigated to see which European nation is paying its workers the most.



Each figure is a mean amount, so if wages seem a little high, you can probably blame disproportionally high salaries among each country’s wealthiest.

To put things in perspective, the U.S. has a mean monthly income of $4,240 according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. Take a look at which Europeans are on a par with that.

We’ve also included each nation’s minimum wage, courtesy of the Federation of European Employees. Please note that some countries don’t have a minimum wage guaranteed by law with an amount defined by union negotiations and collective bargaining agreements instead.

Additionally, have a look at the difference between the bottom three countries and the rest of the pack; there’s quite a dramatic step up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.