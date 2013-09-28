7 Places Where You Can See Big Game Outside Of Africa

People dream of seeing the Big Five —
lions, elephants, buffalo, leopards, and rhinoceros –in one of Africa’s incredible national parks, but it’s an expensive and time consuming trip that’s not always feasible.
Fortunately, there are plenty of other places to see big game outside of Africa.
India has tigers, Brazil has jaguars, and the U.S. has bears, wolves, bison, and more.
Here are the best places to go on safari that are not in Africa.
The U.S. is one of the largest and most beautiful countries in the world.
It has almost 60 national parks, which are teeming with wildlife.
Grizzlies make their home in Alaska's Denali National Park, coyotes abound in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park, alligators and crocodiles live in Florida's Everglades, and wolves, elk, bison, bears, deer, and moose call Yellowstone National Park home, just to name a few.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.