7 Places Where You Can See Big Game Outside Of Africa

People dream of seeing the Big Five —

lions, elephants, buffalo, leopards, and rhinoceros –in one of Africa’s incredible national parks, but it’s an expensive and time consuming trip that’s not always feasible.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other places to see big game outside of Africa.

India has tigers, Brazil has jaguars, and the U.S. has bears, wolves, bison, and more.

Here are the best places to go on safari that are not in Africa.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.