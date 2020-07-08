Yoga lawns, giant chess, and glamping wagons: These are the 10 most popular campsites and RV resorts across the US right now

Courtesy Campspot

With international travel restrictions still in place, Americans are looking for summer getaways close to home: enter private campgrounds.

Campspot, an online campsite marketplace, reported a 1000% increase in bookings between March and April compared to last year, CEO Caleb Hartung told Business Insider.

Campspot recently identified the top 10 trending RV resorts and campgrounds across the US for July, based on the most popular and most-booked campgrounds per region.

From a luxury RV resort in Colorado with a dedicated yoga lawn to an Old West-themed park on Maryland’s coast, here’s where Americans are travelling this summer.

Are you currently vacationing at a campsite, RV resort, or other remote destination? Email this reporter at [email protected] .

. Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rocky Mountains: River Run RV Resort

Courtesy Campspot

Where: Granby, Colorado

Driving distance from closest major city: Two hours from Denver

Accommodations: RV sites, luxury covered wagons, tent sites, reservable Airstreams, cabins

Average nightly rate: $US61 for an RV site ⁠- $US150 for a two-bedroom cabin

In a nutshell: Bordering the Colorado River near Rocky Mountain National Park, River Run RV resort is a luxury camping destination with a slew of amenities, including a bocce court, boat dock, tavern, outdoor amphitheater, and dedicated lawn for outdoor yoga.

Pandemic precautions: River Run RV Resort has not yet opened buildings that promote social gatherings, such as its arcade, clubhouse, hot tubs, and fitness centre; however, other locations including the tavern and pool remain open with social distancing procedures in place.

Source: Campspot, River Run RV Resort

Upstate New York: Trout Run Camp Resort

Courtesy Campspot

Where: Wellsville, New York

Driving distance from closest major city: Two hours from Buffalo

Accommodations: RV sites, tent sites, lean-tos, cabins, and lodges

Average nightly rate: $US25 for a tent ⁠site – $US159 for a deluxe cabin

In a nutshell: Trout Run Camp Resort has over 150 RV and camping sites along the Genesee River in upstate New York. Amenities include a saltwater pool, kayak and canoe rentals, and wagon rides.

Pandemic precautions: Beyond promoting social distancing, Trout Run Camp Resort is offering a daily personal shopper service at no charge to guests to minimise contact between the camp and the outside community.

Source: Campspot, Trout Run Camp Resort

The Carolinas: Carolina Pines RV Resort

Courtesy Campspot

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Driving distance from closest major city: 30 minutes from Myrtle Beach

Accommodations: RV sites, cottages

Average nightly rate: $US55 for an RV site ⁠- $US159 for a two-bedroom cottage

In a nutshell: Carolina Pines RV Resort is minutes from Myrtle Beach attractions like golf courses and the Grand Strand beaches but feels removed from the hustle and bustle. Guests have access to multiple pools as well as a bistro, mini-golf course, and arcade.

Pandemic precautions: The Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau maintains an updated list of reopening and safety guidelines for visitors here. Commercial pools and indoor dining have resumed operations but at limited capacity.

Source: Campspot, Carolina Pines RV Resort

Atlantic Coast: Frontier Town RV Resort

Courtesy Campspot

Where: Berlin, Maryland

Driving distance from closest major city: 15 minutes from Ocean City

Accommodations: Tent sites, RV sites, trailer rentals, cabins

Average nightly rate: $US39 for a tent site ⁠- $US135 for a deluxe cabin

In a nutshell: Situated on Sinepuxent Bay across from Assateague Island, Frontier Town is an Old West-themed camping resort with a theme and water park, on-site restaurant and bar, pool, marina and fishing pier.

Pandemic precautions: As of June 12, indoor dining and outdoor pools in Maryland have been operating at limited capacity, and amusement parks were also able to reopen as long they follow health and sanitation protocols.

Source: Campspot, Frontier Town RV Resort

Blue Ridge Mountains: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Golden Valley

Courtesy Campspot

Where: Bostic, North Carolina

Driving distance from closest major city: 1 hour from Asheville; 1.5 hours from Charlotte

Accommodations: Tent sites, RV sites, bungalows, cabins, glamping tents, mountain retreats, lodges

Average nightly rate: $US48 for a premium tent site ⁠- $US374 for a three-bedroom lodge

In a nutshell: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Golden Valley is a luxury resort spanning over 600 acres at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Amenities include mini-golf, paddleboard and pedal boat rentals, sports courts, a swimming pool, and a giant chessboard.

Pandemic precautions: Playgrounds and the arcade remain closed, but other activities and locations remain open with social distancing procedures in place. All Jellystone Parks are offering contactless check-in and asking guests to bring their own sporting equipment, like soccer balls and fishing rods.

Source: Campspot, Jellystone Park Golden Valley

Southern Pennsylvania: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park ⁠Quarryville

Courtesy Campspot

Where: Quarryville, Pennsylvania

Driving distance from closest major city: 1.5 hours from Philadelphia

Accommodations: Tent sites, RV sites, cabins, cottages, lodges

Average nightly rate: $US50 for a deluxe RV site ⁠- $US267 for a group lodge

In a nutshell: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park: Quarryville borders a county park and is a short drive from Amish Country as well as Hersheypark. It is wooded and family-friendly, with laser tag, gem mining, escape rooms, and a pedal kart track.

Pandemic precautions: Activities and destinations remain open, with social distancing procedures in place.

Source: Campspot, Jellystone Park Quarryville

Texas Hill Country: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park ⁠Guadalupe River

Courtesy Campspot

Where: Kerrville, Texas

Driving distance from closest major city: 1 hour 10 minutes from San Antonio; 2 hours from Austin

Accommodations: RV sites, cabins, tiny home, cottages, bungalows, retreat

Average nightly rate: $US38 for a basic RV site ⁠- $US205 for a multiroom retreat

In a nutshell: This Jellystone Park on the Guadalupe River in Texas Hill Country is also great for families, featuring water slides, multiple pools, and a ‘ninja’ playground.

Pandemic precautions: Activities and destinations remain open with social distancing procedures in place.

Source: Campspot, Jellystone Park Guadalupe

New England: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park ⁠Glen Ellis

Courtesy Campspot

Where: Glen, New Hampshire

Driving distance from closest major city: 2 hours from Concord

Accommodations: Tent sites, RV sites, cabins

Average nightly rate: $US40 for a tent site ⁠- $US165 for a riverfront cabin

In a nutshell: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park ⁠Glen Ellis, like other Jellystone Parks, has plenty of amenities, but location steals the show here. Situated in the Mount Washington Valley, the park is close to thousands of miles of hiking trails, swimming holes, and underground caves and runs alongside the Saco River.

Pandemic precautions: Laser tag and mini-golf are currently closed; however, the majority of activities and amenities remain open with social distancing procedures in place.

Source: Campspot, Jellystone Park Glen Ellis

Smoky Mountains: Big Meadow Family Campground

Courtesy Campspot

Where: Townsend, Tennessee

Driving distance from closest major city: 45 minutes from Knoxville

Accommodations: RV sites

Average nightly rate: $US67

In a nutshell: Big Meadow Family Campground is an RV-only resort situated on historic farmland between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Little River. It is gated 24-7, close to The Island in Pigeon Forge dining and recreation area, and won National Small Park of the Year in 2019.

Pandemic precautions: Big Meadow Campground writes on its website that it’s “open and operating under cautious conditions” in line with Tennessee’s reopening guidance.

Source: Campspot, Big Meadow Campground

Great Lakes: Petoskey RV Resort

Courtesy Campspot

Where: Petoskey, Michigan

Driving distance from closest major city: Three hours from Grand Rapids

Accommodations: RV sites, cottages

Average nightly rate: $US66 for an RV site ⁠- $US160 for a two-bedroom cottage

In a nutshell: Petoskey RV Resort is situated on 26 acres just minutes from Lake Michigan with easy access to wineries, Mackinac Island, golf courses, and hiking trails. The camp is gated and comes with tennis courts as well as a putting green.

Pandemic precautions: The clubhouse and fitness centre are currently closed, but other facilities remain open with social distancing procedures in place.

Source: Campspot, Petoskey RV Resort

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.