The most memorable royal fashion moments of the year, so far

AP, Benjamin Wheeler, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice, and Kate Middleton all had memorable fashion moments in 2020.

Kate Middleton wore a mix of luxury designers and affordable Zara pieces in 2020.

Meghan Markle wore dresses from Safiyaa and Victoria Beckham before she and Prince Harry gave up their royal titles.

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in one of Queen Elizabeth’s old gowns repurposed for her private ceremony.

Queen Letizia of Spain wore several affordable Zara pieces on royal engagements.

2020 has been a busy year for the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forfeited their royal titles and struck out on their own in Los Angeles. Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony. Even the coronavirus hasn’t slowed them down, with Kate Middleton and Prince William continuing to carry out socially distanced royal engagements in person and over Zoom.

Here are some of the most memorable fashion moments of the year.

In her first royal engagement of 2020, Meghan Markle wore a camel-coloured ensemble.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2020.

She wore a brown silk skirt from Massimo Dutti and simple brown turtleneck under a Reiss camel-coloured coat with brown velvet Jimmy Choo pumps in January 2020.

In January, Kate Middleton recycled a two-piece set from Dolce & Gabbana.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton in January.

Middleton first wore the skirt suit to a mental health conference in 2019. In January, she wore it again to a workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Programme.

She wore a Zara skirt that retails for $US13 on a visit to a children’s charity in Wales in January.

Geoff Caddick/WPA POOL/Getty Images Kate Middleton paired a black turtleneck with a $US13 Zara animal print skirt.

On a visit to Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales, the duchess stepped out in a leopard-print skirt from Zara, which she wore with a Massimo Dutti camel cashmere-and-wool-blend coat, a black turtleneck, and high-heeled black suede boots from Ralph Lauren.

In February, Middleton rewore a white and gold Alexander McQueen gown from 2012 to the 2020 BAFTAs.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Kate Middleton in February.

In keeping with the “sustainable fashion” theme, attendees had been asked to rent clothes, buy a vintage ensemble, or rewear something they already own.

Middleton wore a bold green dress on a trip to Ireland in March.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton arrived in Ireland in a Alessandra Rich peplum dress.

She wore the $US2,335 Alessandra Rich dress to a meeting with the president of Ireland.

Later that same day, she wore a shimmering green dress to a reception at the Guinness Storehouse.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William in March.

She wore the $US2,000 dress by The Vampire’s Wife with $US695 Manolo Blahnik velvet pumps, a $US319 Wilbur & Gussie Charlie clutch, and $US5.99 H&M hammered earrings.

Markle matched Prince Harry in bright red at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in March.

AP Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in March 2020.

Markle wore a $US1,693 Safiyaa floor-length red gown known as the Kalika Long Dress with a cape detail and matching Manolo Blahnik clutch. Prince Harry wore his red Royal Marines officer’s jacket.

Middleton rewore a blue Jenny Packham dress to a March charity gala.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton in March.

Middleton had previously worn the sparkly gown during her 2016 tour of India.

Markle and Prince Harry wore coordinating blue outfits for an appearance in London in March.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore blue to The Endeavour Fund Awards.

Prince Harry and Markle both wore blue to The Endeavour Fund Awards. Markle wore a bright blue, $US1,285 Victoria Beckham dress with a Stella McCartney clutch and navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps. Prince Harry wore a navy-blue suit and a blue tie.

At their final royal engagement, Prince Harry and Markle coordinated outfits again.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March.

At the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service in March, Markle wore an Emilia Wickstead cape dress and matching fascinator. Prince Harry’s blue suit had green lining that matched the exact shade of his wife’s outfit.

In April, Princess Sofia of Sweden wore scrubs to begin volunteering at Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm.

JONAS EKSTROMER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images Princess Sofia of Sweden in April.

After completing a three-day medical emergency training course, Princess Sofia helped healthcare workers by carrying out supporting duties such as disinfecting equipment, cleaning, and working in the kitchen.

Queen Letizia wore a Zara piece while visiting Gran Canaria, Spain, in June.

Borja Suarez / Reuters Queen Letizia in June.

The $US26 sleeveless midi dress from Zara sold out. The rest of her outfit consisted of $US68 handmade white espadrilles from the Spanish brand Macarena, gold earrings, and a $US102 gold-plated statement ring from Karen Hallam.

She also rewore a $US26 Zara top from 2018 with a floral skirt and pink espadrilles in July.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Queen Letizia wore a Zara top during a visit to Cieza, Spain.

On a visit to Cieza, Spain, Queen Letizia wore the affordable top with a Sweet Matitos skirt and $US74 handmade pink espadrilles from the Spanish brand Macarena.

She first wore the blouse to lunch meeting with the president and first lady of Haiti at the National Palace in 2018.

Princess Beatrice repurposed one of Queen Elizabeth’s old gowns as her wedding dress when she and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in July.

PA Images/Benjamin Wheeler/Getty Images Princess Beatrice in July.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the royal couple held a small, private wedding celebration after postponing their original plans for a May wedding.

For the occasion, Beatrice borrowed a gown that the Queen had worn to the London film premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1962, and again at the State Opening of Parliament in 1967.

Made from Peau De Soie taffeta and trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, the dress was remodeled and fitted for Beatrice by Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.

Middleton wore the perfect tennis-themed dress on a video call with young athletes in July, on what would have been the start of Wimbledon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Twitter, Net-A-Porter Kate Middleton in July.

On a video call with young athletes from Bond Primary School in South London, she introduced the students to British tennis champion Andy Murray. The “Maria” dress produced by HVN featuring a tennis player print currently retails for $US775 on Net-a-Porter.

Kate Middleton channeled Princess Diana’s style with a $US655 collared print dress in July.

Joe Giddens/Getty Images Kate Middleton in July.

Middleton and Prince William visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the NHS and thank healthcare workers during the pandemic. Blue and white are the traditional colours of the NHS, and the dress was reminiscent of a navy collared gown worn by Princess Diana at Kensington Palace in 1985.

In August, she was photographed in a face mask for the first time, which she paired with a designer dress.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate Middleton in August.

Kate Middleton wore a $US19 (£15) floral mask by London-based brand Amaia with a $US2,423 (£1,850) button-down Suzannah dress visiting Baby Basics UK in Sheffield.

Middleton wore the dress to Wimbledon last year.

She wore the face mask again with a floral dress by Emilia Wickstead while visiting Shire Hall Care Home.

Jonathan Buckmaster – WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in August.

The dress retails for $US1,127.50. She wore the dress with $US155 Castaner wedge espadrilles.

She wore a red floral shirt dress on a royal engagement in London in September.

Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in September.

The Beulah London dress retails for $US723 (£550). She also wore her go-to $US19 floral mask by Amaia.

Queen Letizia wore a red suit designed by Roberto Torretta in October.

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain in October 2020.

She wore the suit with matching red heels and a face mask.

