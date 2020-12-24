Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images Royals from Princess Diana to Meghan Markle have rocked festive holiday looks over the years.

Royals from Princess Diana to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have rocked festive holiday looks over the years.

Brightly coloured winter coats and chic pillbox hats are often worn by the royals while attending Christmas Day services.

Royals have also accessorized their festive looks with jeweled brooches and designer handbags.

Throughout the years, all eyes have been on the royal family as they celebrate the holidays.

From Princess Diana’s bold suits to Kate Middleton’s collection of festive coats, the royal family knows how to capture attention with their Christmas Day looks.

Here are 15 of the royal family’s best Christmas Day outfits.

Kate Middleton wore an elegant, long brown coat and pillbox hat in 2014.

Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton on December 25, 2014.

The brown-and-cream checked coat by Moloh paired with brown suede heels by Emmy were perfect for Middleton’s third Christmas Day service as part of the royal family.

In 2016, the duchess wore a stylish, belted maroon coat with a separate faux fur collar.

Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on December 25, 2016.

It was the same Celeste coat by Hobbs that the royal wore in 2012 to attend Christmas Day services at St. Mark’s Church with her family.

Underneath, Middleton appeared to pair the coat with a high-necked black dress, along with a small maroon clutch that perfectly matched Princess Charlotte’s festive tights.

For the first Christmas Day the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Middleton certainly went all out with her holiday look.

Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images Kate Middleton on December 25, 2017.

Middleton’s festive red-and-green plaid coat by Miu Miu perfectly embodied holiday style. Paired with a black fur hat, the royal looked elegant and ready for Christmas.

In 2018, Middleton paired a red coat with a matching hat and sparkly brooch.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Kate Middleton on December 25, 2018.

Her Christmas Day look was stylish from top to bottom, including her red Mulberry clutch and coordinated burgundy heels.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie looked chic while attending Christmas Day events in 2015.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on December 25, 2015.

Both princesses opted for blue outerwear and festive black hats, though Beatrice chose a darker navy hue while Eugenie wore a brighter, jewel-toned, double-breasted coat.

Meghan Markle looked festive at her first royal Christmas event before she and Prince Harry tied the knot.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on December 25, 2017.

In 2017, while attending the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, Markle wore a $US1,495 camel-coloured tie coat by Sentaler, brown suede boots, a matching hat, and a tan and red Chloé bag.

It’s normally tradition for Christmas celebrations to be restricted to members of the royal family and their spouses, but the couple broke with royal protocol in style.

For her second Christmas service appearance, Markle opted for a more toned-down, all-black outfit alongside a similarly smart Prince Harry.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on December 25, 2018.

Meghan Markle’s dress and coat were both designed by Victoria Beckham, while her hat was from Philip Treacy and her boots were Stuart Weitzman. Markle finished off the look with a simple Chloe bag. Prince Harry brought a pop of colour with a sky-blue tie.

Princess Diana made a fashion statement in this colour-coordinated hat and pantsuit on Christmas Day in 1988.

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images Princess Diana on December 25, 1988.

The festive look was just one of Princess Diana’s most stylish winter outfits.

Then, in 1993, the royal wore this structured red coat with a black veiled hat.

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images Princess Diana on December 25, 1993.

She accessorized her looks with black tights, pumps, and a pair of pearl drop earrings.

Known for her colourful, monochromatic looks, Queen Elizabeth II didn’t disappoint with her Christmas Day look in 2014.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II on December 25, 2014.

According to her daughter-in-law Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, there’s a specific reason why the Queen chooses to wear bright colours when out in public for occasions such as the Christmas Day services.

“She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen,'” she said in the documentary “The Queen at 90.” “Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

The Queen looked particularly merry in this red-accented coat in 2008.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II on December 25, 2008.

As is a tradition for the royal family, the Queen attended Christmas Day services at Sandringham in Norfolk, England.

She wore similar Christmas Day looks in 1980 and in 2017.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day in 1980 and in 2017.

The Queen proved that her festive orange outfit, complete with a matching hat and jeweled brooch, will never fall out of style.

Zara Phillips wore a statement coat with purple accessories to Christmas Day services in 2006.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Zara Phillips on December 25, 2006.

The equestrian and daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips paired the eye-catching coat with a plum-coloured fedora and brown leather riding boots.

