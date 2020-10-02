31 of the best fall outfits worn by royals

Meghan Markle exemplified fall fashion in this brown outfit complete with a stylish camel coat. Meghan Markle in January 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images For a 2020 event, Markle paired a stunning, brown silk skirt from Massimo Dutti with a simple brown turtleneck, Reiss camel-colored coat, and brown velvet Jimmy Choo pumps.

In October 2019, Markle paired a burgundy leather pencil skirt by Hugo Boss with a matching V-neck sweater. Meghan Markle attends a roundtable discussion on gender equality on October 25, 2019. Jeremy Selwyn/WPA Pool/Getty Images Markle has been known to opt for monochromatic looks, often with a touch of leather or satin.

For an early October appearance in 2018, Meghan Markle wore an emerald pencil skirt and forest green blouse. Meghan Markle in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images While the green $US595 ($AU806) Hugo Boss skirt and $US99 ($AU134) green silk blouse from & Other Stories are currently both unavailable, leather skirts are perfect for the chilly fall weather.

Markle dressed down for a New Zealand appearance in October 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in October 2018. Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images She paired a simple ensemble of black pants and a black turtleneck with a pair of wedge booties and a statement grey coat.

Meghan Markle wore this green sweater layered over a classic button-up in February 2014, but the look is perfect for the fall season. Meghan Markle in February 2014 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Markle paired the olive-toned sweater with a pair of chic black satin pants and pumps.

Nothing says apple picking and bonfires like a simple jean jacket, and Meghan Markle certainly turned heads when she wore this classic look in September 2019. Markle during her royal tour of South Africa in September 2019. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images During her time as a working royal, Meghan Markle was typically known for wearing elegant dresses, sophisticated coats, and heels. However, she certainly isn’t afraid of a more casual look.

Markle embodied undercover-royal style in a chic turtleneck, skirt, and sunglasses while out and about in New York in September 2021. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are seen in Midtown on September 23, 2021 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The former “Suits” star paired her otherwise simple look with a beige Max Mara coat and wore her hair in a sleek bun.

While visiting an elementary school in Harlem on the same trip, Markle wore another striking monochromatic coat-and-pants look. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen on September 24, 2021, in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images For the engagement, Markle wore a maroon cape and matching pants set by high-end Italian designer Loro Piana. She paired the look with matching Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Prince Harry has also worn a few notable fall fashion pieces, like this classic, cozy puffer coat. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in October 2018. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Both he and Meghan Markle wore outdoorsy jackets on an outing in October 2018.

Though we’re used to seeing Kate Middleton dressed up, this casual fall look proved she can dress down and look just as stylish. Kate Middleton in October 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Known for wearing affordable fashion brands, Middleton paired a pair of brown cargo-style pants from Zara with a light green jacket and her favorite pair of Penelope Chilvers boots

Middleton wore this walnut-brown printed dress by Orla Kiely to a charity event in 2013. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Only Connect and ex-offenders projects on November 19, 2013. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images From the button details on the dress’ bodice to the duchess’ brown suede booties, the look is chic enough for a royal engagement yet casual enough for anyone to wear out on the town this fall.

Nothing screams “fall” more than this matching maroon blazer-and-skirt ensemble. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits a UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab on November 21, 2018. Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images She also wore a pair of simple black suede pumps, tights, and a turtleneck.

One of the duchess’ most iconic fashion moments is this wine-colored sweater teamed with a pair of green culottes. Kate Middleton in October 2019. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The royal wore pants by high-street fashion brand Jigsaw with a burgundy knit sweater by Warehouse. She added a matching Chanel handbag to complete the fall-ready look.

Middleton wore a classic grey blazer with a pair of simple black pants and a turtleneck sweater in 2018. Kate Middleton in October 2018. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Blazers are a common trend during the fall season.

Middleton wore this army green jacket with a chunky maroon turtleneck sweater and a necktie in 2019. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Scouts’ headquarters at Gilwell Park. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Bandanas and neckties, either worn around your neck or as a hair accessory, are one of the biggest fall fashion trends this year.

While meeting with researchers at University College London in October 2021, Kate Middleton wore a fall-appropriate plaid dress with matching heels. Kate Middleton arrives at University College London on October 5, 2021 in London, England. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images The dress was accessorized with a bow tie at the neck.

Princess Beatrice has also been known to rock a fall look. Princess Beatrice in October 2017. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images The royal wore a black dress with metallic floral appliqués to an art event in New York City in 2017.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, wore an autumnal floral dress to an event in October 2017. Princess Eugenie in October 2017. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images The royal paired the stunning look with a pair of suede knee-high boots.

Princess Eugenie wore another classic look to a Dior event in 2019. Princess Eugenie in October 2019. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images The simple, structured black dress featured a white collar that made the princess look like a much chicer version of Wednesday Addams.

Princess Diana embodied fall style while wearing a Fair Isle sweater, white turtleneck, khaki-colored corduroy pants, and green rain boots after her engagement to Prince Charles was announced. Princess Diana and Prince Charles at Craigowan Lodge, Balmoral Estate in 1981. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Fair Isle and Aztec-inspired sweaters were very on-trend in the ’80s, as was corduroy, which remains popular in current fall and winter trends.

Princess Diana looked effortlessly chic in this collared, plaid tan coat with a matching hat. Princess Diana in November 1982. Georges De Keerle/Getty Images Despite Princess Diana wearing the look in 1982, it would fit right in with the fall fashion trends of today.

Princess Diana wore a wine-colored ensemble with a matching hat in October 1985. Princess Diana in October 1985. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images The bow on the royal’s collar coordinated perfectly with her oxblood leather belt.

One of Princess Diana’s most iconic looks is this jeans, blazer, and sweatshirt combo she wore in 1988. Princess Diana in 1988. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images The super-casual look is still effortlessly chic and fall-appropriate.

The “people’s princess” often wore tartan during her time as a royal. Princess Diana in November 1988. Georges De Keerle/Getty Images The pattern was a major trend in the ’80s — it still is each and every fall season.

While out shopping in October 1994, Princess Diana looked sophisticated in belted white pants, a simple turtleneck, and a green blazer. Princess Diana shopping on October 15, 1994. Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images The royal’s matching accessories complete this timeless fall fashion look.

Queen Elizabeth herself has also worn chic, fall-appropriate styles in the past. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoying a walk during their honeymoon in November 1947. Topical Press Agency/Getty Images In one of the most famous photos of the royal, Queen Elizabeth II was seen wearing a button-up coat and brooch while walking with Prince Philip on their honeymoon in 1947.

Queen Elizabeth also wore a matching camel cardigan and skirt to a horse-racing event in 1982. Queen Elizabeth II watches the International Driving Grand Prix in 1982. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images The Queen paired the look with a colorful printed blouse and a headscarf.

Queen Letizia of Spain is known for being one of the most fashionable royals, and this look from October 2015 is just one example of why. Queen Letizia of Spain in October 2015. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images The stylish royal wore a burgundy lambskin dress by one of her favorite designers, Hugo Boss, to an event at Madrid’s La Zarzuela Palace.

Queen Letizia rocked a leather look once again in October 2018. Queen Letizia of Spain in October 2018. Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images The royal paired leather pants with simple black pumps and a pink printed coat while attending a seminar in Spain.

Queen Letizia turned heads in a grey plaid skirt with an asymmetrical hemline at an event in October 2019. Queen Letizia of Spain in October 2019. Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images Plaid is one of this fall’s biggest trends, and the royal showed how to style it perfectly: with simple accessories and just a touch of leather.