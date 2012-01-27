The Best Rookie NFL Head Coaches In Recent History

Photo: YouTube

Despite having minimal NFL coaching experience of any kind, Jim Harbaugh’s hiring as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers made ownership look brilliant this past season.Harbaugh took virtually the same presumed-to-be bland 2010 roster that went 6-10 and turned it into a magical 13-3 season that ended in disappointment at the hands of the Giants in the NFC Championship Game.



But Harbaugh is not the first rookie NFL head coach to make such a big splash his first season.

