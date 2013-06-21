The 7 Hottest Rooftop Restaurants And Bars In London

Those looking for a breathtaking bird’s eye view of London can easily take a ride up on the London Eye. But if you’re looking for a more cultured and tastier experience, visit one of London’s many rooftop bars and restaurants to see the city over a gourmet meal or classic cocktail.
Our friends at Zagat rated the seven hottest rooftop restaurants and bars in London.
At these hotspots, you can take in a cool drink while admiring the ever-evolving skyline.
Situated in East London, The Boundary Hotel has a weatherproof pergola so visitors can dine alfresco even in the grayest of London weather. The French-inspired menu is enjoyed amid The Boundary's garden, which crawls with grape vines and beds of fresh herbs.
Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4AY
While it's not really a rooftop, SUSHISAMBA on the Heron Tower's 38th and 39th floors has an expansive outdoor terrace that overlooks the city. The food is a blend of Peruvian, Japanese, and Brazilian tapas-style foods--a unique menu for a unique experience.
The rooftop garden at Coq d'Argent looks like The Queen of Hearts' croquet field in Alice in Wonderland, high above London. The garden is heated in unfavorable weather, and live jazz plays on Sundays to accompany your three-course brunch.
99 Kensington High St., W8 5SA
Babylon at the Roof Gardens, which falls under Richard Branson's umbrella of the Virgin Limited Edition, is like a tropical paradise. Flamingos and ducks swim in the running stream, and patrons can dine on the delicate prix fixe menu while they observe the natural beauty of their surroundings.
109-125 Knightsbridge, SW1X 7RJ
Harvey Nichols is typically known for being a stylish department store rather than a restaurant, but visitors who take the escalator up to the fifth floor are greeted by the cafe and terrace. Shoppers can put down their bags and enjoy the all-day menu at the cafe, dine a little finer at the restaurant, or pick up a drink at the bar.
67-77 Charterhouse St., EC1M 6HJ
Just like the Smithfield Meat Market this restaurant sits above, the menu at Smiths of Smithfield is a carnivore's dream come true. While the restaurant covers four floors in total, the top floor is where you'll find spectacular views, with dining available inside of the large glass windows or outside on the balcony.
Perched above an unused parking garage, Frank's Cafe is part of the Bold Tendencies Sculpture Project in Peckham, and is only open during the summer. From the covered red tent you can see everything around from the London Eye to the Shard. Patrons gather not just for the view, but for the simple-yet-satisfying menu and the choice selection of wines and spirits.
