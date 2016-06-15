21 romantic movies you can watch on Netflix right now

You can’t beat a great love story.

That was proven, once more, this past weekend when the Emilia Clarke-starrer “Me Before You” earned an impressive $18.2 million at the box office, exceeding all expectations.

The mixture of pleasant weather outside and falling in love can be quite a potent combination, so we thought we’d help out those who are smitten with a list of the best romance movies on Netflix.

From classics like “Sixteen Candles” and “The Princess Bride” to those unique love stories you probably haven’t caught like “Beyond the Lights” and “Meet the Patels,” here are 21 titles you can watch right now.

1. '13 Going on 30' Sony Jenna (Jennifer Garner) wants to be 'thirty, flirty, and thriving,' and realises once she magically becomes 30 that her boyhood best friend (played by Mark Ruffalo) grew up to be hot. 2. 'Adventureland' Miramax Before starting the rest of his life, college grad James (Jesse Eisenberg) works a summer job and puts the moves on Kirsten Stewart. 3. 'Amelie' Miramax A lonely Parisian (Audrey Tautou) with a creative mind is in search for love. A garden gnome also has one hell of a trip. 4. 'An Affair to Remember' Fox This classic is still one of the greatest love stories ever put on screen (the premise has been repeated numerous times since). Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr play two people who hit it off on a Transatlantic trip and decide to meet again in six months at the Empire State Building. The movie reminds you, even when you're in a rush in New York City, look both ways before you cross the street. 5. 'Beginners' Focus Features An underrated romance movie, Ewan McGregor has found the girl of his dreams (Mélanie Laurent) but is kind of swamped at the moment with his attention-sucking dog and father (Christopher Plummer) dying of cancer. 6. 'Beyond the Lights' Relativity Media Nate Parker and Gugu Mbatha-Raw have incredible chemistry in his cautionary tale of the popstar life. 7. 'Can't Buy Me Love' Buena Vista Pictures Patrick Dempsey plays the nerdy high school outsider who pays the popular girl (Amanda Peterson) to go out with him. But sparks between the two (and lawnmower rides) leads to love. 8. 'Chasing Amy' Miramax Ben Affleck is straight. Joey Lauren Adams is gay. But that doesn't stop them from becoming a couple and giving us writer-director Kevin Smith's greatest work. 9. 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' Focus Features When Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman combine forces to do a story about love it's unlike anything you've seen. This movie's mix of incredible visuals and a moving story between a couple (Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet) who've hit a speed bump in their relationship is required viewing. 10. 'Just Friends' New Line Cinema Under the category of a movie you can't help but stop what you're doing and watch when it comes on, Ryan Reynolds playing a guy who wants out of the friend zone with his best friend (Amy Smart) is not just tolerable, but at times comedy gold. 11. 'Meet the Patels' Alchemy One of the most original love stories you'll ever see, actor Ravi Patel allows cameras to film his search for a wife after allowing his family and Indian traditions to take over. 12. 'Moonrise Kingdom' Themendienst Kino AP Images Wes Anderson uses young love to tell the story of two kids who run off to be together and the small town that comes together to find them. 13. 'The Princess Bride' Fox Rob Reiner's classic tells a fairy tale love story that also includes giants, swashbucklers, and Fred Savage. 14. 'Punch-Drunk Love' New Line Cinema Known for his serious movies like 'There Will Be Blood' and 'The Master,' this intimate love story by Paul Thomas Anderson is arguably his greatest work. 15. 'Save The Last Dance' Paramount Watch it for Julia Styles and Sean Patrick Thomas' incredible chemistry, stay for Kerry Washington killing it in his first big movie role. 16. 'Shakespeare In Love' Miramax Though the movie itself hasn't had a good shelf life (yes, it did win a best picture Oscar), it's still a fun watch as it plays on Will Shakespeare before hitting it big. Just don't take any of it as being historically accurate. 17. 'Silver Linings Playbook' Troubled people are always director David O. Russell's specialty, and he hits it out of the park in this look at love between a widow (Jennifer Lawrence) who just wants to dance and a former mental patient (Bradley Cooper). 18. 'Sixteen Candles' Universal Pictures John Hughes' classic stars Molly Ringwald who is having a really bad birthday (her grandparents don't even remember it's her birthday!) but by the end she wins the man of her dreams. 19. 'Something's Gotta Give' Columbia Pictures Nancy Meyers gives Diane Keaton and incredible role and the actress runs with it not just earning an Oscar nomination but giving one of her career best as a woman who falls for an ageing playboy (Jack Nicholson). 20. 'Urban Cowboy' Paramount Pictures Bud (John Travolta), a bull-riding good 'ol boy who thinks he's got life figured out, meets Sissy (Debra Winger) and everything changes. (Note: Though made in 1980, bull riding and sweaty good-looking people is still hot stuff.) 21. 'Your Sister's Sister' IFC Films Shot on the cheap and highly improvised, Mark Duplass plays a depressed guy who just lost his brother so his friend, Iris (Emily Blunt), invites him to stay at her family's secluded cabin. Turns out Iris' sister, Hannah (Rosemarie DeWitt), is staying there too. This leads to drunk sex and a lot of explaining when Iris suddenly shows up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.