The 20 best romance novels to spice up Valentine's Day

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than to curl up with a good book. And since we’re close to Valentine’s Day, might as well make it a romance novel.

Amazon released their picks for the 20 best romance novels of the month.

From small town romances to courtly affairs, check them out below.

“One Wish (Thunder Point)” by Robyn Carr

Why you want to read it:

A champion figure skater escapes the fast live, and moves to a small Oregon town. There, she develops a close relationship with a high school teacher — but things get complicated as her past starts to catch up with her.

Book: from $US7.64

Kindle version: $US5.69



“The Girls of Mischief Bay” by Susan Mallery

Why you want to read it:

Three women living in Mischief Bay face different problems in their domestic and love lives, but they discover that life wouldn’t be the same without friends by their side.

Book: $US12.29

Kindle version: $US6.99

“The Immortal Who Loved Me: An Argeneau Novel” by Lyndsay Sands

Why you want to read it:

If you haven’t gotten your kick of vampires yet, we recommend this one. In another vampires among humans love story, but this time, the love interest is one of the bad guys.

Book: $US7.99

Kindle version: $US6.64

“Forbidden to Love the Duke: The Fenwick Sisters Affairs” by Jillian Hunter

Why you want to read it:

Desperate, Lady Ivy Fenwick applies to work as a governess at the Duke of Ellsworth’s. There, her employer falls in love with her against all odds.

Book: $US7.99

Kindle version: $US7.59

“Beyond the Sunrise” by Mary Balogh

Why you want to read it:

After being separated for eleven years, Jeanne and Robert Blake meet again as spies during the Peninsular Wars. And, sure enough, old passions die hard.

Book: $US11.65

Kindle version: $US7.99

“Overcome (The Breeds)” by Lora Leigh

Why you want to read it:

Lora Leigh has put together three of her “Breed” novels into one collection for the first time: “The Breed Next Door,” “In a Wolf’s Embrace,” and “A Jaguar’s Kiss.”

Book: $US12.24

Kindle version: $US7.99

“Bridged (Callahan & McLane)” by Kendra Elliot

Why you want to read it:

An FBI special agent teams up with police detective (and romantic interest) Mason Callahan rto investigate the murder of an Oregon congressman.

Book: $US8.08

Kindle version: $US4.99

“The Raven” by Sylvain Reynard

Why you want to read it:

Raven Wood spends her days restoring art at the Uffizi gallery in Florence. One night she blacks out after intervening in an attack on a homeless man, and wakes up one week later to find out that she has been accused of stealing priceless Botticelli illustrations.

Book: $US12.51

Kindle version: $US7.99

“Born of Fury (A League Novel)” by Sherrilyn Kenyon

Why you want to read it:

“Arguably the most in-demand and prolific author in America these days.” — Publishers Weekly

Book: $US8.99

Kindle version: $US8.99

“An Amish Cradle” by Beth Wiseman, Amy Clipston, Kathleen Fuller and Vannetta Chapman

Why you want to read it:

This book has four short stories in it together dealing with motherhood, pregnancy, and husbands.

Book: $US12.23

Kindle version: $US8.89

“Hero” by Samantha Young

Why you want to read it:

Alexa Holland, damaged by her father’s other family, meets another man who is just as screwed up from her father’s mistakes as she is. She tries to help him, and although he initially pushes away, things start to heat up.

Book: $US12.34

Kindle version: $US3.99

“New Uses for Old Boyfriends” by Beth Kendrick

Why you want to read it:

After her happily-ever-after ends, Lila returns to the tiny seaside town where she grew up. There, she starts to fall for a man that she hardly noticed in past when he was just a boy.

Book: $US11.95

Kindle version: $US9.99

“Angels Walking: A Novel” by Karen Kingsbury

Why you want to read it:

After baseball star Tyler Ames suffers a career ending injury, he works to put back his life together, and rekindling his lost love.

Book: $US11.24

Kindle version: $US10.99

“Highland Guard (The Murrays)” by Hannah Howell

Why you want to read it:

Lady Annys MacQueen has to turn to the one man she could never forget — Sir Harcourt Murray — to keep her lands and son safe.

Book: $US7.99

Kindle version: $US5.84

“Casually Cursed (A Southern Witch Novel)” by Kimberly Frost

Why you want to read it:

“Nonstop until the final page…a great ride.” — Fresh Fiction

Book: $US7.99

Kindle version: $US5.99

“The First Kiss (Sweetest Kisses)” by Grace Burrowes

Why you want to read it:

“The tone of Burrowes’ second book in her Sweetest Kisses series is, well, sweet. Featuring precious children, a loving family and country living, the story is a nice mixture of mystery and challenging pasts… a fine read for a little Valentine’s Day inspiration.” – RT Book Reviews, 4 Stars

Book: $US7.99

Kindle version: $US6.15

“Jaguar Pride (Heart of the Jaguar)” by Terry Spear

Why you want to read it:

“This is a very enjoyable and highly entertaining, “Jaguar Pride” won’t disappoint the shifter romance fan.” –

Tome Tender

Book: $US7.99

Kindle version: $US6.15

“Wild Horses (The Montana Hamiltons)” by B. J. Daniels

Why you want to read it:

“Fans of Western romantic suspense will relish Daniels’ tale of clandestine love played out in a small town on the Great Plains.” -Booklist on Unforgiven

Book: $US6.79

Kindle version: $US4.99

“Deadly Echoes (Finding Sanctuary)” by Nancy Mehl

Why you want to read it:

Sarah Miller works to solve the mystery of her sister’s murder, which is eerily similar to her parents’ murders, with Deputy Sheriff Paul Gleason.

Book: $US12.33

Kindle version: $US9.99

“Viper Game: A GhostWalker Novel” by Christine Feehan

Why you want to watch it:

“The fastest-paced, most action-packed, gut-wrenching, adrenaline-driven ride I’ve ever experienced.” — Romance Junkies

Book: $US28.79

Kindle version: $US5.99

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

NOW WATCH: What Happened When A Bunch Of Young Boys Were Told To Hit A Girl



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.