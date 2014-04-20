The 15 Most Thrilling Roller Coasters In America

The weather’s turning warm, and that means it’s time to start daring your friends to take on that 93-mile-per-hour roller coaster ride or testing your stomach on a ride with a 415-foot drop.
We found the 15 best roller coasters in the United States, thanks to our friends at FindTheBest.
They ranked the coasters based on expert reviews, including those from Amusement Today industry magazine. FindTheBest also accounted for each ride’s max height, speed, track length, and largest drop.
Cedar Point and Six Flags scored big for roller coaster reputations, but there are also some hidden gems in the ranking, like a wooden coaster in Santa Claus, Ind.
Where: Kings Island in Kings Mills, Ohio
80 MPH, 230 feet high, 5,282 feet long
The Diamondback is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 2009. The ride lasts three minutes.
Where: Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio
72 MPH, 205 feet high, 5,106 feet long
Magnum XL-200 is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 1989. The ride lasts two minutes.
Where: Kings Island in Kings Mills, Ohio
65 MPH, 110 feet high, 7,359 feet long
The Beast is a wooden sit-down coaster that opened in 1979. The ride lasts four minutes and 10 seconds.
Where: Lake Compounce in Bristol, Conn.
60 MPH, 50 feet high, 4,725 feet long
Boulder Dash is a wooden sit-down coaster that opened in 2000. The ride lasts 2.5 minutes.
Where: Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Ga.
70 MPH, 200 feet high, 4,4800 feet long
Goliath is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 2006. The ride lasts two minutes and 45 seconds.
Where: Carowinds in Charlotte, N.C.
75 MPH, 232 feet high, 5,316 feet long
The Intimidator is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 2010. The ride lasts three minutes and 33 seconds.
Where: Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas
65 MPH, 153 feet high, 4,920 feet long
New Texas Giant is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 2011. The ride lasts two minutes.
Where: Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va.
73 MPH, 170 feet high, 4,882 feet long
Apollo's Chariot is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 1999. The ride lasts two minutes and 15 seconds.
Where: Kings Dominion in Doswell, Va.
90 MPH, 305 feet high, 5,100 feet long
The Intimidator 305 is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 2010. The ride lasts three minutes.
Where: Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J.
70 MPH, 181 feet high, 4,400 feet long
El Toro is a wooden sit-down coaster opened in 2006. The ride lasts one minute and 42 seconds.
Where: Holiday World in Santa Claus, Ind.
67 MPH, 163 feet high, 6,442 feet long
The Voyage is a wooden sit-down coaster that opened in 2006. The ride lasts two minutes and 45 seconds.
Where: Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio
120 MPH, 420 feet high, 2,800 feet long
Top Thrill Dragster is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 2003. The ride lasts 17 seconds after a hydraulic launch.
Where: Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J.
80 MPH, 230 feet high, 5,394 feet long
Nitro is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 2001. The ride lasts two minutes and 20 seconds.
Where: Six Flags New England in Agawam, Mass.
77 MPH, 208 feet high, 5,400 feet long
Bizarro is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 2000. The ride lasts two minutes and 35 seconds.
Where: Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio
93 MPH, 310 feet high, 6,595 feet long
Millennium Force is a steel sit-down coaster that opened in 2000. The ride lasts two minutes and 20 seconds.
