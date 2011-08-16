The Most Extreme Roller Coasters On The Planet

Photo: Wikipedia
The calling card of any quality amusement park is at least one stomach-turning, eye-popping, scream-inducing roller coaster. Some places even have more than one of these rides, giving thrill-seekers multiple ways to make themselves sick.Each roller coaster– steel or wooden– has different factors that make us cry out in pleasure or terror. Maybe it’s all about the big drops. Maybe it turns you upside-down too many times to count. Maybe it’s so old and rickety you can’t believe it’s still allowed to function.
Here’s a list of the world’s greatest roller coasters, including the steepest drops, tallest inversions, biggest loops and fastest rides.
KINGDA KA: The green giant at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey claims the title of world's tallest roller coaster, measuring 456 feet at its peak
TOP THRILL DRAGSTER: This ride at Cedar Point in Ohio ranks second worldwide in both tallest steel roller coaster and tallest steel roller coaster drops
VOLCANO, THE BLAST COASTER: This winding coaster, built in and around a mountain at Kings Dominion in Virginia, boasts the world's tallest inversion, at 155 feet above the ground
SUPERMAN: KRYPTON COASTER: The Superman ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio throws you for the biggest loop in the world-- 360 degrees at 145 feet in the air
FORMULA ROSSA: Abu Dhabi is the home of the world's fastest coaster, topping out at 150 miles an hour in under five seconds. Protective eyewear required
TAKABISHA: The Fuji-Q Highland park in Japan boasts a ridiculously steep drop on its Takabisha coaster, sending its riders tumbling at 121 degrees
TEXAS GIANT: The title of tallest wooden-hybrid coaster (a steel track with a wooden frame) goes to this behemoth, located in none other than Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington
TOWER OF TERROR II: Because apparently the first one wasn't enough, the second Tower of Terror in Queensland, Australia was built as the tallest and fastest in the world when it opened, and is still on many top 10 rankings
COLOSSOS: This colossal wooden coaster in Germany is the tallest running wooden coaster in the world, and thanks to its laser cut is said to be smooth as steel
MILLENNIUM FORCE: Named 2010's best steel coaster in the world by Golden Ticket Awards, the Millennium Force at Cedar Point is also top 10 in the tallest, fastest and steepest catagories
THE CONEY ISLAND CYCLONE: Both New York City landmark and ancient hybrid coaster, this 1920s-era ride in Coney Island, Brooklyn is a killer. Don't eat a Nathan's hot dog before going on this one
