Best Rolex Auction Ever

A collection of rare Rolexes will hit the auction block in Milan in March. Will anyone be able to afford a five- or six-figure watch then? Who knows?



BallerHouse.com: Arguably the world’s finest Rolex collection will hit the auction block in Milan, Italy in March. Amassed by Italian Rolex enthusiast Davide Blei, this collection features some of the rarest Roley’s on the planet, including a pink gold “Stelline” Oyster Perpetual Chronometer with star indexes, estimated at $260,000 – $320,000, and a “Paul Newman” Cosmograph Daytona estimated at $58,000 – $87,000. The newly formed Patrizzi auction house will conduct the event, and the preview is being held at Asprey in London next week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.