The 10 best rock albums of 2020, ranked

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Bruce Springsteen performing in 2019. His new album ‘Letter To You’ was one of the best rock releases of the year.

We ranked the best rock albums released in 2020.

My Morning Jacket’s “The Waterfall II” took our top spot.

Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter to You” rounded out our top three.

Although concerts and festivals were cancelled because of the coronavirus, artists have luckily still been releasing new albums this year.

And it’s been a great year for new music, especially in the rock world.

Classic artists like Bruce Springsteen and AC/DC have shown they still have something to say in the rock-and-roll conversation, while more contemporary bands like My Morning Jacket and The Strokes have added to their growing legacies with solid releases.

We ranked the top 10 rock releases of the year. They’re listed below in descending order.

10. “Father of All Motherf—ers” is an awesome throwback to Green Day’s “American Idiot” era.

Reprise Records Green Day’s ‘Father Of All Motherf—ers’ was released on February 7, 2020.

As if the 2012 trilogy of albums “Uno!,” “Dos!,” and “Tre!” wasn’t bad enough, in 2016 Green Day fell even flatter with “Revolution Radio.”

It seemed like the band was falling into the normal course of action for most bands who found success in the ’90s and aughts: Green Day was a few lacklustre late-career records and anniversary tours away from finishing its story in the annals of rock history.

But then Green Day dropped a 10-song 26-minute LP in February that was truly a return to form for the punk rock trio. “Father of All Motherf—ers” is reminiscent of all that is good about Green Day.

Blistering fast pop-punk anthems that make you want to mosh, smart lyrics, interesting hooks and guitar riffs; it seems like the boys are having fun again.

And unlike their previous albums – and a lot of albums on this list – there’s no mention of politics.

All one-minute and 54 seconds of “Sugar Youth” makes you want to jump up and whip your head back-and-forth along to the beat in glee, while “Stab You in the Heart” is the perfect summer anthem, featuring a “Wipeout”-style surf-rock beat. The sedated sonic architecture of “Junkies on a High” perfectly houses Billie Joe Armstrong’s lyrics reflecting on the tragic history of drug use in rock and roll.

Everything about this album is entertaining, and it will be thrilling to see if this album is a turning point for Green Day’s career.

9. The uplifting dance jams on “Imploding the Mirage” are perfect for pandemic listening.

Island Records The Killers’ ‘Imploding The Mirage’ was released on August 21, 2020.

On The Killers’ 2017 album “Wonderful Wonderful” it seemed as if the Las Vegas rockers were stuck in the desert sands they were trying to escape.

The band’s sixth album, “Imploding the Mirage,” is a triumphant journey out of the desert packaged in 10 delicious dance jams that distance themselves from the trope of exploring trauma in exchange for an unbreakable optimism.

The album’s lead single “Caution” features a ripping guitar solo from Lindsay Buckingham that makes the listener feel invincible.

In “Running Towards a Place,” lead singer Brandon Flowers speaks of a brighter future, singing, “Because we’re running towards a place / Where we’ll walk as one / And the sadness of this life / Will be overcome.”

The swaggering synth ballad “When the Dreams Run Dry” is an acceptance of death and an embracement of the afterlife. Flowers sings, “When the dreams run dry / I will be where I always was / Standing at your side / Letting go of the reins” before screaming “We’re all going to die.”

It’s a beautiful ode to Flowers’ wife and an acknowledgment of the importance of having a partner to navigate the ups and downs of life with.

“Blowback,” which features arguably the catchiest hook of the album thanks to some Tom Petty-style guitar licks, revisits the discussion of depression. It’s something his wife has struggled with, but this time he promises, “But she’s gonna break out, boy, you better know that / It’s just a matter of time she fights back.”

“Imploding the Mirage” is a tour de force from The Killers proving that 16 years since the release of “Hot Fuss,” the band still knows how to get us dancing.

8. “Hey Clockface” is an expansive mixture of moods and flavours showcasing Elvis Costello’s masterful lyricism.

Concord Records Elvis Costello’s ‘Hey Clockface’ was released on October 30, 2020.

To understand the genius of Elvis Costello’s “Hey Clockface” you needn’t look further than the album’s cover. Costello has been writing music almost nonstop since the late ’70s and now, at 66, he’s attempting to stop the clock and reflect on his life.

“Hey Clockface” is a wide-ranging mix of flavours and moods rendering it impossible to label the album as one genre.

This could be Costello looking to explore new sounds while he still has time left, though the fact he recorded sections of the album in Helsinki, Paris, and New York with the occasional help of local musicians is owed credit too.

Even after listening to the album multiple times, it’s hard to remember where it will take you next. There’s the title track in which he quotes Fats Waller while sounding like Randy Newman; “No Flag” is blessed by Costello’s seminal punk sound; Costello beatboxes on the bombastic synth track “Hetty O’Hara Confidential;” and Costello recites a speech to the Eastern-influenced ambiance of “Revolution #49.”

“Hey Clockface” is at once restless and meticulous, prosaic and poetic, exploratory and familiar. Perhaps it’d be easier to say it’s just amazing.

Watch out Clockface, because Elvis Costello isn’t going anywhere.

7. AC/DC’s “Power Up” is a beautiful tribute to the late Malcolm Young that doesn’t sacrifice the band’s iconic sound.

Columbia/Sony Music Australia AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ was released on November 13, 2020.

One of AC/DC’s biggest critiques throughout its four-decade career is that the band’s sound has remained the same from album to album. Whether you call it reliable or unimaginative, you can always count on loud crunchy guitar riffs, booming drums, and Brian Johnson’s guttural shrieking.

The band’s 17th album, “Power Up,” is no different – something fans wasted no time jumping on.

But as fellow critics, like The Buffalo News’ Jeff Miers, were quick to point out, during a year filled with so much disappointment, misinformation, and uncertainty, it’s nice to have something as dependable as this record.

Right off the bat, “Realise” features Johnson’s iconic screaming “Ahh’s” and a nifty solo from Angus Young.

Songs like “Money Shot” and “Code Red” feature riffs that sound eerily familiar to classic AC/DC songs but are just different enough to pass – though is anyone really complaining.

The band also has some fun on tracks like “Demon Fire” which features a devilish narrator that reminds me of both ZZ Top’s “La Grange” and Megadeth’s “Sweating Bullets.”

What makes this album stand out is that it’s the first since the death of co-founding guitarist Malcolm Young and is very much a tribute to him. It’s most apparent on the track “Through the Mists of Time” whose opening stanza reads, “See dark shadows on the walls / See the pictures / Some hang, some fall / And the painted faces all in a line.”

Johnson tweeted that he “get[s] a shiver” listening to those lyrics, which make him think of Malcolm.

6. “Rearrange Us” proves Mt. Joy is on its way to Mumford & Sons-level success with its own unique sound.

Dualtone Mt. Joy’s ‘Rearrange Us’ was released on June 5, 2020.

“Rearrange Us” signals a seismic shift in Mt. Joy’s trajectory as a band, straying from the psych-tinged folk-rock that put them on the map in favour of more dynamic playing and writing.

On its sophomore album, the indie-folk-rockers show us they have matured as both musicians and people, with band members pulling from their collective broken relationships for a cohesive collection of breakup anthems and optimism jams.

“Bug Eyes” kicks things off with Matt Quinn somberly reminiscing about the heartbreak following a first love against the backdrop of his quivering guitar: “I’m always waiting for you girl / I’m always waiting … And maybe I’ll wait too long / You were the first / But you won’t be the last.”

On the breezy following track “Rearrange Us” the band learns that the pain of subsequent breakups doesn’t get any easier.

As the album progresses it’s clear the group indulged in some retrospection. The personal growth everyone emerges with begins to shape the narrative toward resolution.

On “Death” Quinn sings, “Get your mind off it, boy / There’s room to grow,” a stark difference to the melancholy tone of earlier tracks.

But the album’s crowning moment is its closing song “Strangers.”

Rooted by some stellar playing from keyboardist Jackie Miclau, Quinn sings, “I did not want our love to be erased / But, Lord knows we chased it, love just rearranged us.” It’s not quite reconciliation but it’s an appreciation for the experience and everything it taught him.

Change can hurt but it can also be transformative. By opting for a more personal experience, Mt. Joy has proven it’s better off having learned these lessons.

5. Pearl Jam released its best album in decades with “Gigaton.”

Monkeywrench/Republic Pearl Jam’s ‘Gigaton’ was released on March 27, 2020.

My expectations for “Gigaton,” Pearl Jam’s 11th studio album and its first in seven years, were admittedly low because, let’s face it, early albums like ‘Ten” and “Vs.” have set irreplicable expectations for newer releases.

But thanks to strong songwriting from frontman Eddie Vedder, “Gigaton” is truly an innovative and smart record reminiscent of the band’s glory days.

It’s the band’s longest album yet and it’s chock full of the jammy ballads and grunge bangers that launched Pearl Jam to fame in the ’90s. “Superblood Wolfmoon” and “Never Destination” sound like the garage grunge headbangers the group built its foundation atop.

But, as guitarist Stone Gossard explained to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 radio, the band also explores some new territory. The disco-y tune “Dance of the Clairvoyants” shows the band utilising more electronic sound and the song “Alright” is a lo-fi experimental soundscape atypical of the band’s normal album filler.

The ballad “Seven O’Clock,” however, really stands out.

Vedder’s lyrics for the tune, likely criticism of President Donald Trump (“Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse, they forged the north and west / Then you got Sitting Bulls— as our sitting president”), are some of his most poetic yet.

The band builds a gentle beat around his haunting singing resulting in arguably the best Pearl Jam song of the last 20 years.

In “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” Vedder sings, “Numbers keep falling off the calendar’s floor / We’re stuck in our boxes / Windows open no more.” As we hunker down for winter it seems like the perfect opportunity to revisit this gem of an album.

4. The Strokes’ “The New Abnormal” is the perfect pandemic soundtrack.

Cult Records/RCA Records The Strokes’ ‘The New Abnormal’ was released on April 10, 2020.

In case we needed a reminder of how much life had changed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, The Strokes were here to reassure us that yes, things are fu–ed up.

“The New Abnormal,” the band’s sixth album and its first in seven years, is a commentary on, well, our new abnormal reality. But don’t expect any silver linings, frontman Julian Casablancas doesn’t reveal any melioristic optimism.

On opener “The Adults Are Talking,” it seems as if Casablancas is speaking on behalf of Gen-Z when he sings, “They will blame us, crucify and shame us / We can’t help it if we are a problem / We are tryin’ hard to get your attention.” Young people are speaking up about the climate crisis, racial injustices, and political activism, yet are ridiculed for being too radical and not conforming to established ideals.

“Bad Decisions” sees Casablancas sing, “I’m making bad decisions / Really, really bad decisions” in his usual indifferent conceit before screaming out a long, affirming “Yeah!”

It’s an unfortunate experience many people can relate to as we try and navigate life during the coronavirus pandemic: We’re so fed up with this new way of life that we’ll risk breaking the rules for a gleam of relief, fully acknowledging the possibility of negative side effects.

On “At the Door,” Casablancas relents, singing, “I can’t escape it / Never gonna make it / Out of this in time / I guess that’s just fine.”

It’s a rather blasé reaction to the existential dread so many people are feeling in this new paradigm of American life, but it advocates an obvious lesson. The best way to fight what you can’t control is to relax and adjust.

Easier said than done, but it proves once again that by not caring, The Strokes are one step ahead of the rest of us.

3. “Letter to You” is a late-life masterpiece from Bruce Springsteen, full of intimate croonings in honour of lost friends.

Columbia Records Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Letter to You’ was released on October 23, 2020.

On Bruce Springsteen’s 20th album “Letter to You,” the singer-songwriter offers a mixed bag of new recordings and unreleased songs from the vault that examines the political climate, ageing, and, most notably, losing close friends.

On “Last Man Standing,” Springsteen reflects on being the last living member of his teenage band, the Castiles, singing, “Somewhere deep into the heart of the crowd / I’m the last man standing now.”

Tracks like “Ghosts,” “One Minute You’re Here,” and “I’ll See You in My Dreams” show him grappling with other losses including E Street Band members Clarence Clemons and Danny Federici, and his assistant Terry Magovern.

He also sings about the false promises of politicians to the country twang of “Rainmaker” and takes aim at Trump in “House of a Thousand Guitars,” singing, “The criminal clown has stolen the throne / He steals what he can never own.”

The glue that holds the album’s various themes together is the solid playing of the E Street Band. Springsteen’s band brings its reliable old school sound to the table, winning big especially on the track “Burning Train.”

The Boss poured his heart into this one and the result is an affecting deep dive into his nostalgia, brought to life through masterful songwriting. Bruce and the band have never been better.

2. Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” is an instant classic.

Columbia Records Bob Dylan’s ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ was released on June 19, 2020.

After a nearly 60-year career including 36 studio albums and a Nobel Prize, what more could Bob Dylan have to say?

A lot, it turns out.

On his 37th album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” Dylan looks forward and backward and returns with the understanding that his mission on this Earth is not over yet.

His lyricism remains prophetic, especially on tracks like “I Contain Multitudes” in which he squeezes in humourous comparisons to Indiana Jones and Anne Frank while listing off the myriad skills he possesses.

On “False Prophet,” I especially love the snarky line, “I’m the last of the best / You can bury the rest.”

The 17-minute odyssey “Murder Most Foul” is the most eye-popping track on the album. It starts out looking back on the day of President Kennedy’s assassination before meandering through an examination of the country’s race problems.

Perhaps “Rough and Rowdy” is so poignant because of the backdrop to which we, the listeners, are experiencing the album.

In the midst of the public’s continued reckoning with systemic racism, the coronavirus pandemic, and political protests, among other issues, Dylan once again manages to capture the zeitgeist and reminds us that these times they are a-changin’, and we could use another protest song.

1. “The Waterfall II” is the perfect follow-up album to its 2015 predecessor.

ATO Records My Morning Jacket’s ‘The Waterfall II’ was released on July 10, 2020.

“The Waterfall II,” My Morning Jacket’s eighth album, updates us on the conversation started on its 2015 predecessor, acknowledging there’s still some skeletons in the closet from a past relationship, but it’s time to heal and grow.

On “Still Thinking,” frontman Jim James regretfully recalls “What a fool I was” to think he could make it with a past lover.

His emotional journey is tangible through the song’s stylistic changes; it starts off joyous, akin to The Turtles’ “Happy Together” before switching to a Pink Floyd-style instrumental jam where James’ pain is released through a rich saxophone solo and his expansive falsettos.

Then comes “Climbing The Ladder,” where James realises he still has a long way to go before he finds happiness. “Beautiful Love (Wasn’t Enough)” is perhaps an acknowledgment that he thought he could fill the void in his heart with someone else, but he knows it’s not the right fit.

“Well you gave me the gift of another’s love / Of a beautiful love / But it wasn’t enough” he croons before asking, “Why is my bitter heart so demanding?”

On the dreamy final track “The First Time,” James sings, “Well can I say amen? / I never thought, this could happen again / And I hope this feeling lasts” revealing that he has finally recovered from his emotional tumult and found the love he had been searching for all along.

