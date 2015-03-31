6 robot cleaners that will keep your house looking spotless [up to 70% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Why clean your house when you can get a mini robot to do the work for you?

We’ve put together a list of the best robot cleaners on the market right now.

Whether you have pets or a pool, we have the cleaner for you here.

Than this basic robot will do the trick. The plastic, self-rotating duster automatically navigates itself while it cleans your floors. This model is best to get if you have wooden floors that get dusty.

The O-Duster Robotic floor cleaner: $US44.41 $US24.99 [44% off]

This little robot will do all the mopping that you dread. The “whisper-quiet” robot cleans open areas in a room, and turns itself off once it’s done. It cleans hard surfaces including vinyl, hardwood, and laminate.

iRobot Braava 320 floor mopping robot: $US199.99 $US145.99 [27% off]

Sure, pets are cute, but they also shed and leave loads of dirt everywhere. This little vacuum robot is designed specifically to pick up the dirt, pet hair, and other debris that your furry loved ones leave around.

Plus: it even has a sensor to identify the dirtier areas in a room.

iRobot Roomba 630 vacuum cleaning robot for pets: $US349.99 $US344.99 [1% off]

If you’re looking for all the bells and whistles, this model is for you. The robot contains a beater brush, bristle brush, mop, toothed brush, side brush, UV light, HEPA filter and suction blower to give your floors the deepest clean possible.

Plus, it’s on a super sale right now.

C-Bay smart robot vacuum cleaner machine: $US799.00 $US239.99 [70%]

A pool-cleaning robot is essential for any pool owner. (Let’s be real: no one wants to swim in filth.) This cleaner will work effectively in residential pools up to 50 feet in length.

Dolphin Nautilus robotic pool cleaner: $US799.99 $US589.99 [26% off]

Warm weather means grilling, but unfortunately grilling means dirty grills. Now you can save yourself the hassle by getting a robot cleaner that will do the hard work for you.

Grillbot automatic grill cleaning robot: $US129.95 $US118.71 [9% off]

