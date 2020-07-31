The best robot vacuum deals happening right now — save $50 on a Shark ION robot vacuum

Neato

It doesn’t take much convincing to get shoppers on board with robot vacuums. These nifty little products relieve users from doing an everyday chore and improve every passing year.

Robot vacuums in 2020 can run on a schedule, offer more sucking power, and can even work within boundaries to avoid falling down stairs.

That said, it’s never a bad idea to save money on something you need. Here, we’ve rounded up the best robot vacuum deals from around the web. Before you buy, make sure to check out our picks for the best robot vacuums and the best vacuum.

These are the best robot vacuum deals happening right now:

Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum, $US460 (Typically selling for $US600) [You save $US140 during this Amazon sale]

Refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum, $US100 (Typically selling for $US150) [You save $US50 during this one-day Woot sale]

