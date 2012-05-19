ROAD TRIP: The 19 Strangest Roadside Attractions In America

Robert Johnson
Fremont Troll

Photo: wikipedia commons

Roadside attractions are an old American tradition, but they continue to pop up in unexpected places today.With only a couple of exceptions, the ones listed here can all be seen by car.

Suggested reading on the way to any of them: Another Roadside Attraction by Tom Robbins.

The Beer Can House in Houston, TX took 18 years to build out of 50,000 beer cans

Longaberger Company Headquarters in Newark, OH

Lucy the Elephant in Margate, NJ is 65 feet tall and since 1882 has housed a bar, office, and summer home

The fake Prada store opened in 2005 outside Mafra, TX with the permission of Miuccia Prada herself

Leaning (water) Tower of Niles, IL built in 1934

Wee'l Turtle made of 2,000 wheel rims in Dunseith, ND

The Cadillacs at the Cadillac Ranch along Interstate 40 in Amarillo, TX are buried at angles corresponding to the Great Pyramid of Gaza

The Fremont Troll is under the Aurora Bridge in Seatle and clutches an actual Volkswagon Beetle

The UFO Landing Port in Green Bay, WI is 42 feet tall and sits behind Tohak and Son Welding

The sign says: If the government has no knowledge of aliens why did they make it illegal for US citizens to have any contact with extraterrestrials or their vehicles?

Salvation Mountain in Calipatra, CA is made from adobe, straw, and 100,000 gallons of paint

The 1,900-pound ball of paint, in Alexandria, IN is the result of over 20,000 coats of paint on a baseball

The World's Largest Ball of Stamps in Boys Town, NE contains 4,655,00 postage stamps, is 32

The Enchanted Highway in Dickinson, ND is a 32-mile stretch of road filled with the world's largest scrap metal sculptures

The Petrified Wood Gas Station in Decatur, TX was built in 1927 and covered in petrified wood 10 years later


Billy Tripp started his Mindfield in Brownsville, TN in 1989; he plans to add to it until his death

Check out the YouTube video.

Foamhenge in Natural Bridge, VA, built by Mark Cline, is a perfect replica of the original Stonehenge

The World's Largest Ball of Twine is located in Cawker City, KA

Passing through Arizona? You need to stop here.

Only 20 People Can Hike To This Surreal Spot In Arizona Every Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.