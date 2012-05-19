ROAD TRIP: The 19 Strangest Roadside Attractions In America

Photo: wikipedia commons
Roadside attractions are an old American tradition, but they continue to pop up in unexpected places today.With only a couple of exceptions, the ones listed here can all be seen by car.
Lucy the Elephant in Margate, NJ is 65 feet tall and since 1882 has housed a bar, office, and summer home
The Cadillacs at the Cadillac Ranch along Interstate 40 in Amarillo, TX are buried at angles corresponding to the Great Pyramid of Gaza
The sign says: If the government has no knowledge of aliens why did they make it illegal for US citizens to have any contact with extraterrestrials or their vehicles?
The 1,900-pound ball of paint, in Alexandria, IN is the result of over 20,000 coats of paint on a baseball
The Enchanted Highway in Dickinson, ND is a 32-mile stretch of road filled with the world's largest scrap metal sculptures
The Petrified Wood Gas Station in Decatur, TX was built in 1927 and covered in petrified wood 10 years later
Foamhenge in Natural Bridge, VA, built by Mark Cline, is a perfect replica of the original Stonehenge
