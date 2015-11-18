25 roads that everyone should drive in their lifetime

iStock / estivillml Ruta 40 stretches from northern to southern Argentina.

There are millions of miles of roads in the world.

Some provide incredible views and others are works of art in their own right.

From an oceanside cruise in Hawaii to treacherous hairpin turns in the Swiss Alps, these roads prove that sometimes the journey is much more captivating than the destination.

An earlier version of this post was written by Jill Comoletti and Maggie Zhang.

The Valley of Fire Road in Nevada passes through beautiful red sandstone formations. Because they reflect the sun, the formations look like they're on fire. Jeff Banke/Shutterstock Norway's Atlantic Road stretches across seven bridges and offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. If you drive in calmer weather, you might even see whales and seals. Ivan Tsvetkov/Shutterstock Although it's known for its massive landslides, India's Rohtang Pass offers spectacular, diverse views -- think glaciers, peaks, and rivers. Iryna Rasko/Shutterstock The Interstate 70, which runs through Utah, is most beautiful in winter, especially the section of the road that winds its way through the snow-covered Spotted Wolf Canyon. Colin D. Young/Shutterstock The Oberalp Pass in Switzerland winds through the Swiss Alps and is 6,706 feet above sea level. The road is only open during the summer, but in the winter you can take a train ride across the pass. Ivan Pavlov/Shutterstock The Karakorum Highway is one of the highest international paved roads in the world. It runs through the Karakoram mountain range and connects Pakistan and China. Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock The Blue Ridge Parkway runs from North Carolina to Virginia and is known for its rugged mountain views and views of the Appalachian Highlands. MarkVanDykePhotography/Shutterstock Chapman's Peak Drive in South Africa is only about five miles long, but the road has 114 curves and offers stunning 180-degree views of both mountain and sea. Matej Hudovernik/Shutterstock Australia's beautiful Great Ocean Road winds along a number of tourist sites: the famous Twelve Apostles limestone stacks, whale lookouts, rain forests, and national parks. Dmitriy Komarov/Shutterstock Big Sur refers to the road that runs from San Simeon to Carmel, along California's rugged central coastline. Looking out the window will reveal steep drops over cliffs that lead to white caps on the Pacific Ocean. iStock / LUNAMARINA The North Yungas Road in Bolivia is gorgeous but also known as the world's most dangerous road because of its single lanes, tight turns, and steep drop-offs. Spencer Platt / Getty Images Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road in Abu Dhabi winds up the craggy limestone of to Jebel Hafeet Mountain, the second-tallest mountain in the United Arab Emirates. Take the drive in late afternoon so you can catch the sunset from the top of the mountain. Nepenthes/Wikimedia Commons The long, remote A82 Road in Glencoe, Scotland, brings you amazing scenery and wonderful sights like the Rannoch Moor Bridge. Targn Pleiades/Shutterstock Cabot Trail in Nova Scotia is one of the most scenic drives in Canada, winding around the greater part of Cape Breton Island and offering views of both the woods and the ocean. Make sure to glance at the water every once in a while -- you might spot a pod of whales swimming past. Natalia Bratslavasky/Shutterstock

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.