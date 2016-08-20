The 73 best photographs from the Rio Olympics

The Rio Olympics are already more than halfway done, and we’ve seen new world records, stunning upsets, heartbreaking crashes and injuries, and plenty more excitement.

One of the best parts of the Olympics, though, is the photography. The photos from every sport are terrific, and they capture the emotion, energy, and athleticism of the games. That Rio is one of the most photogenic cities in the world helps, too.

Below are some of our favourite photos so far. This is by no means an exhaustive list — there are simply too many terrific shots to choose from. We picked a bunch, but we’ll be updating this post throughout the games as more great photos come in.

Enjoy!

An Australian archer takes aim with a Rio favela in the background. Quin Rooney/Getty Nice dig by China's Fan Wang. Quinn Rooney/Getty There's something exceedingly dramatic about fencing. Matthias Hangst/Getty Polish rowers completely drained after the pair final. Patrick Smith/Getty An anguished Azza Besbes of Tunisia after a fencing loss. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Nobody likes to lose. Pedro Vilela/Getty Russian and Mongolian wrestlers, wrestling. Lars Baron/Getty Weightlifter Ayesha Shahriyar M. Albalooshi of the UAE. Las Baron/Getty Even Olympians get tired after the steeplechase. Ian Walton/Getty Tattoos of the Olympic rings are common throughout Rio. Paul Gilham/Getty Rowers take the water early in the morning. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Great Britain's Elissa Downie gives you a sense of how narrow the balance beam is... Ian Walton/Getty ...Which makes Gabby Douglass all the more impressive. Ezra Shaw/Getty Sergio Garcia and Bernd Wiesberger check out a capybara on the golf course. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Simone Manuel reacts after winning gold. Adam Pretty/Getty A tangle of body parts in Xuechen Huang and Wenyan Sun of China's routine. Clive Rose/Getty Anastasia Gloushkov Leventhal and Ievgenia Tetelbaum of Israel are in sync. Al Bello/Getty It's too easy for Usain Bolt. Cameron Spencer/Getty How about this, from Katarzyna Jurkowska Kowalska of Poland? Tom Pennington/Getty How's this for strength? Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Raven Saunders prepares to shot put. Cameron Spencer/Getty Isabelle Yacoubou might have the best hair in the Olympics. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Katie Ledecky, breaking world records. Al Bello/Getty Ledecky, breaking more records. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty The emotion after a win is unparalleled. Patrick Smith/Getty Don't mess with Paula Ungureanu of Romania's handball team. Lars Baron/Getty Victory is sweet. Julian Finney/Getty Different reactions from USA's Lilly King and Russia's Yulia Efimova as they look at their times. Clive Rose/Getty Simone Biles momentarily defeats gravity. Lars Baron/Getty Good concentration from Segun Toriola of Nigeria. Mike Ehrmann/Getty And a good backhand. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Team USA's Heather Miller-Koch competes in the high-jump portion of the heptathlon. Cameron Spencer/Getty Backstrokers in unison. Adam Pretty/Getty Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade stretches out on the balance beam. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Hands from Russia and Argentina. Patrick Smith/Getty Losing is never easy for Novak Djokovic. Clive Brunskill/Getty Germany's Laura Vargas Koch competes against Angola's Antonia Moreira in judo. Al Bello/Getty Judo is a painful sport. David Ramos/Getty Japanese decathlete Akihiko Nakamura stretches out in the long jump. Matthias Hangst/Getty The 10km marathon swimmers grab refreshments. Adam Pretty/Getty Tijana Bogdanovic of Serbia lands a high kick in women's taekwondo. Ryan Pierse/Getty Mateus Filipe Gregorio Machado of Brazil lets it all out. Stoyan Nenov/Getty Handball is perhaps the most fun sport to watch on TV. Elsa/Getty Hosam Hussein Bakr Abdin of Egypt is feeling the pain. Mike Ehrmann/Getty And Joahnys Argilagos of Cuba is about to feel the pain. David Ramos/Getty Fencers in action -- fencers in flight. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Violetta Kolobova of Russia celebrates winning bronze. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Celebration in the men's steeplechase finale. Shaun Botterill/Getty Power. Lars Baron/Getty Jack Laugher and Chris Mears of Great Britain warm up ahead of the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final. Adam Pretty/Getty Uh oh. Elsa/Getty Boomer Phelps getting ready for 2036? Al Bello/Getty Good concentration from Lin Dan of China. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Indonesian mixed doubles pair Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir celebrated after winning gold. Richard Heathcote/Getty Trinidadian shot-putter Cleopatra Borel readies herself. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty A Croatian water-polo player rises out of the water for a shot. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Yang Haeun of South Korea watches the ball. Rob Carr/Getty Italy's Paola Ogechi Egonu elevates and detonates over Puerto Rico. Buda Mendes/Getty Russian fencers celebrate after defeating the US in the team semifinal Laurence Griffiths/Getty Tania Cagnotto of Italy plummets off the three-meter springboard. Clive Rose/Getty Canada's Jennifer Abel seemingly relaxes in mid-air during the women's three-meter springboard final. Al Bello/Getty Not a bad view from the women's road race. Bryn Lennon/Getty Great Britain's Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves hike all the way out. Clive Mason/Getty Christ the Redeemer looks down upon some windsurfers. Matthew Stockman/Getty American women celebrate the first-ever sweep in the 100-meter hurdles event. Matthias Hangst Naomi van As of the Netherlands accidentally hits Germany's Nike Lorenz in field hockey. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Brothers Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee celebrate their 1-2 finish in the triathlon. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images The BMX course looks fun from afar. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Athletes dash into the water at the start of the triathlon. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images April Ross lays out. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images India's Pusarla V Sindhu has a perfectly lined-up badminton shot. David Ramos /Getty Images Usain Bolt laughs as Canada's Andre de Grasse sneaks up on him at the end of the 200-meter semifinal. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Ipanema Beach at sunset. Joe Scarnici/Getty

