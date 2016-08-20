The 73 best photographs from the Rio Olympics

Emmett Knowlton, Scott Davis, James Grebey
Rowing sunriseAlexander Hassenstein/Getty

The Rio Olympics are already more than halfway done, and we’ve seen new world records, stunning upsets, heartbreaking crashes and injuries, and plenty more excitement.

One of the best parts of the Olympics, though, is the photography. The photos from every sport are terrific, and they capture the emotion, energy, and athleticism of the games. That Rio is one of the most photogenic cities in the world helps, too.

Below are some of our favourite photos so far. This is by no means an exhaustive list — there are simply too many terrific shots to choose from. We picked a bunch, but we’ll be updating this post throughout the games as more great photos come in.

Enjoy!

An Australian archer takes aim with a Rio favela in the background.

Quin Rooney/Getty

Nice dig by China's Fan Wang.

Quinn Rooney/Getty

There's something exceedingly dramatic about fencing.

Matthias Hangst/Getty

Polish rowers completely drained after the pair final.

Patrick Smith/Getty

An anguished Azza Besbes of Tunisia after a fencing loss.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Nobody likes to lose.

Pedro Vilela/Getty

Russian and Mongolian wrestlers, wrestling.

Lars Baron/Getty

Weightlifter Ayesha Shahriyar M. Albalooshi of the UAE.

Las Baron/Getty

Even Olympians get tired after the steeplechase.

Ian Walton/Getty

Tattoos of the Olympic rings are common throughout Rio.

Paul Gilham/Getty

Rowers take the water early in the morning.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

Great Britain's Elissa Downie gives you a sense of how narrow the balance beam is...

Ian Walton/Getty

...Which makes Gabby Douglass all the more impressive.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Sergio Garcia and Bernd Wiesberger check out a capybara on the golf course.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Simone Manuel reacts after winning gold.

Adam Pretty/Getty

A tangle of body parts in Xuechen Huang and Wenyan Sun of China's routine.

Clive Rose/Getty

Anastasia Gloushkov Leventhal and Ievgenia Tetelbaum of Israel are in sync.

Al Bello/Getty

It's too easy for Usain Bolt.

Cameron Spencer/Getty

How about this, from Katarzyna Jurkowska Kowalska of Poland?

Tom Pennington/Getty

How's this for strength?

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty

Raven Saunders prepares to shot put.

Cameron Spencer/Getty

Isabelle Yacoubou might have the best hair in the Olympics.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Katie Ledecky, breaking world records.

Al Bello/Getty

Ledecky, breaking more records.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

The emotion after a win is unparalleled.

Patrick Smith/Getty

Don't mess with Paula Ungureanu of Romania's handball team.

Lars Baron/Getty

Victory is sweet.

Julian Finney/Getty

Different reactions from USA's Lilly King and Russia's Yulia Efimova as they look at their times.

Clive Rose/Getty

Simone Biles momentarily defeats gravity.

Lars Baron/Getty

Good concentration from Segun Toriola of Nigeria.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

And a good backhand.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Team USA's Heather Miller-Koch competes in the high-jump portion of the heptathlon.

Cameron Spencer/Getty

Backstrokers in unison.

Adam Pretty/Getty

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade stretches out on the balance beam.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Hands from Russia and Argentina.

Patrick Smith/Getty

Losing is never easy for Novak Djokovic.

Clive Brunskill/Getty

Germany's Laura Vargas Koch competes against Angola's Antonia Moreira in judo.

Al Bello/Getty

Judo is a painful sport.

David Ramos/Getty

Japanese decathlete Akihiko Nakamura stretches out in the long jump.

Matthias Hangst/Getty

The 10km marathon swimmers grab refreshments.

Adam Pretty/Getty

Tijana Bogdanovic of Serbia lands a high kick in women's taekwondo.

Ryan Pierse/Getty

Mateus Filipe Gregorio Machado of Brazil lets it all out.

Stoyan Nenov/Getty

Handball is perhaps the most fun sport to watch on TV.

Elsa/Getty

Hosam Hussein Bakr Abdin of Egypt is feeling the pain.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

And Joahnys Argilagos of Cuba is about to feel the pain.

David Ramos/Getty

Fencers in action -- fencers in flight.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Violetta Kolobova of Russia celebrates winning bronze.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Celebration in the men's steeplechase finale.

Shaun Botterill/Getty

Power.

Lars Baron/Getty

Jack Laugher and Chris Mears of Great Britain warm up ahead of the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final.

Adam Pretty/Getty

Uh oh.

Elsa/Getty

Boomer Phelps getting ready for 2036?

Al Bello/Getty

Good concentration from Lin Dan of China.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Indonesian mixed doubles pair Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir celebrated after winning gold.

Richard Heathcote/Getty

Trinidadian shot-putter Cleopatra Borel readies herself.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

A Croatian water-polo player rises out of the water for a shot.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Yang Haeun of South Korea watches the ball.

Rob Carr/Getty

Italy's Paola Ogechi Egonu elevates and detonates over Puerto Rico.

Buda Mendes/Getty

Russian fencers celebrate after defeating the US in the team semifinal

Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Tania Cagnotto of Italy plummets off the three-meter springboard.

Clive Rose/Getty

Canada's Jennifer Abel seemingly relaxes in mid-air during the women's three-meter springboard final.

Al Bello/Getty

Not a bad view from the women's road race.

Bryn Lennon/Getty

Great Britain's Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves hike all the way out.

Clive Mason/Getty

Christ the Redeemer looks down upon some windsurfers.

Matthew Stockman/Getty

American women celebrate the first-ever sweep in the 100-meter hurdles event.

Matthias Hangst

Naomi van As of the Netherlands accidentally hits Germany's Nike Lorenz in field hockey.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Brothers Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee celebrate their 1-2 finish in the triathlon.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The BMX course looks fun from afar.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Athletes dash into the water at the start of the triathlon.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

April Ross lays out.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

India's Pusarla V Sindhu has a perfectly lined-up badminton shot.

David Ramos /Getty Images

Usain Bolt laughs as Canada's Andre de Grasse sneaks up on him at the end of the 200-meter semifinal.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ipanema Beach at sunset.

Joe Scarnici/Getty

