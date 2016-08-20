The 73 best photographs from the Rio Olympics

The Rio Olympics are already more than halfway done, and we’ve seen new world records, stunning upsets, heartbreaking crashes and injuries, and plenty more excitement.
One of the best parts of the Olympics, though, is the photography. The photos from every sport are terrific, and they capture the emotion, energy, and athleticism of the games. That Rio is one of the most photogenic cities in the world helps, too.
Below are some of our favourite photos so far. This is by no means an exhaustive list — there are simply too many terrific shots to choose from. We picked a bunch, but we’ll be updating this post throughout the games as more great photos come in.
Enjoy!
Jack Laugher and Chris Mears of Great Britain warm up ahead of the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final.
Canada's Jennifer Abel seemingly relaxes in mid-air during the women's three-meter springboard final.
Usain Bolt laughs as Canada's Andre de Grasse sneaks up on him at the end of the 200-meter semifinal.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.