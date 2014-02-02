The 13 Most Outrageous Things Richard Sherman Has Ever Said

Long before he became a household name, Richard Sherman was one of the best trash talkers in the league.

He talks before, during, and after games, and he’s not afraid to pick on the best players in the league.

In the last few years he has called out Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and ESPN’s most notorious talking head.

He’s the best.

