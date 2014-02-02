The 13 Most Outrageous Things Richard Sherman Has Ever Said

Long before he became a household name, Richard Sherman was one of the best trash talkers in the league.
He talks before, during, and after games, and he’s not afraid to pick on the best players in the league.
In the last few years he has called out Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and ESPN’s most notorious talking head.
He’s the best.
3. 'I'm intelligent enough and capable enough to understand that you are ignorant, pompous, egotistical cretin.' -- to ESPN's Skip Bayless.
5. 'When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree that's the result you're going to get. Don't you ever talk about me.' -- Sherman after the NFC title game.
6. 'It's a lamb coming to the wolves and throwing meat at them.' -- on Jimmy Graham starting a fight before a Saints-Seahawks game.
7. 'You're not strong enough. You need to lift a little more.' -- to Cordarrelle Patterson, during a game.
9. 'Ur name will be irrelevant once u step back on the field bruh. Get ya picks up!' -- to Darrelle Revis.
11. 'His passes will be accurate and on time, but he throws ducks.' -- on Peyton Manning arm strength.
