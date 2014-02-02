The 13 Most Outrageous Things Richard Sherman Has Ever Said

Tony Manfred


Long before he became a household name, Richard Sherman was one of the best trash talkers in the league.

He talks before, during, and after games, and he’s not afraid to pick on the best players in the league.

In the last few years he has called out Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and ESPN’s most notorious talking head.

He’s the best.

1. 'You suck. You so weak. You're a waste of my time.' -- to Joe Webb, during a game.

Source: NFL Films

2. 'What you gonna do boy?' -- to Trent Williams, before getting slapped in the face.

Source: NFL Films

3. 'I'm intelligent enough and capable enough to understand that you are ignorant, pompous, egotistical cretin.' -- to ESPN's Skip Bayless.

Source: USA Today

4. 'U MAD BRO?' -- Sherman to Tom Brady after beating him in 2012.

5. 'When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree that's the result you're going to get. Don't you ever talk about me.' -- Sherman after the NFC title game.

6. 'It's a lamb coming to the wolves and throwing meat at them.' -- on Jimmy Graham starting a fight before a Saints-Seahawks game.

Source: Yahoo

7. 'You're not strong enough. You need to lift a little more.' -- to Cordarrelle Patterson, during a game.

Source: NFL Films

8. 'Please keep trying me. I'm going to take it from you.' -- to Tom Brady, during a game.

Source: News Tribune

9. 'Ur name will be irrelevant once u step back on the field bruh. Get ya picks up!' -- to Darrelle Revis.

10. 'Anytime you run a gimmick offence, you're a little bit afraid.' -- on the Patriots

Source: Yahoo!

11. 'His passes will be accurate and on time, but he throws ducks.' -- on Peyton Manning arm strength.

Source: SI

12. 'What challenge?' -- when asked about the challenge of covering Roddy White.

Source: Yahoo

13. 'I thought he was going to pull a monocle out.' -- on teammate Walter Thurmond's outfit.

Source: Herald Net

The softer side of the best trash talker in the league

