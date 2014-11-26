The 10 Best Retail Companies To Work For Right Now

Getty Images/Andreas Rentz IKEA’s seasonal workers are some of the happiest.

‘Tis the season for holiday hiring.

According to a recent CareerBuilder survey, a whopping 43% of US retailers plan to hire seasonal workers this year. But not all of them are a joy to work for.

CareerBliss.com, an online careers community, recently identified those that are in its new list of the retail companies with the happiest employees.

Ross Dress For Less ranked No. 1, followed by Costco and Ikea.

A Ross employee wrote on the CareerBliss site: “I feel challenged every day; love the new opportunities. The culture allows us to figure things out on our own and that gives me a great deal of independence at work.”

To measure employee happiness, CareerBliss analysed thousands of reviews from retail employees who evaluated nine factors that affect work happiness on a five-point scale: work-life balance, senior management, compensation, benefits, job security, whether the employee would recommend their employer, the work the employee does, the company culture, and the employee’s work environment.

CareerBliss combined those numbers to find an average rating of overall happiness, which they call a “Bliss Score,” for each respondent and sorted the results by employer to determine which retail companies have the happiest workers.

“Knowing you are shopping at a company that truly embodies the holiday spirit by treating their employees with respect and letting them feel some holiday cheer about their career makes shopping an even happier experience,” says Heidi Golledge, CEO of CareerBliss.

Here’s the full list:

Rank Employer Bliss Score 1 Ross 3.64 2 Costco 3.27 3 Ikea 3.26 4 Neiman Marcus 3.23 5 Apple 3.23 6 Barnes & Noble 3.13 7 T.J.Maxx 3.12 8 Verizon Wireless 3.11 9 Lowe’s 3.05 10 Nordstrom 3.05

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.