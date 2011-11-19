The 10 Best Retailers To Work For In America

Photo: coolinsights via Flickr

Black Friday is just around the corner, which means the crazy holiday shopping season is here. Retailers are expecting people to spend around 2.8% more this year, for a total of $466 billion in U.S. sales. That means there will be more demanding customers in malls across the country.



With that in mind, Glassdoor asked retail employees about their working conditions, and made a list of the top 10 companies to work for — including giants like J. Crew and Costco. We’ve highlighted these, and included employee reviews, edited only for clarity.

Guess who else made the cut?

#10 Pottery Barn Company rating: 3.4 out of 5.0 Employees said their experience with the company was 'OK.' A sales associate in Littleton, Colo., said the store had 'nice products. Fun retail environment. Flexible (maybe) schedule and hours.' However, there is an 'Oncall Schedule = a job requiring a commitment to a schedule, but NO hours AND NO income! You have to maintain your availability, call in one hour before your on-call shift to find out they don't need you. Most times NOT, so you don't work and don't get experience or any income!' 

#9 Container Store Company rating: 3.4 out of 5.0 Employees said their experience with the company was 'OK.' A sales association in Fort Worth, Texas, said of the company, 'Pay is well above what any other retailer will pay, the products are very good, there are health benefits even if you work 15 hours a week, there's a great 50% discount on Elfa products and 40% on everything else including gift cards, and it's a fun, relaxing atmosphere to work in.' However, the holidays can make it less enjoyable. 'It's retail so you have to commit to at least one weekend day to work each week and you work on holidays, except the major ones like Christmas and Thanksgiving.'

#8 The Buckle Company rating: 3.4 out of 5.0 Employees said working at the company was 'OK.' A sales teammate said 'the discount is generally 40% off all merchandise; You 'control' your hourly pay. With commission you can make around $10 - $15 an hour or more.' However, 'If you can't sell an outfit an hour, expect to get your hours severely cut or even laid off. For entry level associates, they reel you in during back to school/holiday seasons with 30+ hours a week.' 

#7 Nordstrom Company rating: 3.5 out of 5.0 Employees reported being 'satisfied' with the company. An anonymous employee said 'the company offers discounts, you meet a lot of people, it's a positive environment.' However, it also entails 'working with difficult customers, holiday chaos!'

#6 Sleepy's Company rating: 3.6 out of 5.0 Employees said they were 'satisfied' with the company. A mattress professional in Philadelphia said 'You work alone 80% of the time which gives you independence and free time to catch-up with your reading when there are no customers.' But it gets tough. 'The days are looooong. 11 hours or 12 on holidays. It's straight commission (a small draw but if you don't make commission you won't last long) and that can be feast or famine.'

#5 Lakeshore Learning Materials Company rating: 3.7 out of 5.0 Employees reported being 'satisfied' with the company. An anonymous employee said the company offers 'Tons of opportunity for growth. Lakeshore often promotes within.' However, 'hard work is required -- management's expectations are high, and they do not mess around if someone is not meeting these expectations.' 

#4 Costco Wholesale Company rating: 3.8 out of 5.0 Employees reported being 'satisified' with the company. A front-end assistant said the company offers 'good pay for someone with no degree, good benefits, flexible hours, warehouse social events, free membership, easy tasks, time & 1/2 on Sunday.' However, there is 'repetitive work, have-to-work weekends, hours can be inconvenient, managers can be too controlling, excessive supervision'

#3 Wayfair (formerly CSN Stores) Company rating: 3.8 out of 5.0 Employees reported being 'satisfied' with the company. An anonymous employee said the company offers ' good benefits and employees are treated well.' However, the 'parttime hours are ridiculous, and pay is not worth the mental beating.'

#2 J. Crew Company rating: 3.9 out of 5.0 Employees said they were 'satisfied' with the company. A sales associate in Roseville Minn., said of the company, 'I like the work environment and the other associates and sales support as well as management. They're all quality people.' However, 'sometimes the on-call system is a little frustrating when trying to plan or schedule things.'

#1 REI Company rating: 4.0 out of 5.0 Employees said they were 'satisfied' with the company. A sales associate in Pineville, N.C. said 'The benefits are awesome -- even parttime benefits. The culture is very cool. The customers tend to be cool also.' However, 'there's pressure to sell memberships with no direct reward. I felt personally underappreciated because I wasn't invited to stay on as a regular employee after my second stint as a seasonal employee.'

