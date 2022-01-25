I grew up in Hawaii — here are Maui’s 11 most authentic places to eat, from a family-run noodle joint to the state’s best mai tai

Maui’s dining scene is based on fresh ingredients. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Maui has a strong agricultural sector that allows for many excellent farm-to-table eateries.

Many of Maui’s best restaurants and places to eat have been around for generations. Here are my top picks.

Food and Maui go together like poke and rice. With a strong agricultural sector, Maui has many farm-to-table — or line-to-table — options to provide guests with fresh, tropical-inspired fare that’s hard to beat.

Whenever I go to Maui from my home base on Oahu, there are certain spots that I make time to visit, no matter what my itinerary is, because they’re that good. As a local, I also prefer to support local businesses, especially ones that have been around for generations.

The pandemic forced many local eateries in Hawaii to close (RIP Like Like Inn, which was a Honolulu staple for over 70 years). So whenever possible, support local businesses, as these are the places that best embody Hawaii’s culture and spirit.

The following includes my favorite family-run businesses that serve delicacies distinct to Maui (dry mein, I’m looking at you), as well as newer, trendier establishments that specialize in island flavors to give visitors a taste of old and new Maui.

Sam Sato’s dry mein dish is unique to Maui. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Sam Satos

The family-run Sam Satos is a quintessential local pit stop on Maui that’s been around since 1933. Open for breakfast and lunch, Sam Sato’s serves all kinds of classic plates, but for something unique to Maui, I recommend the dry mein, which are al dente noodles served with a side of dashi for dipping.

Finish with a handmade manju, a traditional Japanese pastry with a sweet-bean paste (that’s not as sweet as traditional American desserts). They still use the original recipe created by Sam Sato’s wife.

Shaka Pops are made with local ingredients like Kula strawberries and Maui pineapples. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Shaka Pops

After a long surf session or sweaty hike, there’s nothing more refreshing than an ice-cold juicy popsicle, preferably from Shaka Pops, a popular local frozen treat that started on Maui.

Shaka Pops are thoughtfully made in small batches with local ingredients like Kula strawberries and Maui pineapples to make creative flavors like pineapple cream, lava flow (a piña colada with strawberry puree), matcha mochi, and more.

Shaka Pops doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar location but can be found at many local businesses, such as Foodland in Lahaina, the Four Seasons Resort Wailea, Napili Market, and Whole Foods in Kahului.

Tasty Crust’s decor and menu has stayed consistent since the 1950s. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Tasty Crust

An iconic Wailuku diner that opened in the 1940s, Tasty Crust is where locals go for comfort food. Not much has changed since the 1950s, including the decor and menu. Grab my order: a steaming bowl of saimin — a noodle soup that’s also honored as the national dish of Hawaii — or a stack of its famous fluffy pancakes.

The century-old bakery originally served sandwiches on homemade bread to paniolos (cowboys) and plantation workers. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Komoda Store and Bakery

Originally serving sandwiches on homemade bread to paniolos (cowboys) and plantation workers, Komoda’s is a century-old bakery beloved by locals and tourists alike. My friend’s grandma always recounts stories about how she would snack on its famous stick donuts when she was a kid. Get there early since the popular pastries sell out fast.

Pukalani Superette is recommended for its affordable food and extensive bento menu. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Pukalani Superette

The mom-and-pop shop Pukalani Superette is an upcountry staple. Locals call it “Puk Sup,” pronounced “Pook Soop.” I highly recommend its extensive bento menu for a filling, affordable Hawaiian meal. My favorites are flavorful Korean chicken or lau lau, a traditional Hawaiian dish of meat wrapped in taro and ti leaves and steamed until it falls apart.

South Maui Fish Company serves sustainable seafood caught daily by local fishers. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

South Maui Fish Company

South Maui Fish Company serves some of Maui’s freshest fish in a no-frills environment — it’s literally a food truck parked behind a gas station.

From fresh poke bowls to grilled tacos, the items change daily but always feature sustainable seafood caught daily by local fishers. The menu is limited; there are only two flavors of poke available, spicy and traditional (shoyu, aka soy sauce).

I always go for spicy ahi. This isn’t mainland poke either, this is real local poke made with hunks of firm but juicy ahi and a creamy spicy mayonnaise topped with salty furikake, a Japanese seasoning made of seaweed and sesame seeds.

Monkeypod Kitchen’s mai tais come topped with a whipped lilikoi (passion fruit). Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Monkeypod Kitchen

There is perhaps no better place on all of Maui for a date night or girls’ night than Monkeypod Kitchen. There are two locations in Lahaina and Wailea (I’m a fan of the Lahaina location as it’s right on the water) and each serves farm-to-table cuisine with tropical flair.

Not only is the food delicious — the menu changes seasonally and aims to support locals — the aesthetic is on point with string lights and breezy lanais, and the bill won’t break the bank.

Start with a mai tai — and not just because we’re in Hawaii — as its modern take on the tropical classic comes topped with a whipped lilikoi (passion fruit) that awakens the taste buds. It might just be my favorite mai tai in the entire state.

Be sure to save room for dessert. A towering slice of their cream pie is magically decadent yet light.

Maui Brewing Company is known for its limited-release beers. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Maui Brewing Company

Hawaii has a growing beer scene but one of my favorite breweries is Maui Brewing Company, with locations in Kihei and Lahaina. Its kitchen serves pub fare with a local twist, but the real star is the drinks section, specifically its limited-release beers.

If you’re not a brew snob, you can also try the tropical-inspired hard seltzers. I like the POG — aka passion-orange-guava, a beloved juice from everyone’s childhood — seltzer. The company doesn’t sell its seltzer on the US mainland, so drink up while you can.

The award-winning Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice makes its own syrups with real fruit juice or purees. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Shave ice is a must on any trip to Hawaii, and Maui has quite a few good options. But when I’m on Maui, there is no doubt that I’m choosing the award-winning Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, now located in Lahaina.

The company makes its own syrups with real fruit juice or purees, and you can taste the difference. I’m a firm believer that you should always order a scoop of vanilla ice cream to go under your shave ice so that it melts into creamy deliciousness. Pro tip: It’s called shave ice, not shaved ice.

The restaurant’s menu is updated daily with the name of the fisher and where the fish was caught. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Mama’s Fish House

Since 1973, the beachfront Mama’s Fish House has been serving seafood in a casual but upscale setting — well, as upscale as it gets in Hawaii. If you’re celebrating an anniversary, birthday, or another special occasion, this is the place to be. It’s also expensive, so budget for that splurge meal.

The menu is so fresh that it’s updated daily with the name of the fisher and where the fish was caught. Due to COVID, the restaurant is taking reservations up to six months in advance.

The Old Lahaina Luau celebrates Hawaiian culture through traditional dishes, storytelling, hula, and chanting performances. Mia A’i Shimabuku for Insider

Old Lahaina Luau

If it’s your first time in Hawaii, I would be remiss to not recommend a traditional luau. That being said, not all luaus share authentic Hawaiian culture with guests, and some can skew on the cheesy side.

One of my good friends was a hula dancer in college and always spoke highly of the oceanfront, award-winning Old Lahaina Luau as the top choice for people visiting Maui.

The Old Lahaina Luau celebrates Hawaiian culture through traditional dishes, storytelling, hula, and chanting performances that aren’t made for the Hollywood eye. Opt for the Hawaiian mat seating for the most immersive experience.

