The 10 Restaurants Wall Streeters Love When They're Stuck At Their Desks For Dinner

The Financial District isn’t exactly known as Manhattan’s culinary hot spot.But Wall Streeters have to eat somewhere.



Our friends at Seamless helped us figure out which FiDi eateries are most popular for folks ordering from corporate accounts during dinner hours, as well as the most common orders.

It turns out that the country’s financial whiz kids are partial to Italian food, sushi, and salad.

Seamless found that healthier orders like salads and sandwiches were more popular early in the week, and that by the weekend, corporate orders weighed heavily towards comfort foods like pizza.

Industries also have personal preferences, according to Seamless, which found that investment bankers order more sushi and hedge funds order more deli food.

Want to know what Wall Streeters are eating when they’re stuck at their desks for dinner?

#10 Zigolinis 66 Pearl Street Top orders: Zigolinis Salad -- $9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich -- $8.50

California Chicken Wrap -- $8.50 'I was charged $3 for chicken but my pasta did not include it.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #9 Captain's Ketch 181 Pearl Street / 70 Pine Street Top orders: Norwegian Fish -- Soup of the Day -- $4.75

Crispy Mahi on Ciabatta -- Fish Special -- $15.50

Fire Chicken -- Wrap Special -- $8.95 'Ordered shrimp stuffed with crabmeat w/baked potato and butter instead of rice. I had called and learned that the vegetable of the day was string beans w/carrots. When my order arrived, the plate had been set up with rice; the mistake apparently was caught as MOST of the rice had been scrapped out and a cold potato placed in its place. No veggies were included. While the shrimp was good, I wouldn't order again since the staff could not care enough to entirely clean the rice out of the plate or better still use a CLEAN plate.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #8 Adriennes Pizza Bar 54 Stone Street Top orders: Insalata di Cesare -- $8.50

Marinara Pizza -- $17.50

Old-Fashioned Pizza -- $17.50 'The food was great, but they took forever to deliver, then mixed up the order and when they came back a second time, they brought the wrong drinks. Still, maybe it was a flook and the food was incredible!' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #7 Energy Kitchen (Nassau) 71 Nassau Street Top orders: The Energy Breakfast Sandwich -- $4.99

Veggie & Egg -- $4.99

Vegetarian chilli -- $4.99 'Fresh tasting food that's simply prepared, which is hard to find. Only gripe is the $6 shake was crunchy with ice - not what I'd call a shake.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #6 Cucina Liberta 71 Nassau Street Top orders: New York Strip Steak -- $19.99 'Food is generally good but our past few orders have taken over an hour for delivery.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #5 Zeytuna #4 Pump Energy Food (now Dig Inn Seasonal Market) Pine Street 80 Pine Street Top orders: Serious Green -- $8.72

Replenish -- $8.72

mum's Lean Braised Beef -- $10.56 'Successive late arrivals - 1 hour vs the advertised 30-45 min. Food is quite good and healthy but I ordered extra cheese and my meal was delivered with NONE. Time to shape up Pump/Dig.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #3 Haru Wall Street 1 Wall Street Top orders: Edamame -- $5.50

King Crab Dumplings -- $9.00

Field Green Salad -- $6.00 'Great food. But $8.50 for a $2 bottle of Fuji water? That's a ridiculous mark-up.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #2 Just Salad (Maiden Lane) 98 Maiden Lane Top orders: Fall Superfood Salad -- $8.75

Design Your Own Salad -- $7.65

Design Your Own Wrap -- $7.65 'Salad bowl is jam packed with high quality toppings. I have ordered salads from all around the financial district and this place has the best bang for your buck. Always fresh, always fast. Big love.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #1 Chop't Creative Salad Co. 80 Pine Street Top orders: Customer Craft Salad -- $6.99 before noon

Santa Fe Salad -- $8.39

'I order from this location at least twice a week. Delivery always arrives quickly and beats standing in line for 30 minutes! I am absolutely in love with the mexican cesar salad. Can't get enough.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless

