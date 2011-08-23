The Best Restaurants For Service In The Bay Area And Beyond

Photo: ktylerconk via Flickr
Last week we told you about the New York City restaurants with the best service.Now we’re taking it to the west coast and looking at the restaurants that treat customers the best in the Bay Area and beyond.
Poor service is the most common complaint among restaurant goers, with 60% of respondents to the most recent Zagat survey saying their experiences were below par, according to Zagat’s Buzz blog.
But book a table at one of these eateries and prepare to be pampered.
This list was compiled from the results of the 2011 Zagat New York City Restaurants Survey, which rated 2,115 restaurants reviewed by 40,569 respondents. Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.
3859 Piedmont Ave. (Rio Vista Ave.), Oakland, CA
Service score: 27
Food score: 27
Perfect service and delicious food make up for the lack of decor at this tiny Oakland eatery.
373 Broadway (Montgomery St.), San Francisco
Service score: 27
Food score: 26
A Cal-French fusion in North Beach with great service, but outlandish prices.
600 Stockton St. (bet. California & Pine Sts.), San Francisco
Service score: 27
Food score: 27
Ron Siegel mixes up French and Japanese influences at this hotel dining room.
757 Market St., 5th fl. (bet. 3rd & 4th Sts.), San Francisco
Service score: 27
Food score: 26
Both the staff and the food leave a lasting impression for diners at this hotel restaurant.
1314 McKinstry St. (Soscol Ave.), Napa, CA
Service score: 27
Food score: 27
The staff at this Napa restaurant will take care of your every need while enjoying the New French cuisine.
48688 Victoria Ln. (Hwy. 41), Oakhurst, CA
Service score: 27
Food score: 28
A bed-and-breakfast and 'foodie-paradise' that's not to be missed.
29 North St. (Foss St.), Healdsburg, CA
Service score: 28
Food score: 28
This restaurant in the Les Mars Hotel is exceptionally creative.
6640 Washington St. (Creek St.), Yountville, CA
Service score: 28
Food score: 29
Dining at this New American-French restaurant has been called a 'once in a lifetime' experience.
800 N. Point St. (Hyde St.), San Francisco
Service score: 28
Food score: 29
Chef Gary Danko's restaurant was voted number one in Food and Service in the Bay Area by Zagat users.
