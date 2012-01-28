PICKLES, KNISHES, AND VODKA: An All-You-Can-Eat Walking Tour Of The Lower East Side

Photo: Matthew Kassel

During the height of Jewish immigration to the United States–from the 1880s to the First World War–most Jews who came to New York crowded into tenement buildings in the Lower East Side, with barely any light or air.The standard was 24 families in a 25- by 100-foot lot, at four families per floor, according to the American Institute of Architects Guide to New York City.



The streets, however crowded, at least offered fresh air and light, and were bustling with commerce: hucksters peddling their wares, vendors dealing pickles, knishes, fish.

While today, the Lower East Side is merely a shadow of its Jewish immigrant past, some culinary enclaves have managed to survive the ebb and flow of New York life.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite classic eateries for a historical walking-and-dining tour of the neighbourhood. They’re a throwback to the old world, and offer some of the best eats around.

