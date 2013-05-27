The 20 Best Restaurants In Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is experiencing a foodie revolution.
The hipster neighbourhood has recently seen an influx of fantastic restaurants that serve everything from fresh farm-to-table ingredients to hand-made Japanese udon noodles.
We polled our editors and reporters as well as foodies who live and eat in Williamsburg to find the best restaurants in Brooklyn’s hottest neighbourhood.
From classic steak houses like Peter Luger to hot new barbecue joints like Fette Sau, here are the 20 best restaurants in Williamsburg.
Allswell puts its own spin on the British gastropub trend, serving creative American cuisine in a casual, old-fashioned setting that hipsters love.
The restaurant uses lots of fresh, local ingredients in its dishes. People rave about the classic American hamburger here, served on a sesame bun.
The aptly-named Best Pizza serves authentic Brooklyn-style pizza in a funky no-frills setting. The pizza is cooked in a brick oven and served on paper plates.
You can order by the pie or by the slice.
The menu at BrisketTown is fairly limited and focuses on its high-quality smoked meats. The brisket is tender, the ribs are sweet, and the seasonally-driven sides are fresh and hearty.
If you come during the day, you can try the Texas-style breakfast tacos made with smoked beef.
Owned by Stephen Tanner, the Georgia native who co-founded Pies 'n' Thighs, The Commodore serves authentic Southern soul food and awesome fried chicken.
The portions are huge and satisfying: the fried chicken is served with biscuits and honey butter on the side.
Dumont is a casual neighbourhood restaurant that serves flavorful local food.
The DuMac & Cheese is a delicious, gooey, calorie-laden feast, made with three kinds of cheese (cheddar, gruyere, parmesan), bacon, and pasta.
There's a quaint covered patio out back.
Egg is renowned for its hearty, country breakfasts made with fresh, organic ingredients. Try the organic grits & eggs, steel-cut organic oatmeal, grafton cheddar omelet, or duck hash.
Be prepared to wait for a table--especially during weekend brunch--since this place is tiny and gets packed with hipsters.
Fette Sau is widely considered one of the best BBQ joints in New York City. Located in a large open space with cafeteria-style seating, the restaurant serves heaping mounds of meat--brisket, pork shoulder, ribs--by the pound.
They don't take reservations, so be prepared to wait.
La Superior serves flavorful small Mexican tacos made with authentic Mexican ingredients, like hongos tacos (sauteed mushrooms with epazote and garlic), cochinita pibil (slow cooked pork in banana leaves), and lengua (beef tongue).
It's a cramped and tiny space, but you come here for the food, not the atmosphere.
M Shanghai is a Chinese restaurant that serves great homemade soup dumplings and veggie dumplings.
In addition to the traditional menu, there's a vegan menu with options like scallion pancakes, eggplant in spicy garlic sauce, and steamed vegetable buns.
Maison Premiere calls itself an 'oyster house and cocktail den' that looks like it could be straight from New Orleans with its old-fashioned horseshoe-shaped wooden bar and fleur de lis-patterned walls.
It serves over 30 different types of oysters and has a huge selection of Absinthe.
Opened in 2002, Marlow & Sons arguably blazed the trail for farm-to-table cuisine in Williamsburg.
There is no set menu here as the the options change every day, but you might find items like hearty cassoulet with goat, andouille and duck confit or chicken liver mousse. Standbys include a wide selection of fresh, raw oysters and house-cured meats.
Everyone in South Williamsburg swears by nhà tôi for its authentic Vietnamese sandwiches, fresh crunchy summer rolls, and flavorful pho.
Locals frequent this place, despite the fact that it's housed in a small space without much atmosphere to speak of and it's cash only.
The falafel sandwich at Oasis, a low-key Middle Eastern joint, is overstuffed with falafel balls, pickles, onions, red cabbage, tahini, and other veggies for a filling meal that costs just $3.
The restaurant also serves shawarma, shish kebab, babaganoush, and other Middle Eastern favourites.
Pates et Traditions is a cute little French bistro with a fun vibe, live music on some nights, and great people-watching.
The restaurant serves traditional French fare and excellent crepes filled with everything from ham, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese to goat cheese, figs, honey, and caramelized onions.
People love the crispy fried chicken at Pies 'n' Thighs, which comes with a biscuit and side. Wash it down with a tasty homemade beverage like the renegade, which consists of spicy honey, lemon and fresh ginger.
We consider Peter Luger to be the best steak house in New York City--for good reason.
The 126-year-old restaurant epitomizes old New York, with crotchety waiters and classic decor.
But people love its top-quality dry-aged beef--especially the porterhouse. The restaurant accepts cash only (unless you have a Peter Luger card), so come prepared.
Located on the ground floor of the hip Wythe Hotel, Reynards is a cool brasserie that serves fresh farm-to-table fare to hip hotel guests and locals.
The menu changes regularly, but the grass-fed burger topped with caramelized onions and gruyere cheese is a favourite here.
Nothing is better than a bowl of hot noodle soup on a cold day, and Samurai Mama delivers with multiple varieties of udon noodle soup in a rich, flavorful broth.
There are udon soups with everything from assorted seafood to pork belly and scallion.
The restaurant takes two days to prepare the udon soup, and makes the fresh noodles in house.
St. Anselm is giving Peter Luger a run for its money. The restaurant was recently voted to have the best steak in New York by New York Magazine.
And the best part: it's a bargain at $15. Yes, really, $15.
Traif (which means unkosher) serves, well, everything that's not kosher: pork, shellfish, and what it calls 'globally-inspired soul food.'
The restaurant serves creative small dishes, like bacon-wrapped blue cheese stuffed dates or baked muenster cheese with smoked chorizo, apples and crostini in a cool atmosphere.
There's a quaint patio out back.
