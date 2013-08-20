The 10 Best Restaurants In Chicago's Trendy Wicker Park

Even in such a gourmand city as Chicago, the cool hipster-friendly Wicker Park neighbourhood stands out for its awesome restaurants.
Our friends at Yelp helped us compile a list of the 10 best restaurants in Wicker Park.
The number one restaurant? Birchwood Kitchen, a self-described “neighbourhood café” that was also named one of the top 10 new restaurants of 2009 by the Chicago Tribune. Their weekend brunch and savory sandwiches have Yelp reviewers raving.
Open for over 12 years, this Italian favourite has nearly a dozen different types of bruschetta to offer. Oenophiles will love their varied wine menu.
'One of the most consistently fabulous places in the city. I should probably experiment more with the menu because we always get the same things, but it's hard to fix what ain't broken. Definitely try the bruschettas, the cheese selections, and the gorgonzola pear ravioli. They just make mouthwatering, well-portioned deliciousness. I highly recommend sitting at the bar, and going on a Sunday or Monday for a date night,' wrote user Ria R.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Chicagoans who are originally from the South love Carriage House's offerings, like shrimp and grits and pickled shrimp with green fried tomatoes. The restaurant has lots of seating and plenty of natural light.
User Frank B. wrote: 'Had breakfast on Sunday at this great restaurant. I've lived down in the South for 8 years and been all around from the bayous to the low country and these are some of the tastiest grits I've ever had in my life. If you miss the south and crave its cooking, eat here.'
This Mexican hotspot serves guacamole that's made fresh tableside, empanadas stuffed with cheese or crab, and all sorts of classic Mexican favourites like chile relleno and cochinita pibil. They often offer daily deals that locals love.
'Great food. Garden patio dining is the way to go. Margaritas are phenomenal. Guacamole and salsa is great. I've had the Fish tacos, al pastor tacos and the fajitas. Best Mexican food in Wicker Park if not the Chicago area. Authentic and family owned,' Yelper mk d wrote.
This upscale cocktail lounge features mood lighting, unusual chairs, and high-quality drinks with names like 'Behind the Courthouse' and 'Hush and Wonder.'
There's a strict no cell phone rule and dress code, two factors which some find inconvenient but which most find contribute to the exclusive-feeling atmosphere.
'You'll enter into a dark yet romantic atmosphere full of big velvet drapes, old-school Western dressed bar tenders, several tables and a long bar. Literally, the candlelight is the brightest light in the whole venue. There's a wide variety of drinks to choose from, especially in the cocktails,' Yelper John W wrote.
Serving a blend of Indian, Himalayan, and Nepalese food, this fusion joint is famous for dishes like chicken tikka masala, paneer chilli fry, and naan.
'I love the fact that Cumin serves both Indian and Nepalese food - in terms of meat dishes there are quite a few goat dishes and every one we have tried is great, the meat is tender and tasty. I just love the servers here. I can't recommend Cumin enough, I wish I could eat here every day!' wrote user Jeremy N.
Although its name might lead you to believe otherwise, Mindy's is much more than a dessert joint -- Yelpers raved about the Mac & Cheese, Creama Kasa sandwich, and lamb, among other dishes.
But the otherworldly dessert menu is the restaurant's claim to fame; it includes blood orange sorbet, buffalo milk ricotta cheesecake, rhubarb crème brûlée tartlet, and, of course, decadent 72% dark hot chocolate.
'My favourite restaurant in Chicago! They have some of the best cocktails I've had in this town - love the negroni of the day option. Savory food is excellent, always fresh, always seasonal. Excellent burger. And of course, the desserts are to die for. The banana foster dessert is my favourite - perfect play of temperatures and textures,' wrote Jane D.
Another vegetarian hotspot, Handlebar attracts a young local crowd with its $US1 and $US2 beer specials and unusual menu options, like fried avocado tacos with salsa.
'Even before I lived in Chicago, Handlebar was one of my favourite restaurants in the city. A solid menu, cool atmosphere (unless you hate hipsters), and a sweet patio, this place never fails to make me happy,' wrote user Elizabeth M.
Mana is a haven for vegetarians and vegans looking for creative and delicious options. Reviewers raved about the baked goat cheese and sweet potato pancakes.
'This is the best restaurant in Chicago. Thinking about their sliders makes my mouth water, although everything is excellent. I've taken people here who laugh at the word 'vegetarian' and the food here has truly won them over. I feel like I'd be doing a disservice to my fellow Chicagoans without contributing to the support for this gem,' said user Emily B.
Schwa serves creative American cuisine that turns food into a type of art form. There are no a la carte dishes here. Instead, diners order from the 9-course price-fixed menu for $US110, which changes seasonally. Yelpers love the fact that the restaurant is BYOB.
'The chefs at the restaurant are passionate and creative, and have kept their passion alive. I like that it feels like a guest comes into their workshop. The service is casual and the atmosphere is relaxed,' Yelper Jeffrey B wrote.
Birchwood Kitchen is a quaint but bustling cafe that serves great casual fare (sandwiches, breakfast) at reasonable prices. Yelp users gave glowing reviews of their Croque Verte and Croque Madame sandwiches, and noted that almost everything on the menu is done well.
'What keeps me coming back here isn't just that the 'hits' are great - I could eat the pork roast sandwich over and over and over - but that there's always something else to try and it is almost always terrific. It's hard for me to comprehend what they're doing to keep the quality so high across so many dishes,' wrote user Mark K.
