The 10 Best Restaurants In Chicago's Trendy Wicker Park

2146 W Division St.

Open for over 12 years, this Italian favourite has nearly a dozen different types of bruschetta to offer. Oenophiles will love their varied wine menu.

'One of the most consistently fabulous places in the city. I should probably experiment more with the menu because we always get the same things, but it's hard to fix what ain't broken. Definitely try the bruschettas, the cheese selections, and the gorgonzola pear ravioli. They just make mouthwatering, well-portioned deliciousness. I highly recommend sitting at the bar, and going on a Sunday or Monday for a date night,' wrote user Ria R.

