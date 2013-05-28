The 10 Best Restaurants In The Hamptons

Plaza CafeEvery new summer brings fresh stores, clubs, and restaurants to the Hamptons — but some things never change on the Long Island shore.
Zagat has ranked the top restaurants in the Hamptons for this year, and unsurprisingly all of the old faithfuls are still there.
All 10 scored over 26 in the food category of the survey’s 30-point scale, which according to Zagat means the meal was considered “extraordinary to perfection.”
From North Fork Table to the Plaza Café, here are the places you’ll need to book a table in advance this summer.
94 Main St., East Hampton
Food: 26
Decor: 20
Service: 23
Cost: $71
The Palm is located in a 300-year-old building on East Hampton's Main Street with a dark, old-school ambiance.
Part of an upscale steakhouse chain, The Palm is also well-known for its impeccable lobsters and huge cocktails.
11 S. Emery St., Montauk
Food: 26
Decor: 22
Service: 22
Cost: $53
Located (where else?) on Fort Pond, this Tuscan restaurant has its own herb, vegetable, and flower garden.
The entrées at Harvest on Ford Pond are so big that two people can share one, and it's ideal for a summer evening while watching the sun set.
136 Front St., Greenport
Food: 26
Decor: 18
Service: 21
Cost: $50
This small plates-style restaurant features fresh seafood in the dining room and at the raw bar.
Noah's can get a bit noisy, but once everyone digs in, you'll forget everything but the fabulous food.
405 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue
Food: 26
Decor: 24
Service: 24
Cost: $64
Stone Creek Inn serves Modern French Mediterranean cuisine and has an award winning wine list.
The seasonal menu is adventurous and worth the trip out to East Quogue.
61 Hill St., Southampton
Food: 26
Decor: 22
Service: 24
Cost: $70
The Plaze Café, known for its seafood, has been listed in Zagat's Top Restaurants in America survey since 2002.
Douglas Gulija's meals are all expertly prepared and presented with unique wines, a cozy setting, and professional staff.
670 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill
Food: 26
Decor: 22
Service: 24
Cost: $79
Mirko's, which opened in 1984, has consistently earned top ratings from The New York Times and other publications.
The country-style setting is complete with a fireplace and seasonal patio.
6 Parlato Dr., Westhampton Beach
Food: 26
Decor: 23
Service: 22
Cost: $62
Starr Boggs is perfect for people watching on the weekends, or just enjoying the occasional lobster bake on Mondays.
The New American seafood spot even has original Warhols hanging on its walls and a top notch patio.
468 W. Lake Dr., Montauk
Food: 27
Decor: 18
Service: 23
Cost: $61
Waterfront bistro Dave's Grill is reputed to serve the best seafood in Montauk.
The views -- right on the docks in Montauk -- aren't too shabby either.
131 Creek Rd., Wading River
Food: 27
Decor: 19
Service: 24
Cost: $59
La Plage is a gorgeous beachfront eatery that serves French-American cuisine.
The food will keep you guessing (in a good way) with inventive dishes such as duck leg confit with exotic mushrooms.
57225 Maine Rd., Southold
Food: 29
Decor: 25
Service: 27
Cost: $77
North Fork Table's menu is seasonally inspired and features locally grown biodynamic and organic produce, fresh seafood, and locally made artisanal cheese.
The amazing service and desserts from Claudia Fleming (previously of Gramercy Tavern) all help make North Fork Table the number one Hamptons dinner spot.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.