The 10 Best Restaurants In The Hamptons

Photo: Plaza Cafe

Zagat has just released the results of its annual guide to Long Island restaurants, and unsurprisingly, several Hamptons eateries nabbed top honours.10 restaurants in the Hamptons (or nearby towns) scored over 26 in the food category of the survey’s 30-point scale.



Here are the places you’ll be vying to get into this summer.

Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.