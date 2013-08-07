The 10 Best Restaurants In San Francisco's Castro Neighbourhood

The Castro, a neighbourhood in San Francisco, is known for its lively gay scene, colourful characters, cute shops, and great restaurants.
Our friends at Yelp helped us compile a list of the best restaurants in San Francisco’s Castro neighbourhood.
Although the neighbourhood is home to several fine dining establishments, Yelp users voted a simple sandwich shop, Ike’s, as the best restaurant in the area. A sushi bar, casual fish shack, and several creative fine restaurants also made the list.
Brunch is probably the most popular meal at Kitchen Story, but the food here is excellent at all times. Yelpers rave about the BLT, the Tilapia Burger, and the Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast.
'The not so run-of-the-mill items on this menu makes eating here kind of an adventure. Great variety of burgers with their house special bacon are wonderful. Ricotta or mascarpone stuff breads are also delicious, as well as any breakfast plates,' HoneyB E. wrote.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
This cozy romantic restaurant is renowned for its fresh pasta, flavorful cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere.
'This place is perfect for anyone looking for a calm, leisurely meal that is sophisticated without being pretentious. I've never had a bad dish... not even a boring dish. The food seems simple but it is always surprising and perfectly prepared. The wine and spirits are of the same quality. The staff are attentive, cosmopolitan, and just as tasty as the food,' Jenny W. wrote.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Cafe du Nord combines live music and a cool vibe with great food and drinks to create one of the best music venues-cum-restaurants in the Castro.
'Love, love, love this place! They always have great lineups and they're always affordable! It was refreshing to have a bar that also serves food! Not just bar food, but actual meals like burgers! Prices weren't bad either,' Amy C. wrote.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
This cozy neighbourhood seafood joint has fresh fish at great prices (Tuesday nights are $US1 oyster nights). Fish and chips, fish tacos, and fried calamari and oysters are favourites here.
'It's a small place so expect a wait, but the staff is great,' Aki N. wrote. 'I overate beyond belief with the oysters, stuffed artichoke, and fish tacos. Some fun local beers too. I will be back for lobster roll!'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Eiji is a tiny authentic Japanese restaurant that serves fresh sushi and classic Japanese dishes like oboro tofu. Save room for dessert: everyone raves about the strawberry mochi.
'By far my favourite Japanese restaurant in the city. Very authentic - as close as I've gotten to vivid memories of visiting Japan,' Sam Z. said. 'It is tiny, but they take reservations. I wouldn't take a group - this is a place to go with a close friend or a date, and just talk in between wallowing in great food.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
This sushi gem is hidden down a flight of stairs in a nondescript mini-mall. Yet Yelpers rave about the fresh, high-quality fish and affordable prices here.
'The fish was so fresh. I gorged on hamachi toro, butter fish, Spanish mackerel, uni and ikura. The pieces were so delicious and sufficient but not so big you felt you were going to have to make multiple bites,' Caesar R. wrote. 'I also decided to try the Speed Racer Roll and Barbie Roll... What I really liked was the simplicity of the rolls, their kitchy names and the combination of ingredients wasn't off the crazy.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
As you might have guessed, Anchor Oyster Bar specialises in oysters. There's also other shellfish on the menu (mussels, clams, crab, shrimp), but oysters are the main attraction.
'AMAZING seafood,' Jess C. wrote. 'I never leave a seafood place stuffed, and if I do it usually comes at the cost of quality. Anchor provided quality seafood, quantity, AND value - it was amazing!'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Frances offers a daily-changing menu that takes advantage of California's rich array of local ingredients. Diners can enjoy the fine meals in an elegant, minimalistic dining room.
'Out of this world amazing,' wrote Laura P. 'The food here is def worth the two and a half month wait. Everything I ordered was perfect. The portions were right, the decor was nice. Can not wait to come back.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
This no-frills sandwich shop serves hearty sandwiches like hot pastrami or turkey and avocado on the bread of your choice.
'Nothing trendy, gimmicky, or pretentious. Just a delicious giant sandwich at throwback prices,' Steve S. wrote.
Note that the service is famously gruff and it's only open Tuesdays through Thursdays for lunch, so plan accordingly.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Ike's is an institution devoted to the art of the sandwich. Yelp users rave about the creative sandwich creations, like the (Name of Girl I'm Dating) (Avocado, Halal Chicken, Honey Mustard, Pepper Jack) or the Vegan Brutus (Garlic and Herb Sauce, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Chicken).
'This place is an easy review...best sandwiches in the world! I gauge all sandwich experience's to the level that Ike's brings. When visiting San Francisco this is the first place I stop and actually is one of the main reasons I visit.,' Erik A. wrote.
Note that there's almost always a line, but it moves quickly and savvy diners can call ahead to place their order, then pick it up in person.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.