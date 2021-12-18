I ate my way through a California town known as ‘Little Denmark.’ These are the best things I tasted.

I recently went to Solvang, California, a small town known as “Little Denmark.” Solvang is the ‘Danish Capital of America.’ Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Located 30 miles (48km) north of Santa Barbara, Solvang has become a popular tourist destination thanks to its Danish cuisine and architecture. In fact, you’ll likely feel like you’re in Europe instead of California wine country. Yearning for adventure as my passport sadly remains blank (thanks COVID), I made the trip to Solvang with my family with the plan to eat my way through the “Danish Capital of America.” You can find my full review of everything to do in Solvang here.

I’ve never been to Denmark, so I pledged to spend most of the weekend immersing myself in Danish cuisine. I spent the weekend in Solvang trying Danish dishes I’d never heard of before. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider One of my favorite parts about traveling — whether within the US or abroad — is trying authentic food and eating what the locals love. So, before heading off to Solvang, I read numerous blogs and reviews to figure out which restaurants and bakeries I shouldn’t miss.

My first stop was Solvang Restaurant, a top tourist attraction with a line that often wraps around the block. The line in front of Solvang Restaurant. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Solvang Restaurant was mentioned in a number of blogs for its famous aebleskiver dessert (more on that in a second). When I walked up to the restaurant I quickly realized that the queue was actually for its to-go window, which serves up drinks and the aforementioned pastries. But there was surprisingly no wait for a table, so a waiter quickly whisked us inside for an authentic Danish dining experience.

As with the rest of the town, Solvang Restaurant makes an effort to pay tribute to its Danish roots. A ‘Thumbelina’ illustration on the wall of Solvang Restaurant. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Inside, the walls were covered in beautiful paintings inspired by the fairy-tales from renowned Danish author, Hans Christian Andersen, while phrases like “A good start is half the battle” and “All’s well that ends well” are written in Danish across the wooden ceiling beams.

We ordered Danish-style meatballs, a ham and Tilsit cheese sandwich, and a platter with four different types of sausages for lunch. Our lunch at Solvang Restaurant included sausages and meatballs. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider We tried the $US10.75 ($AU15) ham and Tilsit sandwich first to test out the Danish cheese. The croissant was fresh and flaky, and I liked how the mild tanginess of the Tilsit paired with the ham.

Next up was the sausage platter, which included chicken, Danish, spinach, and Bratwurst flavors. The sausage platter at Solvang Restaurant. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The $US16 ($AU22).75 ($AU23) sausages were okay (I enjoyed the Danish and Bratwrust but didn’t love the chicken and spinach). My favorite part of the plate was actually the sides — red cabbage, sauerkraut, and mashed potatoes covered in gravy. I loved how the fresh bite of the red cabbage and the saltiness of sauerkraut worked together, and I thought the mashed potatoes were delicious.

Last were the Danish-style meatballs, which came with more potatoes and red cabbage, along with some veggies and soup. The Danish-style meatballs at Solvang Restaurant. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider As with the sausage platter, I thought the $US15.25 ($AU21) Danish-style meatballs would be one of the more authentic dishes to try from the restaurant. While the split pea with ham soup that came with the meal wasn’t memorable, I thought the meatballs tasted great. They were much bigger than the meatballs my Greek parents have made for me hundreds of times, but I thought the dish had a lot of depth of flavor, especially when combined with those great mashed potatoes.

But there’s no doubt that the star of the meal was the aebleskiver. The aebleskiver at Solvang Restaurant. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider If you don’t know what aebleskiver are, here is a perfect explanation from Arne Hansen, the former owner of Solvang Restaurant. “Aebleskiver are a delicacy, supposedly invented by some Dane back in history,” he wrote in an article published in the Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Magazine in 1977, which is now on the restaurant’s website. “They are like a waffle or a pancake, formed like a tennis ball. Everybody, including me, has their own favorite recipe and way of serving them, all depending from where in Denmark the recipe came from.” The aebleskiver at Solvang Restaurant come topped with raspberry jam and powdered sugar. You can get three for $US4 ($AU6), or get them with ice cream for $US7.10 ($AU10). I chose the former. After my first bite, I realized that aebleskiver are more than worth the hype. The balls were so airy and fluffy and paired very well with the sweet raspberry jam. They’re like doughnut holes but better, reminding me of the fried sweets I’d get on the Santa Cruz Boardwalk as a kid.

After lunch, I spent a few hours wandering around town and made sure to check out The Swedish Candy Factory. Polkagris flavors on display inside The Swedish Candy Factory. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider While it had nothing to do with Danish cuisine, I knew I had to pay a visit to The Swedish Candy Factory when I found out it was the only Polkagris bakery in the entire country. Polkagris, invented in 1859, is a Swedish candy stick with a taffy-like consistency. It’s traditionally white and red with a peppermint flavor, making it a popular candy for Christmas. You can watch workers at The Swedish Candy Factory make them by hand daily. The shop makes Polkagris in dozens of fun and creative flavors, from salted licorice and sour apple to root beer and peach mango. A friendly worker often walks around to offer bite-sized samples, kindly reminding everyone to let the sweet sit in their mouth and melt.

For dinner, I went to Bit O’Denmark, which is located in the oldest building in Solvang. The front of Bit O’Denmark. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider A helpful placard at the front of the restaurant revealed that the restaurant was built in 1911 and was one of the first buildings to go up in Solvang after the town was founded that year by three Danish immigrants. It served as a college for three years before being turned into a restaurant in 1929. The building was then remodeled in 1963 and has been known as the restaurant Bit O’Denmark ever since.

Once again I chose a fully Danish meal, opting for the flaeskesteg and frikadeller — two words I’d never heard of before this trip — along with the wienerschnitzel. Our dinner at Bit O’Denmark also included a lot of red cabbage. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider At Bit O’Denmark, I also opted for an authentic Danish meal. Just as with the dishes at Solvang Restaurant, my plate came packed with red cabbage. There was also a choice of mashed, boiled, or roasted potatoes for each entrée, and I decided to order all three styles. Wienerschnitzel might be one of Austria’s most famous dishes, but the Danish also have their own spin on the dish, often serving it with lemon, capers, and anchovies, which is the version you’ll find at Bit O’Denmark. The $US29 ($AU41) schnitzel was surprisingly light and juicy, never an easy feat with such a thin slice of meat (I’ve had many sad, dry versions I’d rather forget). Its butter sauce paired deliciously with the meat, and the red cabbage and cucumber salad added a nice burst of freshness to the expertly-cooked veal and potatoes. My dad is a huge schnitzel fan and gave this dish two thumbs up, which is really saying something.

Next up was the frikadeller — pan-fried Danish pork meatballs served in a brown sauce. The frikadeller dish at Bit O’Denmark. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider In Denmark, frikadeller are commonly made with either veal, pork, or beef, or a combination of two or three of the above meats. It also often contains chopped onions, eggs, and breadcrumbs, and is typically made with leftovers. My parents weren’t really sold on the meatballs at Solvang Restaurant, saying the meatballs they had grown up with were far superior (classic Greek parents), but they were really impressed with the $US24 ($AU34) frikadeller at Bit O’Denmark. The pork meatballs were cooked exceptionally well with a crispy exterior that gave way to a fluffy middle. The brown sauce was delicious and I loved the addition of the crispy onions, which added some lovely crunch to the plate. These were a total knockout and converted my parents into Danish-meatball believers.

The best dish was flaeskesteg, a roast pork stuffed with prunes that holds the title of “house favorite” on the restaurant’s menu. The flaeskesteg dish at Bit O’Denmark. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Flaeskesteg is a roast pork dish that you’ll likely find on every lunch and dinner menu in Denmark . The dish, which is also traditionally served at Christmas, frequently features crispy pork rind and is almost always served with red cabbage. I loved the $US26 ($AU36) dish, which was paired with brown sauce and applesauce. The pork was melt-in-your-mouth juicy and worked so well with the mildly sweet applesauce. The brown sauce was also delicious, bringing everything together as I covered my pork with mashed potatoes for the perfect bite. And if I learned anything from this weekend, it’s how much I love red cabbage. The vegetable pairs nicely with these heavy dishes, its crispness and freshness cutting through the meat. If you’re looking for just one big traditional Danish meal in Solvang, I’d definitely go to Bit O’Denmark (just make sure you stop by Solvang Restaurant for the aebleskiver).

The next day, I tried some pastries, which were definitely the best part of my trip to Solvang. The pastry display at Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider There are five authentic Danish bakeries within five blocks of each other, making it extremely easy (and tempting) to indulge in the many incredible pastries on offer in the town.

For breakfast, I went to Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery, one of the most famous bakeries in town — and loved every single pastry. Each pastry we had from Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery tasted amazing. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider For an authentic Danish pastry experience, I knew I had to get a Danish, and Olsen’s apple version was lush and fresh. Kringle Slice was another Danish pastry I frequently saw mentioned in the Solvang travel blogs, and the one I had at Olsen’s was the right combination of flaky and fluffy. Stroopwafels actually originated in the Netherlands, but I couldn’t say no to something called “The Princess Mocha.” The pastry was a surprising favorite, its crunchy and sweet stroopwafel base held together by a deliciously light mocha cream that I couldn’t stop licking off my fingers.

Later, I visited Solvang Bakery, which makes gingerbread houses frequently bought by celebrities like the Kardashians. Solvang Bakery is famous for its gingerbread houses. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Solvang Bakery sells customized gingerbread houses, along with those you can decorate yourself. Kylie, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kris have all posted their gingerbread houses from the bakery on social media. You can also buy individual gingerbread men, along with loaves of bread, traditional Danishes, and ring cake.

I tried a gingerbread man from the bakery, along with a Danish. The gingerbread man and Danish were both delicious. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The gingerbread had a lovely flavor and the cookie wasn’t too tough (as they can often be). The Danish was warm and moist, with a delicious strawberry jam in the middle.

I saw a bakery almost everywhere I turned in Solvang, often accompanied by a long line of excited customers. The line in front of Mortensen’s Bakery on a Saturday. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Next time, I’ll be sure to stop by Mortensen’s Bakery, which is famous for its Danish waffles , as well as Birkholm’s Bakery & Cafe , which also looked extremely popular. And don’t let the lines dissuade you. Based on my experiences, these pastries are the real deal and worth every minute. If you’re willing to get up early on a Saturday or Sunday, you probably won’t have to wait.

While this weekend was about Danish cuisine, I also sampled some of Solvang’s other restaurants. Our lunch at Mad & Vin at The Landsby hotel. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider You could easily spend an entire weekend in Solvang just eating Danish food. But the small town also has quite a few restaurants that are popular for their locally-soured, wine-country-inspired cuisine, like Mad & Vin My parents and I had lunch at the restaurant located at The Landsby, a chic boutique hotel where the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” stayed during a girl’s trip to Solvang on one episode. We tried a sensational $US22 ($AU31) fried chicken sandwich that featured a spicy truffle aioli and Napa cabbage slaw. My dad and I agreed it was one of the best fried chicken sandwiches we’ve ever tasted, and the accompanying duck-fat fries were stellar. My mom loved the $US22 ($AU31) fish and chips, which also came with duck-fat fries, and I also tried the $US18 ($AU25) buckwheat noodle salad — a nice break from the many dishes of meat and potatoes I had over the weekend.

And First & Oak at the Mirabelle Inn is a must-visit. Our dinner at First & Oak was incredible from start to finish. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I spent a night at the lovely Mirabelle Inn during my time in Solvang, so I knew I had to check out its Michelin-recognized restaurant , which offers a five-course tasting menu or allows you to order à la carte. Everything we had at First & Oak was stellar, from the $US16 ($AU22) smoked sweet and spicy duck wings to a $US31 ($AU43) risotto flavored with Manchego and truffle oil and the $US36 ($AU50) scallops nestled in a bowl of delicious handmade fettuccine. First & Oak is continued proof that California’s standout food scene doesn’t solely exist in San Francisco and Los Angeles. My parents are already talking about when we can make another trip to Solvang so they can dine there again.

My last meal was at Paula’s Pancake House. You’ll have to wait a while to get a table at Paula’s Pancake House on weekends. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I saw Paula’s Pancake House mentioned in just about every blog I read about Solvang for its authentic Danish pancakes, but I would’ve been intrigued anyway thanks to the dozens of people that always seemed to be waiting for a table. I went to Paula’s early one Monday with my parents before hitting the road, and we grabbed a table inside with no problem. While the outdoor dining area was filled with beautiful greenery and flowers, the restaurant’s interior felt like a diner from another era with wood paneling and a classic bar-style counter.

The pancake was as big as my face, and one of the best I’ve ever tasted. Our pancake from Paula’s Pancake House. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Danish pancakes — also known as pandekager — are much thinner than the American variety, more closing resembling crepes. My $US11.25 ($AU16) pancakes came topped with fresh strawberries and even fresher whipped cream. They were thin and crispy, yet still somehow fluffy and flaky. And they tasted amazing. The dish reminded me of a breakfast I had more than 10 years ago in Amsterdam. I felt transported back to Europe, and it was a wonderful way to end the trip.