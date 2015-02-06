The 11 best restaurants in Silicon Valley for Valentine's Day

Whether you care more about the atmosphere or the food, picking the right restaurant for Valentine’s Day dinner can be a stressful task.
And though Silicon Valley would usually remind you of bytes, not bites, there are still plenty of quality restaurants to choose from in this tech hub.
Our friends at The Infatuation helped us compile a list of the best Silicon Valley restaurants for date night.
These restaurants are bound to be a hot ticket this Valentine’s Day.
This Greek taverna is always crowded, but top-notch dishes like grilled octopus and moussaka make Evvia well worth the wait.
Zagat diners say that 'everything's delicious,' though it is a bit pricey.
180 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto
Located on the ground floor of the new Epiphany Hotel, Lure + Till is a swanky restaurant serving up delicious New American dishes and craft cocktails.
The squid ink campanelle -- served with lobster, dried cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chillis, botarga, and arugula -- is a crowd favourite.
2825 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park
This Michelin-starred restaurant, located inside the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel, is known for being a go-to spot for VCs looking to close a deal.
But it also has an intimate atmosphere and some amazing food, like a grass-fed veal chop served with black truffle.
This cozy spot is known for its amazing pizzas that are big enough to share.
They come in some interesting varieties, like an Italian sausage pizza that's made with serrano chilli and honey.
This gastropub makes for a more casual date, with a menu featuring British-inspired dishes with California ingredients.
The sticky toffee pudding would be an especially delicious dessert.
Gravity is a romantic spot that brands itself as both a bistro and wine bar.
Try dishes like the short ribs or duck confit with a flight of California wines.
454 California Avenue, Palo Alto
Local legend has it that this small restaurant was one of Steve Jobs' go-to spots for fresh sushi and Japanese food.
The sushi is prepared by former Nobu chefs Noriomi Kaneko and Ichiro Takahashi.
Bistro Elan became Birch Street when high rents forced the Silicon Valley favourite to close shop and reopen at a new location around the corner.
YCombinator founder Paul Graham was often spotted at the original restaurant, which serves seasonal California cuisine.
3607 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Menlo Park
This intimate restaurant is known for its innovative farm-to-table menu in addition to being popular among the tech sector.
Sheryl Sandberg dined here with Mark Zuckerberg in 2008 before she left Google for Facebook. She returned with Oprah in 2011.
303 North Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos
Named one of the best new Bay Area restaurants by the San Jose Mercury News, Oak & Rye has inventive pizzas and small plates.
The bacon-topped 'Commissioner Gordon' pizza is a favourite, as is the 'Scotty 2 Hottie,' served with spicy soppressata and honey.
Pizzeria Delfina, which also has a location in Burlingame and two in San Francisco, is a popular location that usually has a line.
They're known for their Neapolitan-style pizzas, but they also have delicious meatballs and an extensive wine list.
