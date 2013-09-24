The 20 Best Restaurants In San Diego

Coastal San Diego has access to some of the tastiest, freshest ingredients in America. So it makes sense that its restaurant scene would be exploding with amazing culinary experiences and flavours.
From fish tacos served out of a beach side storefront to hearty steaks and lobster from fine steakhouses, San Diego has some of the best dining in Southern California.
In celebration of the upcoming San Diego Entrepreneur Day (September 27-28), we created the ultimate list of the best restaurants in San Diego. We did so by aggregating four notable restaurant rankings: Zagat’s Best Restaurants in San Diego, Yelp’s best restaurants in San Diego, OpenTable’s Best Overall Restaurants In San Diego (from its Diner’s Choice Awards), and San Diego Magazine’s Best Restaurants of 2013.
Cuisine: Middle Eastern, Turkish
Serving cheap, quick, flavorful falafel and kebabs, The Kebab Shop is a local favourite, with people raving about the döner kebab.
It took the #13 spot on Yelp's list, but didn't make any other lists.
To compile this list, we aggregated four notable San Diego restaurant rankings: Zagat, Yelp, OpenTable, and San Diego Magazine. We gave each restaurant a numerical rating based on how many lists it appeared on and how high it appeared on the lists that were ranked. Restaurants that appeared on all four lists ranked higher on our list, while restaurants that ranked on only one of these lists ended up closer to the bottom.
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Ruth's is one of San Diego's top steak houses. Besides its high-quality sirloins and ribeyes, its drinks and hearty appetizers also get rave reviews.
It ranked on Zagat's list at #7.
Cuisine: Italian, Sandwiches
This is no ordinary sandwich shop. Devine Pastabilities takes rolls, hollows them out and fills them with some of the most popular Italian dishes, including lasagna, ravioli, and meatballs.
The sandwich shop took the #12 spot on Yelp's list.
Cuisine: Indian/Asian Fusion
Known for big portions at low prices, this Indian eatery gets rave reviews despite its tiny physical space. The chicken tikka masala and garlic naan are popular choices.
It took the #11 spot on Yelp's list.
Cuisine: French
Vincent's serves delicious French fare, with the Duck a l'Orange among their most lauded dishes. Visit Wednesday for 'La Nuit du Vin,' ('A Night of Wine').
It ranked high on Zagat's list at #6.
Cuisine: American (Traditional)
Hanna's has a seasonal menu that changes on a weekly basis, with a regular 'World Tour' menu offering based on the dining fare of a given country. Count on sandwiches with exciting ingredients like apple chutney and chipotle tuna as constants.
It ranked #9 on Yelp.
Cuisine: American (new), French
Fusing French, Mediterranean, and Asian culinary techniques and ingredients, Pamplemousse offers a small but mouth-watering menu. The lobster ravioli is especially popular.
It ranked high on Zagat's at #5.
Cuisine: American (new), Sandwiches
A popular Southern California chain specializing in unique salads and lean meat, Tender Greens serves fresh, local ingredients in reusable containers, making it both eco-friendly and appetizing.
It ranked #7 on Yelp's list.
Cuisine: French
Tapenade specialises in French cuisine, and though you might need a translator for the menu, flavour is universal. Go all out with beef tenderloin at dinner or get a light, traditional Salad Niçoise from the bistro menu.
It ranked high on Zagat's list at #4.
Cuisine: Mexican
Opened in 1933, this small, family-owned restaurant serves savory tacos wrapped in fresh homemade tortillas, as well as tamales and other Mexican specialties.
It ranked #5 on Yelp's list.
Cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse
Surf and turf reaches its SoCal peak at Truluck's, which offers a fresh-catch seafood selection alongside several cuts of steak. It also has a great happy hour.
Truluck's took #15 spot on Yelp's list and was featured in San Diego Magazine's best restaurants list as well as OpenTable Diner's Choice.
Cuisine: Barbecue
With its casual setting, large portions, and meaty menu, Phil's BBQ is everything a barbecue joint should be. It specialises in ribs, chicken, and combinations of the two so the indecisive diner never has to choose.
It ranked high on Yelp's (#3) list.
Cuisine: Japanese, Vietnamese
Famous for flavorful tofu and inexpensive but tasty main course options, DaoFu is a great option for vegetarians and meat enthusiasts alike. Main courses include options like mango and chicken nuggets in plum sauce.
It took the #2 spot on Zagat's list.
Cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
Alforo is one of San Diego's best options for flavorful Middle Eastern food, from baba ghannouj with eggplant and olive oil to chicken tawook and feta cheese pie. The falafel are an extremely popular menu item.
It took the #2 spot on Yelp's list.
Cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
Located in a tiny white storefront close to the coast, there's nothing small about Oscar's flavour profiles. Menu highlights include spicy shrimp tacos, fish ceviche, and the fresh catch of the day straight out of the neighbouring Pacific.
Oscar's took the #1 spot on Yelp's list.
Cuisine: Italian, Vegetarian
Cucina Urbana offers an expansive menu of pizza, pasta, meat, and cocktails, making the worst part of the meal having to choose between offerings like pan-seared pacific cod and short rib papardelle.
It ranked high on Yelp's (#6) list and was an OpenTable Diner's Choice, as well as San Diego Magazine's Reader's Pick for Best Service.
Cuisine: American (New)
Market serves farm fresh ingredients in flavorful combinations, with dishes like mesquite-grilled chicken corn chowder and miso marinated black cod. The restaurant also offers full sushi and tasting menus.
It ranked high on Zagat's (#3) list and was an OpenTable Diner's Choice, as well as San Diego Magazine's Critic's Pick for Best Service.
Cuisine: American (New)
A pork-lover's dream come true, Carnita's Snack Shack has a menu full of sandwiches, burgers, and tacos heavy on the meat and the flavour. The carnitas tacos are a classic favourite.
It ranked high on both Yelp's (#4) and Zagat's (#8) lists and was also San Diego Magazine's Reader's Pick for Best Cheap Eats.
Cuisine: Sushi Bar
One of the most popular sushi options in San Diego, this restaurant offers bountiful options for any sushi-thusiast, from rolls to sashimi to tempura filled with the highest-quality fresh fish and ingredients. It's a perennial SoCal favourite, and for good reason.
Sushi Ota took the #1 spot on Zagat and the #10 spot on Yelp.
