The 20 Best Restaurants In San Diego

Amelia Acosta
MarketYelp

Coastal San Diego has access to some of the tastiest, freshest ingredients in America. So it makes sense that its restaurant scene would be exploding with amazing culinary experiences and flavours.

From fish tacos served out of a beach side storefront to hearty steaks and lobster from fine steakhouses, San Diego has some of the best dining in Southern California.

In celebration of the upcoming San Diego Entrepreneur Day (September 27-28), we created the ultimate list of the best restaurants in San Diego. We did so by aggregating four notable restaurant rankings: Zagat’s Best Restaurants in San Diego, Yelp’s best restaurants in San Diego, OpenTable’s Best Overall Restaurants In San Diego (from its Diner’s Choice Awards), and San Diego Magazine’s Best Restaurants of 2013.

#20 The Kebab Shop

630 9th Avenue

Cuisine: Middle Eastern, Turkish

Serving cheap, quick, flavorful falafel and kebabs, The Kebab Shop is a local favourite, with people raving about the döner kebab.

It took the #13 spot on Yelp's list, but didn't make any other lists.

#19 Ruth's Chris Steak House

1355 North Harbor Drive

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Ruth's is one of San Diego's top steak houses. Besides its high-quality sirloins and ribeyes, its drinks and hearty appetizers also get rave reviews.

It ranked on Zagat's list at #7.

#18 Devine Pastabilities

3545 Midway Drive

Cuisine: Italian, Sandwiches

This is no ordinary sandwich shop. Devine Pastabilities takes rolls, hollows them out and fills them with some of the most popular Italian dishes, including lasagna, ravioli, and meatballs.

The sandwich shop took the #12 spot on Yelp's list.

#17 Punjabi Tandoor

9235 Activity Road

Cuisine: Indian/Asian Fusion

Known for big portions at low prices, this Indian eatery gets rave reviews despite its tiny physical space. The chicken tikka masala and garlic naan are popular choices.

It took the #11 spot on Yelp's list.

#16 Vincent's

113 W Grand Avenue

Cuisine: French

Vincent's serves delicious French fare, with the Duck a l'Orange among their most lauded dishes. Visit Wednesday for 'La Nuit du Vin,' ('A Night of Wine').

It ranked high on Zagat's list at #6.

#15 Hanna's Gourmet

2864 Adams Avenue

Cuisine: American (Traditional)

Hanna's has a seasonal menu that changes on a weekly basis, with a regular 'World Tour' menu offering based on the dining fare of a given country. Count on sandwiches with exciting ingredients like apple chutney and chipotle tuna as constants.

It ranked #9 on Yelp.

#14 Pamplemousse Grille

514 Via De La Valle

Cuisine: American (new), French

Fusing French, Mediterranean, and Asian culinary techniques and ingredients, Pamplemousse offers a small but mouth-watering menu. The lobster ravioli is especially popular.

It ranked high on Zagat's at #5.

#12 Tender Greens

2400 Historic Decatur Road

Cuisine: American (new), Sandwiches

A popular Southern California chain specializing in unique salads and lean meat, Tender Greens serves fresh, local ingredients in reusable containers, making it both eco-friendly and appetizing.

It ranked #7 on Yelp's list.

#11 Tapenade

7612 Fay Avenue

Cuisine: French

Tapenade specialises in French cuisine, and though you might need a translator for the menu, flavour is universal. Go all out with beef tenderloin at dinner or get a light, traditional Salad Niçoise from the bistro menu.

It ranked high on Zagat's list at #4.

#10 Las Cuatros Milpas

1875 Logan Avenue

Cuisine: Mexican

Opened in 1933, this small, family-owned restaurant serves savory tacos wrapped in fresh homemade tortillas, as well as tamales and other Mexican specialties.

It ranked #5 on Yelp's list.

#9 Truluck's Seafood, Steak and Crabhouse

8990 University Center Lane

Cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse

Surf and turf reaches its SoCal peak at Truluck's, which offers a fresh-catch seafood selection alongside several cuts of steak. It also has a great happy hour.

Truluck's took #15 spot on Yelp's list and was featured in San Diego Magazine's best restaurants list as well as OpenTable Diner's Choice.

#8 Phil's BBQ

3750 Sports Arena Blvd

Cuisine: Barbecue

With its casual setting, large portions, and meaty menu, Phil's BBQ is everything a barbecue joint should be. It specialises in ribs, chicken, and combinations of the two so the indecisive diner never has to choose.

It ranked high on Yelp's (#3) list.

#7 DaoFu (formerly known as Tao)

3332 Adams Avenue

Cuisine: Japanese, Vietnamese

Famous for flavorful tofu and inexpensive but tasty main course options, DaoFu is a great option for vegetarians and meat enthusiasts alike. Main courses include options like mango and chicken nuggets in plum sauce.

It took the #2 spot on Zagat's list.

#6 Alforon

5965 El Cajon Blvd

Cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

Alforo is one of San Diego's best options for flavorful Middle Eastern food, from baba ghannouj with eggplant and olive oil to chicken tawook and feta cheese pie. The falafel are an extremely popular menu item.

It took the #2 spot on Yelp's list.

#5 Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turquoise Street

Cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

Located in a tiny white storefront close to the coast, there's nothing small about Oscar's flavour profiles. Menu highlights include spicy shrimp tacos, fish ceviche, and the fresh catch of the day straight out of the neighbouring Pacific.

Oscar's took the #1 spot on Yelp's list.

#4 Cucina Urbana

505 Laurel Street

Cuisine: Italian, Vegetarian

Cucina Urbana offers an expansive menu of pizza, pasta, meat, and cocktails, making the worst part of the meal having to choose between offerings like pan-seared pacific cod and short rib papardelle.

It ranked high on Yelp's (#6) list and was an OpenTable Diner's Choice, as well as San Diego Magazine's Reader's Pick for Best Service.

#3 Market Restaurant + Bar

3702 Via De La Valle

Cuisine: American (New)

Market serves farm fresh ingredients in flavorful combinations, with dishes like mesquite-grilled chicken corn chowder and miso marinated black cod. The restaurant also offers full sushi and tasting menus.

It ranked high on Zagat's (#3) list and was an OpenTable Diner's Choice, as well as San Diego Magazine's Critic's Pick for Best Service.

#2 Carnita's Snack Shacks

2632 University Avenue

Cuisine: American (New)

A pork-lover's dream come true, Carnita's Snack Shack has a menu full of sandwiches, burgers, and tacos heavy on the meat and the flavour. The carnitas tacos are a classic favourite.

It ranked high on both Yelp's (#4) and Zagat's (#8) lists and was also San Diego Magazine's Reader's Pick for Best Cheap Eats.

#1 Sushi Ota

4529 Mission Bay Drive

Cuisine: Sushi Bar

One of the most popular sushi options in San Diego, this restaurant offers bountiful options for any sushi-thusiast, from rolls to sashimi to tempura filled with the highest-quality fresh fish and ingredients. It's a perennial SoCal favourite, and for good reason.

Sushi Ota took the #1 spot on Zagat and the #10 spot on Yelp.

