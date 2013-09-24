The 20 Best Restaurants In San Diego

630 9th Avenue

Cuisine: Middle Eastern, Turkish

Serving cheap, quick, flavorful falafel and kebabs, The Kebab Shop is a local favourite, with people raving about the döner kebab.

It took the #13 spot on Yelp's list, but didn't make any other lists.

To compile this list, we aggregated four notable San Diego restaurant rankings: Zagat, Yelp, OpenTable, and San Diego Magazine. We gave each restaurant a numerical rating based on how many lists it appeared on and how high it appeared on the lists that were ranked. Restaurants that appeared on all four lists ranked higher on our list, while restaurants that ranked on only one of these lists ended up closer to the bottom.

