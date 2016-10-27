These are the best restaurants in New York City, according to Zagat

Photo: iStock

Zagat has officially released its New York City restaurant guide for 2017.

The results are based on ratings from 30,961 New York-based diners and were curated by Zagat’s editors. 2,171 New York restaurants of all kinds were considered.

It turns out, unsurprisingly, that New Yorkers love to go out to eat. According to Zagat, New Yorkers eat out at a restaurant 4.9 times a week on average. When they do go out to eat, they spend an average of US$50.11 on dinner per person.

Here are Zagat’s rankings of the best restaurants in New York City, organised by food, service, decor, and popularity.

Top Food

Facebook.com/LeBernardin

Le Bernardin.

1. Le Bernardin

2. Bouley

3. Jean-Georges

4. Daniel

5. Gotham Bar & Grill

6. Peter Luger

7. Gabriel Kreuther

8. Tocqueville

9. Gramercy Tavern

10. Sushi Yasuda

Top Decor

Facebook.com/MandarinOrientalNewYork

Asiate.

1. Asiate

2. Daniel

3. Le Bernardin

4. Bouley

5. La Grenouille

6. River Café

7. Eleven Madison Park

8. Per Se

9. Jean-Georges

10. Rainbow Room

Top Service

1. Le Bernardin

2. Bouley

3. Daniel

4. Jean-Georges

5. Eleven Madison Park

6. Gotham Bar & Grill

7. Gramercy Tavern

8. La Grenouille

9. Gabriel Kreuther

10. Del Posto

Most Popular

Facebook/Gramercy Tavern

Gramercy Tavern.

1. Le Bernardin

2. Gramercy Tavern

3. Peter Luger

4. Gotham Bar & Grill

5. Bouley

6. Jean-Georges

7. Daniel

8. Atlantic Grill

9. Marea

10. Capital Grille

