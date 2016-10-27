These are the best restaurants in New York City, according to Zagat

Zagat has officially released its New York City restaurant guide for 2017.
The results are based on ratings from 30,961 New York-based diners and were curated by Zagat’s editors. 2,171 New York restaurants of all kinds were considered.
It turns out, unsurprisingly, that New Yorkers love to go out to eat. According to Zagat, New Yorkers eat out at a restaurant 4.9 times a week on average. When they do go out to eat, they spend an average of US$50.11 on dinner per person.
Here are Zagat’s rankings of the best restaurants in New York City, organised by food, service, decor, and popularity.
Top Food
Facebook.com/LeBernardin
Le Bernardin.
1. Le Bernardin
2. Bouley
3. Jean-Georges
4. Daniel
5. Gotham Bar & Grill
6. Peter Luger
7. Gabriel Kreuther
8. Tocqueville
9. Gramercy Tavern
10. Sushi Yasuda
Top Decor
Facebook.com/MandarinOrientalNewYork
Asiate.
1. Asiate
2. Daniel
3. Le Bernardin
4. Bouley
5. La Grenouille
6. River Café
7. Eleven Madison Park
8. Per Se
9. Jean-Georges
10. Rainbow Room
Top Service
1. Le Bernardin
2. Bouley
3. Daniel
4. Jean-Georges
5. Eleven Madison Park
6. Gotham Bar & Grill
7. Gramercy Tavern
8. La Grenouille
9. Gabriel Kreuther
10. Del Posto
Most Popular
Facebook/Gramercy Tavern
Gramercy Tavern.
1. Le Bernardin
2. Gramercy Tavern
3. Peter Luger
4. Gotham Bar & Grill
5. Bouley
6. Jean-Georges
7. Daniel
8. Atlantic Grill
9. Marea
10. Capital Grille
