The 13 Best Restaurants In New York City

With 65 Michelin-starred restaurants — seven of which hold three star ratings — and more impressive new establishments opening up year after year, New York City is the gourmand capital of America.
We looked at five notable restaurant rankings compiled by food critics, diners, and experts, and combined these rankings to create the ultimate list of the Best Restaurants. (You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here).
We pulled the top New York restaurants from our list, and ranked them here so you can see the best of the Big Apple in one place.
Chef: Alfred Portale
Chef Portale's Gotham Bar & Grill ranked No. 29 on our overall list of The 45 Best Restaurants In America; it also ranked high on The Daily Meal's list and made an appearance on OpenTable's ranking.
A New York fixture, Gotham, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, makes guests feel as if they're dining in Paris, even when eating from the local Greenmarket prix fixe lunch menu.
Chef: Mark Ladner
The Daily Meal and OpenTable both included Del Posto on their best-restaurant lists, and it made our overall list at number 27.
Chef Ladner's menu is classically Italian, which makes sense given that it's the love child of restaurateurs Mario Batali and Joe and Lydia Bastianich. Intricate flavours of truffle and bee pollen help to balance the hearty courses, which you can sample for between $US126 and $US179 on the prix fixe menus.
Chef: Michael Anthony
Since it opened in 1994, Gramercy Tavern has continued to rank high on New York City restaurant lists. This year it made The Daily Meal and OpenTable lists, and No. 22 on our overall Best Restaurants list.
The restaurant can be enjoyed through two distinct dining experiences: à la carte in the tavern or fixed price in the dining room, which is either $US102 (vegetarian) or $US120 (non-veg).
Chef: David Chang
A conversation about New York's culinary scene is incomplete without name-dropping the city's most unlikely superstar, David Chang. The smallest outlet of the Momofuku empire, Momofuku Ko seats guests along a kitchen counter where they're served a tasting menu devised by the chef and his aides-de-camp.
Ranked No. 70 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list and 19 on our overall list, Ko joins Chang's other restaurant, Ssäm Bar, on our list this year.
Chef: Wylie Dufresne
Located in a former bodega, WD~50 is known for its creative molecular gastronomy techniques, and has earned recognition from both The Daily Meal and the James Beard Foundation. WD~50 is No. 18 on our overall list.
The prix fixe menu goes for $US155 a person.
Chef: Michael White
Marea landed on The Daily Meal and The World's 50 Best Restaurants lists. It's No. 8 in New York, but No. 17 on our list of the 45 Best Restaurants In America.
This high-end Italian seafood restaurant draws influence from the four bodies of water that surround the Italian 'boot.'
Chef: Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Located in The Trump Hotel on Central Park West, the jewel of chef Vongerichten's restaurant empire blends French, American, and Asian influences to craft a seasonal, ever-changing menu. It's consistently awarded four stars by The Times and three Michelin stars. On our overall list, Jean Georges ranks a respectable ninth place.
Jean-Georges offers a three-course prix-fixe menu ($118) and two six-course tasting menus ($198): a traditional tasting of the chef's signature dishes and a seasonal tasting featuring fresh market ingredients.
Chef: David Chang
Chef Chang's Momofuku Ssäm Bar also made the list. The restaurateur-rebel opened a cafeteria-style burrito bar in the East Village in 2006, which claims the No. 9 spot on The Daily Meal's list of 101 Best Restaurants, and No. 8 on our overall list.
Momofuku Ssäm Bar, which is now a sit-down, full-service restaurant, specialises in ssäm, a Korean word that means 'anything wrapped.' Country hams, raw bar items, and off-cuts are staples at the dinner table.
Expect to spend about $50 for dinner.
Chef: Daniel Boulud
Named No. 40 on The World's Best Restaurants list, Chef Boulud's eponymous restaurant grabbed the attention of The Daily Meal and OpenTable as well. Located in the heart of Manhattan's Upper East Side, Daniel serves contemporary French cuisine inspired by the seasons and accompanied by world-class wines.
Daniel took the fifth spot on our overall list.
A three-course prix fixe tasting menu for dinner starts at $125.
Chef: Thomas Keller
For years, this three-star Michelin restaurant has ruled over the New York City restaurant scene as one of the most coveted dining experiences in town. The 'urban interpretation' of chef Keller's The French Laundry, Per Se garners acclaim from The Daily Meal, OpenTable, and The World's 100 Best Restaurants.
The prix fixe menu costs $310 a person.
Earlier this year, Per Se's 'grade pending' rating floored the foodie community. After racking up enough points to earn it a 'C' from the Department of Health, many called for the city's restaurant-rating system to be revamped. Per Se was No. 4 on our overall list.
Chef: Eric Ripert
Le Bernardin's flagship location, in Paris, opened by sibling duo Maguy and Gilbert Le Coze more than 40 years ago, served only fish -- fresh, simple, and prepared with respect. Today, chef Ripert cradles the Le Coze tradition of making fish 'the star of the plate' at the internationally acclaimed Le Bernardin in Midtown Manhattan.
This high-end seafood restaurant earned the top spot on The Daily Meal's list of 101 Best Restaurants in America and was ranked No. 22 by The World's Best. Our ranking determined that not only is it the best in New York, but the best in America as well.
The chef's tasting menu starts at $198 a person, and the Le Bernardin-branded tasting menu is a steal at $155.
