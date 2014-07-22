The 35 Best Restaurants In London

If we’re being honest, London hasn’t always been known for its five-star dining options. But a recent culinary revolution has made it a standout destination for gourmands everywhere.

We’ve come up with this ultimate list of the best restaurants in London. To create it, we looked at notable restaurant rankings compiled by food critics, diners, and experts, and gave each restaurant a numerical rating based on our own formula.

The rankings we used were the National Restaurant Awards 2014, The World’s 100 Best Restaurants, Zagat’s Best Food In London 2013, OpenTable’s 2013 Best Restaurants in the UK, TimeOut London’s Top 50 Restaurants, The Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2014, and The Square Meal’s 3-Star Restaurants.

You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here.

