Las Vegas is known for gambling, show girls, and wild bachelor parties a la The Hangover, but it is also becoming a new food mecca of the world.As Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh seeks to revitalize Las Vegas with his Downtown Project, it seems many chefs are following suit by bringing new life, culture, and cuisines to the fine restaurants centered in the city of Las Vegas.
Our friends at Zagat compiled a list of the 10 best restaurants in Las Vegas, and we have them here from the brazenly bold to the subtly subdued.
Food: 28
Decor: 24
Service: 27
Cost: $71
Voted as one of the best restaurants in Las Vegas for over 20 years, The Steak House, located in the hotel Circus Circus, has a refined menu which features dishes like mesquite-grilled steak, prime rib, lobster, and crab.
Food: 28
Decor: 27
Service: 25
Cost: $82
Sage, in the hotel Aria, offers diners a menu of contemporary American cuisine with influences from around the world. Try some of the dishes, which are made with fresh and sustainable meat and produce, and pair them with tastings from any of their 10 bottles of absinthe.
Food: 28
Decor: 15
Service: 23
Cost: $33
Just east of The Strip, Lotus of Siam is a Vegas favourite which offers Northern Thai specialties in warm, rich sauces. Saipin Chutima is the owner and chef of this Bangkok-style establishment, who has been cooking her traditional dishes from a young age.
Food: 28
Decor: 18
Service: 25
Cost: $46
Sen of Japan serves artfully displayed Japanese dishes that are satisfyingly light on the palate. Their sushi menu is jarringly vast, with a variety of fish and seafood dishes complemented by toppings like red onion, mango, and wasabi pineapple.
Food: 28
Decor: 27
Service: 28
Cost: $199
Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace is the American cousin of Chef Guy Savoy's Paris restaurant. Fine French dining at Restaurant Guy Savoy gives guests the option of creating their own tasting menus, or sampling from any of the five other menus, which heavily feature the elegant black truffle.
Bellagio Hotel, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Food: 28
Decor: 29
Service: 28
Cost: $137
Picasso, inside the world-famous Bellagio Hotel, features dishes in the simple, surreal style of Pablo Picasso, as well as paintings by the artist on the walls. Chef Julian Serrano was inspired by the French and Spanish cuisines dominant in Picasso's life when creating the restaurant's menu.
5030 W. Spring Mountain Rd. #2
Food: 28
Decor: 20
Service: 23
Cost: $57
Raku demonstrates a commitment to quality via their use of organic, free range chicken, local Kobe beef, and their method of cooking with a special oak charcoal known as binchotan that seals in the flavour of the food. One of Raku's most unusual and popular dishes is the sea urchin noodles, a visually stunning culinary display.
Food: 29
Decor: 28
Service: 29
Cost: $116
Michael's Gourmet Room, at the South Point Hotel, serves contemporary American cuisine that will warm the soul. The menu features a variety of exquisite steaks, fresh lobster, sea bass, and wild salmon.
Food: 29
Decor: 28
Service: 28
Cost: $227
World-renowned French chef Joël Robuchon exhibits his best culinary work at this restaurant, named for him, on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Robuchon brings out the art in each ingredient with beautiful, molecular gastronomy on every plate.
