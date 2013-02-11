Photo: Ron Dollete via Flickr

Las Vegas is known for gambling, show girls, and wild bachelor parties a la The Hangover, but it is also becoming a new food mecca of the world.As Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh seeks to revitalize Las Vegas with his Downtown Project, it seems many chefs are following suit by bringing new life, culture, and cuisines to the fine restaurants centered in the city of Las Vegas.



Our friends at Zagat compiled a list of the 10 best restaurants in Las Vegas, and we have them here from the brazenly bold to the subtly subdued.

