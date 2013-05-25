The Best Restaurant In Los Angeles Is Providence

Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold recently released his list of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.



This is the first annual list the Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic has done for the paper.

Gold chose Providence, a fine dining restaurant in Hollywood, as the best restaurant in L.A.

But his list isn’t only high-end restaurants: Kogi BBQ Taco Truck came in at number five, and pizzeria Mozza came in at number four.

Here’s the list of Gold’s top 20 restaurants in L.A.:

1. Providence

2. Urasawa

3. Spago

4. Mozza, etc.

5. Kogi

6. Lucques

7. Animal

8. Cut

9. Jitlada

10. Shunji

11. Rivera

12. Spice Table

13. Ink

14. Baco Mercat

15. Tasting Kitchen

16. Sea Harbour

17. Night + Market

18. Bestia

19. Hinoki and the Bird

20. Melisse

And here’s a map of all the restaurants from the Los Angeles Times:

View Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants on latimes.com

