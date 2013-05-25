The Best Restaurant In Los Angeles Is Providence

Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold recently released his list of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.
This is the first annual list the Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic has done for the paper.
Gold chose Providence, a fine dining restaurant in Hollywood, as the best restaurant in L.A.
But his list isn’t only high-end restaurants: Kogi BBQ Taco Truck came in at number five, and pizzeria Mozza came in at number four.
Here’s the list of Gold’s top 20 restaurants in L.A.:
1. Providence
2. Urasawa
3. Spago
4. Mozza, etc.
5. Kogi
6. Lucques
7. Animal
8. Cut
9. Jitlada
10. Shunji
11. Rivera
12. Spice Table
13. Ink
14. Baco Mercat
15. Tasting Kitchen
16. Sea Harbour
17. Night + Market
18. Bestia
19. Hinoki and the Bird
20. Melisse
And here’s a map of all the restaurants from the Los Angeles Times:
View Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants on latimes.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.