A concoction served at Alinea

Photo: Lara Kastner / Alineabook.com

Chicago is a foodie town and Chicagoans are discerning eaters who value food highly.This means that the quality of the restaurants is incredibly high. It’s hard to have a bad meal in the Windy City, but which restaurants offer truly exceptional dining experiences?



That’s where the editors at Zagat come in. They recently released their list of the 10 Best Restaurants in Chicago.

Of course Alinea—widely regarded as one of the best restaurants in the country and even the world—made the list, but there’s also a no-frills sushi bar serving the freshest silkiest fish, an authentic Italian trattoria and a romantic French restaurant.

