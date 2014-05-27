The 11 Best Restaurants In California

With incredibly fresh ingredients and creative chefs who know how to put those ingredients to work, it’s no surprise that California is a Mecca for foodies.

While New York had the largest amount of restaurants on our list of the 45 Best Restaurants in America, California held a close second place, with 11 appearances on the list.

We looked at five notable restaurant rankings compiled by food critics, diners, and experts, and combined these rankings to create the ultimate list of the Best Restaurants. (You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here).

We pulled the top California restaurants from our list, and ranked them here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.