The 100 best restaurants in America, according to OpenTable

Reservation-booking site OpenTable just announced its picks for the best restaurants in America for 2016.
To compile the ranking, OpenTable combed through 10 million reviews for restaurants that are available for booking on its site, which included more than 24,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Only restaurants with a minimum qualifying number of reviews from the last year were considered.
As for the winners, New York made a strong showing with 13 restaurants, followed by California with 12. American and French were the cuisine types most commonly appearing on the list, though many restaurants showed an emphasis on global influences and seasonality.
Here’s the full list:
Acquerello — San Francisco, California
Addison Restaurant — San Diego, California
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen — Memphis, Tennessee
Angelini Osteria — Los Angeles, California
Antebellum — Flowery Branch, Georgia
Arabellas Italian Ristorante — Winter Haven, Florida
Arethusa al Tavolo — Bantam, Connecticut
Ariana — Bend, Oregon
Auberge du Soleil — Rutherford, California
barmini by by José Andrés — Washington, D.C.
Barrio Café Gran Reserva — Phoenix, Arizona
Bavettes — Chicago, Illinois
Bibou — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Bida Manda Restaurant and Bar — Raleigh, North Carolina
Bistro L’Hermitage — Woodbridge, Virginia
Bistro San Martin — Arlington, Virginia
Bliss Restaurant — San Antonio, Texas
Bolete Restaurant — Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Bones — Atlanta, Georgia
Café Juanita — Kirkland, Washington
Café Provence — Prairie Villa, Kansas
Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant — Camp Verde, Texas
The Capital Grille — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Carlos’ Bistro — Colorado Springs, Colorado
Castagna Restaurant — Portland, Oregon
The Cellar — Daytona Beach, Florida
Chachama Grill — East Patchogue, New York
Chama Gaucha — San Antonio, Texas
Charleston — Baltimore, Maryland
Chef’s Table at Edgewater — Winter Garden, Florida
Chez Francois — Vermillion, Ohio
Chez Nous French Restaurant — Humble, Texas
Circle Brunch-The Breakers — Palm Beach, Florida
Collage Restaurant — St. Augustine, Florida
Daniel — New York, New York
Fat Canary — Williamsburg, Virginia
Fearrington House Restaurant — Pittsboro, North Carolina
Fleurie — Charlottesville, Virginia
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar — Memphis, Tennessee
Franklinville Inn — Franklinville, New Jersey
The French Room — Dallas Texas
Geronimo — Santa Fe, New Mexico
goosefoot — Chicago, Illinois
The Goodstone Inn & Estate Restaurant — Middleburg, Virginia
Gramercy Tavern — New York, New York
Halls Chophouse — Charleston, South Carolina
Harold Black — Washington, D.C.
Harvest Beat — Seattle, Washington
Heirloom — Midway, Kentucky
Highlands Bar & Grill — Birmingham, Alabama
The Hobbit — Orange, California
The Inn at Little Washington — Washington, Virginia
Ijiji Sushi — San Francisco, California
Joan’s in the Park — Saint Paul, Minnesota
Kai — Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass Resort — Chandler, Arizona
The Kitchen Restaurant — Sacramento, California
Kokkari Estiatoro — San Francisco, California
L’Auberge Chez François — Great Falls, Virginia
L’Opposum — Richmond, Virginia
Le Coucou — New York, New York
The Little Dipper — Wilmington, North Carolina
Maison Blanche — Longboat Key, Florida
Mama’s Fish House — Paia, Hawaii
The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Michael’s-South Point Casino — Las Vegas, Nevada
Mizuna — Denver, Colorado
The Modern-Dining Room — New York, New York
Monarch — Scottsdale, Arizona
o ya — New York, New York
Orchids at Palm Court — Cincinnati, Ohio
Oriole — Chicago, Illinois
The Painted Lady — Newberg, Oregon
Peck’s Arcade — Troy, New York
Per Se — New York, New York
Peter Shields Inn — Cape May, New Jersey
Quince Restaurant — San Francisco, California
The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge — Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Restaurant Lorena’s — Maplewood, New Jersey
Roe — Portland, Oregon
Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More — Williamsville, New York
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Saddle River Inn — Saddle River, New Jersey
Saint Jacques French Cuisine — Raleigh, North Carolina
Seasons Restaurant-Four Seasons — Washington, D.C.
Sette — Bernardsville, New Jersey
Ski Tip Lodge — Keystone, Colorado
Sotto — Cincinnati, Ohio
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards — Santa Rosa, California
State & Lemp — Boise, Idaho
Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch — Santa Barbara, California
Sushi Nakazawa-Sushi Bar — New York, New York
The Table at Season To Taste — Cambridge, Massachusetts
Terra Restaurant — St. Helena, California
Thomas Henkelmann-Homestead Inn — Greenwich, Connecticut
The Trattoria — Saint James, New York
Trattoria L’incontro — Astoria, New York
Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House — Austin, Texas
Vetri — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Yono’s Restaurant — Albany, New York
Zahav — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
