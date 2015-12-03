The 100 best restaurants in America, according to OpenTable

OpenTable just released their picks for the Best Restaurants in America for 2015.

To compile the ranking, OpenTable pored over more than five million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for 20,000 restaurants, covering all 50 states and Washington DC.

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa, California, earned the No. 1 spot, with Mama’s Fish House in Paia, Hawaii, and Kai at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Resort in Chandler, Arizona, rounding out the top three.

Here’s the full list of the 100 best restaurants in America:

Acquerello — San Francisco, California

Addison Restaurant — San Diego, California

Ambience — Los Altos, California

Arethusa al Tavolo — Bantam, Connecticut

Arroyo Vino — Santa Fe, New Mexico

Artistanal Restaurant — Banner Elk, North Carolina

Atera — New York, New York

Auberge du Soleil — Rutherford, California

Bacchanalia Bacchanalia in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bacchanalia — Atlanta, Georgia

barmini by by José Andrés — Washington, D.C.

Bavettes — Chicago, Illinois

Benu — San Francisco, California

Blue Hill at Stone Barns — Pocantico Hills, New York

Boka — Chicago, Illinois

Bones — Atlanta, Georgia

Bouchard Restaurant and Inn — Newport, Rhode Island

Yelp/Wing Y. Tomato confit at Bouley in New York City.

Bouley — New York, New York

Café Juanita — Kirkland, Washington

Café Monarch — Scottsdale, Arizona

Café Provence — Prairie Villa, Kansas

The Capital Grille — Lombard, Illinois

The Capital Grille — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Carlos’ Bistro — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Castagna Restaurant — Portland, Oregon

The Cellars — Virginia Beach, Virginia

Charleston — Baltimore, Maryland

Chez Francois — Vermillion, Ohio

Chez Nous French Restaurant — Humble, Texas

Chimney Park — Windsor, Colorado

Circle Brunch-The Breakers — Palm Beach, Florida

Clementines — Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey

Collage Restaurant — St. Augustine, Florida

Daniel — New York, New York

Daniel-Lounge Seating — New York, New York

Del Posto — New York, New York

Eleven Madison Park — New York, New York

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant — Forestville, California

Fearrington House Restaurant — Pittsboro, North Carolina

Forage — Salt Lake City, Utah

The French Laundry — Yountville, California

The French Room — Dallas Texas

Geronimo — Santa Fe, New Mexico

Gramercy Tavern — New York, New York

The Goodstone Inn & Estate Restaurant — Middleburg, Virginia

Halls Chophouse — Charleston, South Carolina

Hannas Prime Steak — Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Jillian’s — Palm Desert, California

Joan’s in the Park — Saint Paul, Minnesota

Joseph Tambellini — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Wild Horse Pass Resort Kai at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Resort in Chandler, Arizona.

Kai — Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Resort — Chandler, Arizona

King Umberto Restaurant — Elmont, New York

KUSAKABE — San Francisco, California

L’Auberge Chez François — Great Falls, Virginia

La Folie — San Francisco, California

La Grenouille — New York, New York

La Mer at Halekulani — Honolulu, Hawaii

Laurel — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Shimon & Tammar Le Bernardin in New York City.

Le Bernardin — New York, New York

Le Cep — Fort Worth, Texas

Les Nomades — Chicago, Illinois

Mama’s Fish House — Paia, Hawaii

Marché Moderne — Costa Mesa, California

McNinch House — Charlotte, North Carolina

Michael’s-South Point Casino — Las Vegas, Nevada

Mistral — Sherman Oaks, California

The Modern-Dining Room — New York, New York

Montalcino Ristorante Italiano — Issaquah, Washington

Ed M./Yelp Halibut at n/naka in Los Angeles.

n/naka — Los Angeles, California

Nicholas — Red Bank, New Jersey

Norman’s at the Ritz-Carlton — Orlando, Florida

o ya — Boston, Massachusetts

Orchids at Palm Court — Cincinnati, Ohio

Per Se — New York, New York

The Phoenician-Afternoon Tea — Scottsdale, Arizona

Quince Restaurant — San Francisco, California

Restaurant August — New Orleans, Louisiana

Restaurant Lorena’s — Maplewood, New Jersey

Roe — Portland, Oregon

Rudy & Paco Restaurant & Bar — Galveston, Texas

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern — Raleigh, North Carolina

Sette — Bernardsville, New Jersey

ShinBay — Scottsdale, Arizona

Ski Tip Lodge — Keystone, Colorado

Sonoma — Princeton, Massachusetts

Jennifer P/Yelp St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa, California is the No. 1 restaurant in America this year.

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards — Santa Rosa, California

State & Lemp — Boise, Idaho

Sushi Nakazawa-Sushi Bar — New York, New York

Talula’s Garden — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Thomas Henkelmann-Homestead Inn — Greenwich, Connecticut

Trattoria L’incontro — Astoria, New York

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House — Austin, Texas

Umami/Yelp Umami in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Umami — Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Vedge — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vernick Food & Drink — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vetri — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Volver — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Waypoint Seafood & Grill — Williamsburg, Virginia

Yono’s Restaurant — Albany, New York

Zahav — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

