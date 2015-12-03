The 100 best restaurants in America, according to OpenTable

OpenTable just released their picks for the Best Restaurants in America for 2015.
To compile the ranking, OpenTable pored over more than five million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for 20,000 restaurants, covering all 50 states and Washington DC.
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa, California, earned the No. 1 spot, with Mama’s Fish House in Paia, Hawaii, and Kai at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Resort in Chandler, Arizona, rounding out the top three.
Here’s the full list of the 100 best restaurants in America:
Acquerello — San Francisco, California
Addison Restaurant — San Diego, California
Ambience — Los Altos, California
Arethusa al Tavolo — Bantam, Connecticut
Arroyo Vino — Santa Fe, New Mexico
Artistanal Restaurant — Banner Elk, North Carolina
Atera — New York, New York
Auberge du Soleil — Rutherford, California
Bacchanalia — Atlanta, Georgia
barmini by by José Andrés — Washington, D.C.
Bavettes — Chicago, Illinois
Benu — San Francisco, California
Blue Hill at Stone Barns — Pocantico Hills, New York
Boka — Chicago, Illinois
Bones — Atlanta, Georgia
Bouchard Restaurant and Inn — Newport, Rhode Island
Bouley — New York, New York
Café Juanita — Kirkland, Washington
Café Monarch — Scottsdale, Arizona
Café Provence — Prairie Villa, Kansas
The Capital Grille — Lombard, Illinois
The Capital Grille — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Carlos’ Bistro — Colorado Springs, Colorado
Castagna Restaurant — Portland, Oregon
The Cellars — Virginia Beach, Virginia
Charleston — Baltimore, Maryland
Chez Francois — Vermillion, Ohio
Chez Nous French Restaurant — Humble, Texas
Chimney Park — Windsor, Colorado
Circle Brunch-The Breakers — Palm Beach, Florida
Clementines — Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey
Collage Restaurant — St. Augustine, Florida
Daniel — New York, New York
Daniel-Lounge Seating — New York, New York
Del Posto — New York, New York
Eleven Madison Park — New York, New York
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant — Forestville, California
Fearrington House Restaurant — Pittsboro, North Carolina
Forage — Salt Lake City, Utah
The French Laundry — Yountville, California
The French Room — Dallas Texas
Geronimo — Santa Fe, New Mexico
Gramercy Tavern — New York, New York
The Goodstone Inn & Estate Restaurant — Middleburg, Virginia
Halls Chophouse — Charleston, South Carolina
Hannas Prime Steak — Rancho Santa Margarita, California
Jillian’s — Palm Desert, California
Joan’s in the Park — Saint Paul, Minnesota
Joseph Tambellini — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Kai — Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Resort — Chandler, Arizona
King Umberto Restaurant — Elmont, New York
KUSAKABE — San Francisco, California
L’Auberge Chez François — Great Falls, Virginia
La Folie — San Francisco, California
La Grenouille — New York, New York
La Mer at Halekulani — Honolulu, Hawaii
Laurel — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Le Bernardin — New York, New York
Le Cep — Fort Worth, Texas
Les Nomades — Chicago, Illinois
Mama’s Fish House — Paia, Hawaii
Marché Moderne — Costa Mesa, California
McNinch House — Charlotte, North Carolina
Michael’s-South Point Casino — Las Vegas, Nevada
Mistral — Sherman Oaks, California
The Modern-Dining Room — New York, New York
Montalcino Ristorante Italiano — Issaquah, Washington
n/naka — Los Angeles, California
Nicholas — Red Bank, New Jersey
Norman’s at the Ritz-Carlton — Orlando, Florida
o ya — Boston, Massachusetts
Orchids at Palm Court — Cincinnati, Ohio
Per Se — New York, New York
The Phoenician-Afternoon Tea — Scottsdale, Arizona
Quince Restaurant — San Francisco, California
Restaurant August — New Orleans, Louisiana
Restaurant Lorena’s — Maplewood, New Jersey
Roe — Portland, Oregon
Rudy & Paco Restaurant & Bar — Galveston, Texas
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern — Raleigh, North Carolina
Sette — Bernardsville, New Jersey
ShinBay — Scottsdale, Arizona
Ski Tip Lodge — Keystone, Colorado
Sonoma — Princeton, Massachusetts
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards — Santa Rosa, California
State & Lemp — Boise, Idaho
Sushi Nakazawa-Sushi Bar — New York, New York
Talula’s Garden — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Thomas Henkelmann-Homestead Inn — Greenwich, Connecticut
Trattoria L’incontro — Astoria, New York
Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House — Austin, Texas
Umami — Chagrin Falls, Ohio
Vedge — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Vernick Food & Drink — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Vetri — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Volver — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Waypoint Seafood & Grill — Williamsburg, Virginia
Yono’s Restaurant — Albany, New York
Zahav — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
